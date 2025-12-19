Sometimes it’s just too painful to bear witness to genocide. But when our tax dollars are funding it, we have a duty to witness it and pressure our governments to stop supporting it. It’s difficult emotional terrain to navigate as we try to maintain our sanity.

You are not crazy.

What you are seeing is real.

Children buried in rubble. Hospitals bombed. Entire families erased in seconds. Starvation used as a weapon. This is happening. Right now. In real time.

And you are watching it on your phone.

This is a new kind of trauma.

Distance trauma. Screen trauma. Helpless witness trauma.

Your nervous system doesn’t know what to do with this. You’re safe in your home. But your body feels the horror. You’re not in danger. But someone is. Always. Every minute. Somewhere on your screen.

Should you look? Should you look away? Should you do something? What can you even do?

The body wants to run or fight. But there’s nowhere to run. Nothing immediate to fight.

So you freeze.

This freeze is not weakness.

It is not apathy.

It is not privilege, though privilege shapes how long you can stay frozen.

The freeze is your system saying: This is too much. I cannot process this and still function.

That is a sane response to an insane reality.

We are not here to shame the freeze. We are here to work with it.

The Specific Weight of Palestine

This is not just any crisis.

This is a genocide broadcast in real time. Livestreamed. Documented. Undeniable.

And the machinery of power is working overtime to make you doubt what you see.

They call it “conflict.” It is not a conflict. It is an occupation. It is genocide.

They call it “war.” But it is ethnic cleansing.

They call it “complicated.” It is not complicated. Apartheid is not complicated. Settler colonialism is not complicated. The systematic destruction of a people is not complicated.

They call civilians “human shields.” They call hospitals “command centers.” They call children “unfortunate casualties.”

This is linguistic violence layered on top of physical violence.

And it lands in your body.

You are not just witnessing horror. You are witnessing horror and being told it isn’t horror.

You are seeing massacre and being told it’s self-defense.

You are watching genocide and being told to consider “both sides.”

This creates a specific kind of disorientation. A cognitive violence. Your eyes see one thing. The official story says another. Your soul knows the truth. Your screen tells you you’re wrong.

This is crazy-making by design. This is a moral injury to anyone who has a beating heart.

The Double Bind

Here is the trap you’re in:

If you look away, you feel complicit. How can you go about your day while children are dying? How can you enjoy dinner while families are starving?

But if you keep looking, you drown. The images accumulate. The grief compounds. You become numb or you become rage. Either way, you lose yourself.

Look: guilt.

Look away: guilt.

Stay engaged: burnout.

Withdraw: shame.

This is the double bind of distant witness.

There is no easy answer. But there is a way through.

What This Chapter Does

This chapter names the reality.

It says: You are not imagining this. The weight you feel is real. The disorientation is intentional. The paralysis makes sense.

We are not going to rush past this.

We are not going to tell you to “just do something” or “think positive” or “focus on what you can control.”

That is toxic positivity dressed as wisdom.

We are going to sit here. In the freeze. In the overwhelm. And we are going to understand it.

Because you cannot build solid ground if you don’t first acknowledge the quicksand.

The Witness Carries Weight

There is something you need to know.

Your witness matters.

Even when it feels like it doesn’t. Even when you’re just one person scrolling in the dark. Even when you can’t stop the bombs or feed the hungry or bring back the dead.

Your refusal to look away is a form of resistance.

Your refusal to accept the lies is a political act.

Your insistence on calling this what it is—genocide—is a crack in the wall of manufactured consent.

The machinery of power works very hard to make you feel small. Powerless. Irrelevant.

That’s because you’re not.

A single clear-eyed witness is dangerous to a system built on mass delusion.

But witnessing alone is not enough.

If all you do is watch, the weight will crush you.

We need to turn witness into something sustainable. Something that doesn’t destroy you. Something that connects you to others. Something that moves.

That’s what this manual is for.

What Comes Next

This is not a book about how to fix Palestine.

You cannot fix Palestine from your living room. That is not your job. That is not anyone’s job who is not Palestinian or actively engaged in the organized work of liberation.

This is a book about how to stay human while witnessing inhumanity.

How to think clearly when the narratives are designed to confuse.

How to act effectively when most action is performance.

How to care for yourself and your community so you can sustain the work that needs sustaining.

How to build a stance—an unbreakable stance—that allows you to hold the truth without being broken by it.

We are going to name the traps you fall into. (You’re probably in one right now.)

We are going to build your immunity to the propaganda machine.

We are going to reconnect your personal pain to political power.

We are going to give you tools. Daily practices. Ways to metabolize the horror into clarity and the clarity into action.

And we are going to do this without adding to your burden.

You are not failing. You are not doing it wrong. You are not broken.

You are living through something unprecedented. A genocide in high definition. A massacre with a press office.

What you’re feeling is the only rational response to this irrational evil.

Now let’s figure out how to alchemize that feeling into something that doesn’t consume you.

Let’s build your ground.

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” — Alice Walker

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

