OK, maybe it won’t be those of us alive right now who open our eyes to that exciting new day, the day when we’re living peacefully in a healing world. Maybe that’ll be the experience of a later generation. But it’s what we all have to work towards.

Whether we call it the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, shedding the metaphorical skins that no longer fit our world, civilizational rebirth, or our Star Trek moment, we’re in need of a major transformation.

Like spiders in a darkened room, we’ll weave our invisible webs of support: wildcrafting, free boxes, traditional remedies, caring friends, and secret spaces all hidden from view.

Until the sun shines on our intricate scaffolding. As it glistens in the sunlight we’ll adorn it with crystals and jewels, while sweet peas climb through it. We’ll celebrate our resilience, and stand in awe of our collective achievement. There will be feasting, dancing and much merriment.

Times of crisis are also times of great opportunity, and we have to take the leap to get to the world we want. The crises we face demand that of us.

I just read that David Suzuki says we’ve passed so many tipping points we should all be shitting ourselves. Yet more war, a continuation of the genocide in Gaza, and fossil fuel development on steroids are what our western leaders have lined up for us? What the hell?

How about “no!”

This is not the way to go. We have the resources and intelligence to turn this around. And we’re connected online and in our communities, so we can share our successes and lessons learned.

Crumbling frameworks hold our webs of support in place. Our outmoded structures are no longer needed. We lovingly dismantle these relics, and scavenge what can still be of use.

And we solemnly bury what no longer serves us.

We let go of war, genocide and fossil fuel reliance. Then we shake loose exploitation, homelessness and hunger. Next to go are imperialism and colonialism, followed by patriarchy, misogyny, homophobia and racism. And all other societal ailments come tumbling out, one by one. Finally we examine the propaganda that made these things part of our lives in the first place. We take the lessons from each, as we hang our heads in sorrow at the devastation they caused.

Yes, we’ve always had these things, and many of us have stood against them over the years. But we have better tools at our disposal now. And we need to pick them up, sharpen and repair them, and put them to good use.

Judge Napolitano posted this profound video that is less than three minutes long that tells us what it means to go in the wrong direction. In it, actor Mandy Patinkin, expands on this line he recited in the movie The Princess Bride: “You know, I have been in the revenge business so long. Now that it’s over I do not know what to do with the rest of my life.” Please give it the short time to listen, and receive its invaluable message.

Finally, we need to heal. We need to stop seeking revenge and domination. It’s time to lay down our arms, abandon our nefarious schemes, and walk together in good faith. Doing this is the obligation we have to our children and grandchildren.

Just imagine. We open our eyes to a beautiful dawn where we all have enough to eat, comfortable homes, excellent health care and education, state of the art public transit systems, and we’re surrounded by the beauty of a thriving environment. We’re living in peace — all of us, all over the world.

Is it just my imagination, or is the food more flavourful, the sky a deeper shade of blue, the smell of the flowers more sweet? Or is it just the bone deep relaxation and comfort we feel when we know that we live in a caring society, where our basic needs will never again go unmet?

We sit together, wondering. We say to each other “What were we thinking?” as we recall wars, genocide, homelessness, wealth inequality, hunger and so many other social ills. We marvel at the healing of our planet together, listening to the bird song, the buzzing of bees, and the sound of children playing together in lush forests. We take deep breaths of fresh, clean air in the comfort and optimism this new world promises.

We work, but our hours aren’t long. We grow food, go to school, socialize and enjoy life. We take pride in our communities and cultures. We eat together, sharing meals, stories and aspirations.

And we have lively discussions. “Why hasn’t it always been this way?” we say. At least it’s this way now. And we know better than to make the mistakes of the past that allowed terrible things to happen.

After having witnessed a genocide in real time on our devices, we’ve ensured that these things are gone for good. Every child is taught about what led up to them, how to recognize the signs, and stand up to them before they can get a foothold. ‘Never again’ is for real this time.

Our democracies thrive, and we all have a voice. Our economies serve us, and not the military industrial complex, large corporations, or the super rich. And we hold our governments to account.

We insist on resolving problems between regions diplomatically and not through wars. This is enshrined in international law, and we’ve made sure this law is enforceable.

We develop green, open source technologies, and together we live with kindness and respect as we tread gently upon our earthly home. Our earth gives us everything, and we show our appreciation and gratitude in our own unique ways. We marvel at our oceans, atmosphere, forests and all natural systems as they recover from centuries of exploitation.

We can and must do this.

There’s a new day coming. But it will take all of us holding onto that vision, and doing everything we can to make it real.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/