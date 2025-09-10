Diana’s Substack

The Revolution Continues
13h

"And how about a cap on wealth?"

I'll go with that, but I think it needs to be much less than a billion bucks. I say once a person has more than a cool million, they really don't need any more money. They can afford a house, food, and lots of luxuries. Better yet, let's distribute the wealth so that EVERYONE has a cool million. That would give dignity to a lot of folks, wouldn't it?

Susan T
15h

"Some yearn for a yesteryear.......there may have been some sense of dignity and more leisure time to enjoy, but those times were far from perfect."

Instead of yearning for yesterday, we need to look a lot more closely and see how we have been heading in this direction for a very long time. It is not going to be a simple fix, if we can fix it. Yesteryear has so far produced climate change, the possibility of nuclear war, air we can hardly breath some days, insane world leaders who are most concerned with hanging on to their power and making sure that their bank accounts and their friends bank accounts stay full, and lots of hate toward people like trans people and immigrants just to deflect from who is really causing the problems in the world.

https://bettbeat.substack.com/p/capitalism-hijacked-the-world-to?r=286nrw

After you have read that one, you might appreciate this one

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOQFWGiJqWI&list=RDGOQFWGiJqWI&start_radio=1

