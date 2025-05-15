A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

This is a mystery to those in power. They may know it in limited doses but really don’t fully grasp its meaning.

What is it that will get us through the problems we’re facing? What is our super power?

It’s our humanity.

It’s our ability to feel empathy and to do what’s right regardless of the consequences. It’s the way we can experience beauty, connection and love without putting a price tag on them.

It’s the essence that so much of our culture tries to drum out of us. Movies, video games, mainstream media try to normalize treating others as adversaries, stuffing our feelings and not feeling the pain of others.

And we have to reclaim those abilities. They are what will get us through these times. When we witness a genocide, we viscerally know that it’s wrong. We need to change our western societies so that they support our humanity, and all that is life giving, instead of trivializing and demeaning it.

Those who continue to support genocide have lost their humanity, and maybe they don’t even know it.

We need to look out for each other instead of viewing each other with suspicion, and seeing whole groups of people as enemies. Yes, we have to be discerning and sometimes there are people we can’t trust, but by and large people are helpful. We all want to connect and have caring relationships.

One of the most life affirming things we have is community. It’s the person you’re chatty with at the grocery store, or the woman at the post office who is always helpful. It’s the bus driver and the passengers wishing each other a good day, and the people in your choir, bowling team and other groups that share your interests. It’s offline and online. It’s your neighbours. It’s your plumber and the people at your credit union. It’s the farmers at the outdoor market who you regularly buy produce from. It’s friends, family, classmates, co-workers, health providers and anyone you have a connection with. It’s all those relationships that happen naturally and that aren’t bought and paid for.

Notice the little things you do for each other. Something as simple as a smile, a shared joke or passing news along. It’s being in the loving flow of a shared reality.

It’s the most precious thing we have, and when it’s missing we become capable of committing atrocities. We become sociopaths. And I don’t think sociopaths are happy people. Do they know that what they’re missing is something more precious than anything they could manipulate anyone out of?

It’s like a koan they’ll never grasp. What is the sound of one hand clapping?

Our power lies in our authenticity, the wellspring of empathy, compassion and our sense of fairness. It can’t be branded, bought, imitated or intellectualized. It’s about courageously being ourselves.

And that’s the place that enables us to connect with others.

Here are a couple of articles that inspired this post. One explores the relationship between empathy and liberation. The other is a talk about geopolitical issues and, particularly near the end, it discusses our natural state of connectedness that I found compelling and convincing.

When we’re in touch with our authentic selves, we don’t try to control others. We also don’t pretend to be something we’re not. We’re comfortable in our own skin and in touch with our bodies, minds and feelings. We use our voice with care and precision, and it comes from a place that is full, relaxed and real. Nothing is forced.

I hope more of us can see our humanity for what it is, and hang on tight, despite all the forces that want us to feel alienated from ourselves.

Why do they want to do this? Because we’re easier to control when we’re out of touch with ourselves. When we’re tight with anger and uncertainty, we’re easily convinced that some groups of people are our enemies. We’re discouraged from using our common sense and from carefully seeking the truth to truly understand our situation.

It’s why there’s a rise in extreme right wing politics. Not only are these limiting beliefs harmful and inaccurate, but they prevent us from making real progress towards the kind of world that would benefit all of us.

Fascism and genocide are so horrible, and that’s the path we’re being led down by many nefarious forces. We can’t afford this, and neither should we want it. Yes, when we’ve experienced decades of austerity, we become frustrated, and fascism gives us easy targets to lash out against. But they’re the wrong targets.

We live in a system that needs to, at the very least, be reprioritized so that it benefits all of us. We need to put war behind us. It’s not appropriate for the new millennium, if it was ever appropriate at all. Please don’t fall for it, and be strong in your humanity, knowing we’re all valuable, and that no group should be scapegoated.

Truly, our empathy, authenticity and humanity are a super power that, once achieved, can’t be manipulated. And it can help us to build the world we want from the ground up, starting with our own communities.

This is the diamond in rust, the holy grail, the hidden treasure. Guard it with your life.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/