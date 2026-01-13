It’s been a few days since I last wrote.

Finding that my co-writer turned out to be an AI bot took some of the wind out of my sails. An AI bot is my best guess, anyways. I’ll probably continue with the Palestine Clarity Manual, since many have urged me to.

Also, I’m finding the current geopolitical situation dizzying, and I struggle to write about it. There are so many moving pieces, and the situation’s changing minute to minute. Venezuela, Iran, Cuba and Greenland are all being threatened by the American government. ICE agents shot an innocent mother of three in the head, killing her. And the genocide in Gaza grinds on while land is being grabbed at an alarming rate by settlers in the West Bank. Punitive sanctions are slapped on any country Trump doesn’t like. The drama continues in the Sahel region of Africa. And who knows what else.

This morning, a few things I came across online gave me some perspective. One was Karl Sanchez’s article When Push Comes to Shove … who will finally-and together-… which shares and explores the themes of the latest op-ed by Nora Hoppe in Al Mayadeen.

In it she exposes so many relevant elements of the big picture: the need for global solidarity, the conundrum Russia and China face as they try to contain a raging psychopath, how western elites and their allies have revealed themselves to be barbarians, and how it’s wrong to blame the boomers for our current predicament.

It asks when push comes to shove, who will shove back? Three guesses, and a hint: look in the mirror. It’s us, the ordinary people of the world.

The good thing is that we’re succeeding in a lot of places. Recent examples are the fallout from Venezuela, and what’s actually going on now in Iran. Neither country has succumbed to western aggression as I write.

To sum up, in Venezuela the government has not and will not change. And Trump’s scheme to get his hands on Venezuela’s oil is unworkable, as is outlined in this video by Ben Norton. I truly hope that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are released from American custody and are safely returned to Venezuela.

The Iranian population still supports its government despite the violence caused by Mossad agents and other violent actors in recent demonstrations. Will Israel and the USA invade? If so, Iran could deliver a fatal blow, with ramifications for the global economy, and for Palestine. Would this be the end of the genocide? This short video exposes Israeli and American intervention in the riots on Iran’s streets.

And here’s a video explains the situations in both countries well.

Then there’s the sabre rattling towards Cuba. Hasn’t that been tried already?

Greenland? Who knows, but if the USA actually goes after it, it could be the end of NATO since Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO country. If only this situation would result in Greenland being left alone and NATO being dismantled. The best of both worlds, don’t you think? Our prospects for peace would be greater, Greenland could carry on as it is, and western nations would no longer sink big bucks into the military industrial complex through NATO contributions.

Western countries could put all that money into their societies where it belongs: a guaranteed annual income for all, a green new deal, robust electrified public transit, free and extensive health care, adequate housing, solar panels and heat pumps everywhere, investment in education, rebuild of our manufacturing sector, environmental restoration. We could finance a global renaissance.

I wonder if Trump threatening all these countries will bring the inevitable implosion of the western world about sooner than expected. With Americans outraged over ICE agents murdering and deporting innocent people, with the cost of living skyrocketing, with genocide denial by the elite class, and the gap between the rich and poor being at a historical high, what’s going to happen? What kinds of outcomes will we see? How do we navigate this moment in the best possible way?

Where does that leave those of us who live in the western world who want to be on the right side of history? What can we actually do?

Here are some steps that make sense to me:

Sharpen our discernment. Question the narratives we’ve inherited. If we’ve been led to believe that certain nations are evil, we have to remember that the creators of those narratives actively support genocide and are trying to shut us up. This group has been deregulating and privatizing the systems we rely on to the point where we have rampant homelessness, and a lowered standard of living. And they’ve been attacking countries on spurious charges to access their resources. Just like what they’re trying to do in Iran and Venezuela right now.

Why are we believing these people?

It’s important that we learn to address our own complicity. We’ve been paying attention to media sources and movies that amplify the messaging of these war mongers who don’t care about anyone who isn’t part of their class.

What ideas have we absorbed that go against our best interests? We need to root them out and replace them with ideas that are accurate and empowering. It’s important that we address this now since the bias is only getting worse. These forces are fierce and operate in all kinds of nefarious ways.

If a group of people wants war, wants to be able to kill and imprison people without due process, and if they support genocide and lie to us, we shouldn’t listen to them. We should boycott their businesses, and reject the narratives they’re trying so hard to make us believe.

They’ve been trying to pit us against each other in so many ways: generationally, by gender, orientation, political affiliation, class and in many other ways. Can we focus on our relationships instead of our opinions? From there, we can build community and help each other take care of our real needs.

I propose a reframe. Why not see ourselves in terms of the those who want war for profit and the rest of us who want peace and a decent standard of living in all countries? Let’s stop judging and being judged. Let’s support each other instead of arguing.

If we’re being told that some leader is terrible in order to bomb its people, let’s assume, based on historical evidence, that this is a resource grab that we’re being conned into supporting. With ICE agents, often trained in Israel, killing people on the streets of the USA, and bombs dropping elsewhere, can we assume that we need to look out for ourselves as citizens in every country? Can we keep the bombs from falling, keep the regime change operations from happening, and protect our neighbours from the likes of ICE?

We can put relationships first, and make space for different perspectives. We can build community on and offline. We need movements, political actions, and the cross pollination of ideas to create solutions that may not have occurred to us. We can put our time and energy into what makes sense to us, while being open to actions others are taking. It’s an all hands on deck moment.

I hope we can learn from groups that have borne the brunt of colonialist violence to create a culture of resistance, and educate ourselves so that we become wise to the methods of those who plunder. I hope we can give up feeling superior to some and inferior to others, and needing to be right. And I hope we can commit to peace on all levels: personal, societal and geopolitical.

The majority of the world want to enjoy fair treatment and goodwill in all interactions. If we’re from a nation that’s been oppressed, or if we’re part of a group within western nations that isn’t privileged — people of colour, indigenous people, the working class and others — we’re tired of being taken advantage of, lied to and not having our voices heard. And we’ve learned some pretty valuable skills.

How do we support each other and unplug from the forces that pillage, lie, steal and seek domination? The answer lies within the question being asked. I think we can all try to find ways to avoid what doesn’t support us and interact with the fair, kind and respectful in whatever ways we can.

What does this moment demand of us? How do we fulfill it? If the solution to our problems lies somewhere in the predicament we’re in, then a beautiful world of peace and wonder is the natural outcome.

I hope all of us who desire a fair, equitable and peaceful world can find ways to unite, and create a beautiful future together. Within this terrifying time is a golden opportunity if we’re able to embrace it.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

