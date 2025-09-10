I think the desire for some degree of dignity in our lives is universal.

And in the kind of world I want to live in, we would all be able to have a sense of dignity.

Right now so many people are heartbroken over what America and the west have become. We’ve been disillusioned by western support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

We’re expected to invest more money into NATO, which means more austerity for the rest of us.

It has many of us examining our own lives — the lack of security, hunger, homelessness, and every day indignities, while public services continue to be slashed.

For what? To fuel the war machine? To make the rich richer as they laugh at us for falling for their ruses? To continue with the reckless disregard of international law by our countries?

Hollywood, government propaganda, algorithms, and even video games convince us that the west is a force for good in the world, even as it commits atrocities and robs us blind.

As we hold down numerous jobs, as we wish we could be more present for our kids, as we make tough budgetary decisions and no longer have time for friends, how do we feel?

Some yearn for a yesteryear where people knew their place and their gender roles, and one income could comfortably support a family.

Yes, there may have been some sense of dignity and more leisure time to enjoy, but those times were far from perfect.

The difficulties women and minorities experienced have been airbrushed out of this nostalgic picture, as well as the atrocities committed by our countries in what we called the global south. We didn’t have the internet then, so we were less able to see what was really going on.

What about looking forward instead? After all, we have the ability to know what’s going on in the world, and we have enough resources to ensure that every single person in the world has enough to eat and a roof over our heads.

How do we reclaim the dignity we yearn for in the western world?

I’d like to be able to take pride in my government and what it does at home and abroad. I’d like to see people governing who care about the well-being of its population, and its relationships with other countries.

I’d like to see our governments effectively address environmental degradation.

And I’d like to see genuine democracy where the monied don’t call the shots, and where we have proportional representation so that our votes matter; where ridings accurately reflect the natural boundaries of a region, without having been gerrymandered to water down the progressive vote.

And how about a cap on wealth, say a ceiling of a billion dollars? I don’t see how anyone would need that amount of money, but it’s a good round number.

And how about an emphasis on diplomacy instead of beefing up the military? The west is aggressively pursuing war, and it needs to stop. Israel’s genocide of Palestine needs to end, and the rest of us need to figure out how to stop our governments from supporting Israel, and from trying to dominate other countries.

The moral injury this genocide causes disgraces all of us. And it reveals the values of those who rule the west. We now know that they never were bringing democracy and freedom to the rest of the world, despite their rhetoric to the contrary.

As Palestine opens our eyes, what is it we need to see? To me it looks like the rot of a class of people who have plundered the world, lied to its citizens, and lusted over money and power at the expense of everyone and everything else.

We all deserve to have pride in our government, culture and society, but how can we under these circumstances? And what do we need to get to a place where we can be proud of the reality of our lives?

How do we achieve a dignified existence, instead of being cheapened by our day to day realities, and the horror our governments inflict upon the rest of the world? How can we hold our heads high when so many of us are living hand to mouth in the richest countries in the world? That wealth is being hoarded by people who don’t care. They show us the extent of their uncaring every day through their support of Israel as it commits genocide in Gaza.

We have everything we need to achieve a dignified life for all. But we’re up against a power that has reinforced itself with systems of exploitation that harm all of us.

Just imagine walking down the street, feeling safe, having time to relax, being proud of the work we do, having lots of support for our kids, having a comfortable home, and a strong community.

Imagine trusting the news. Imagine war becoming a thing of the past as countries peacefully resolve their differences. Imagine strolling through a beautiful city, greeting people as we walk by, noticing daily improvements, green energy projects, and new businesses popping up amidst tree lined streets.

And think of what it would be like to have clean air and water, top of the line public transit, health care and generous support for all ages and demographics. How would it feel to take pride in our cultural heritage, and share the wisdom of our particular tradition, and while learning from other traditions.

We could all have this.

We could have peace, and a healed world in every sense of the word.

We could live harmoniously, accepting our differences and focusing on our commonality.

Why aren’t we? How do we turn towards this kind of future together?

Imagine a dignified life, in a world where we’re all valued and supported, where ever we live, whatever our personal histories.

It’s doable.

Together, let’s find a way to get to that place of dignity that we’re yearning for.

* * * * * * *

