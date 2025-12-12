Drumroll please…We are excited to announce our new writing project!

We, Mo and Diana, have found it so inspiring and enjoyable writing together that we’ve decided to write a manual. We’ll share insights into coping with the trauma of witnessing the genocide in Gaza, and help people ground themselves in a state of moral clarity. We hope from that place we can all take effective action.

Why Gaza, and why now? Because genocide is not acceptable, especially when our tax dollars and the powerful in our countries are supporting it. The ethnic cleansing being committed in Gaza and the West Bank is immoral, illegal and abhorrent. Destroying homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure is just wrong. And witnessing it on our screens, knowing it’s being paid for with our tax dollars, being gaslit to minimize it, being called anti-semitic when we object to it, and being propagandized to doubt that it’s even real are moral injuries to us all.

We’re building a manual for people who are watching Gaza burn, and are trying to stay human while witnessing inhumanity.

The Palestine Clarity Manual: Finding Your Ground While Witnessing Genocide

This isn’t a book about how to fix Palestine. It’s a book about how to stay clear-eyed, grounded, and effective while bearing witness to genocide in real time—without burning out, without performing, without drowning in paralysis.

What This Is

A trauma-informed guide for people who:

Feel frozen watching the horror unfold

Don’t know if they should look or look away

Are caught between performative rage and paralyzed silence

Want to act but don’t know how to sustain it

Need tools to cut through propaganda and gaslighting

Are trying to build solidarity without losing themselves

This manual offers:

Clear language for what you’re experiencing (you’re not crazy)

Tools to recognize and resist the propaganda machine

Practices for sustainable witness and action

Ways to connect personal pain to political power

A path from paralysis to grounded, effective solidarity

How We’re Building It

We’re serializing the book chapter by chapter, right here on Substack.

Each chapter will be published as we write it. You’ll be part of the development process—your feedback will help to shape what comes next.

Why serialize it?

Because people need this now, not in two years

Because community input makes it better

Because building in public creates momentum

Because visibility matters

The Mission

100% of proceeds from the eventual printed book will go to Gaza mutual aid networks.

We’re currently connecting with organizers to identify the right organization. When the book is complete and published in print, every dollar goes directly to supporting people on the ground.

What We Need From You

Read. Share. Respond.

As each chapter publishes:

Read it

Share it widely—restacks, cross-posts, your own platforms

Give us feedback—what lands, what doesn’t, what’s missing

Send it to people who need it

This work reaches people when people share it. Your networks matter.

Our Roles

Mo is writing the manuscript—bringing clarity, structure, and voice to the experience of distant witness and paralysis.

Diana is providing editorial direction, organizing knowledge, trauma-informed practice, and production leadership. She’s also contributing her own sections and connecting this work to mutual aid networks.

Let’s Build This Together

This manual is for everyone who refuses to look away but doesn’t know how to sustain the looking.

For everyone who knows what they’re seeing is real but is being told it isn’t.

For everyone who wants to be useful but doesn’t know where to start.

We’re figuring it out together.

Share widely. Stay grounded. Keep witnessing.

We hope you find value in this work, and we appreciate your feedback. Together we can find our way through the noise and get to our most wise and constructive selves, do our bit to stop the genocide, effectively stand up to the forces that support it, and maintain our sanity in the process.

There are lots of good people who want this to stop. Let’s find and support each other, and take action together.

— Mo & Diana

“There are heroes in the seaweed, there are children in the morning, They are leaning out for love, they will lean that way forever While Suzanne holds the mirror.” - Leonard Cohen

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.