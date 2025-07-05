A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

This interview with Professor Marandi, evoked a sense of the sacred in me.

I’m not a religious person, but I try to align myself with my values, and my sense of the sacred, the mystery that it is.

All of us who struggle for a better world are on holy ground, whatever our circumstances. The forces we’re up against are monumental — money, power, propaganda, weapons — but they’re hollow. They’re full of greed, lies and disdain. Nothing sustains those who are behind the genocide in Gaza, and so much other violence in the world.

On the other hand, we’re filled with righteous rage, and with a deep desire for peace, harmony and a better tomorrow. Tuning into these feelings gives us energy and purpose.

I encourage you to listen to Marandi’s talk. After listening, I couldn’t find it on youtube. Luckily, however, I saved it to my BlueSky page, and was able to retrieve it from there. It’s quite long, but Marandi has a soothing voice, and speaks the truth we need to hear and understand.

Honouring the sacred is worth it, whatever our belief system. Living in harmony with our values makes us strong, gives our lives meaning and motivates us, even when things are so grim. Maybe because things are so grim.

We have to remember, we are the many and those who support this ongoing slaughter are few. They may be powerful, but we outnumber them.

And, who knows where we might find allies? Who knows who might figure out that a peaceful and liveable future is worthwhile, that feeling superior to the rest of the world is wrong, that commodifying everything in the name of profits is degrading.

Being on the right side of history isn’t just the right place to be, but it’s also the place that is golden, that is worthy and is where we belong.

I hope you’ll walk with me, and the rest of us on this path of resistance.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/