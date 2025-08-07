Diana’s Substack

Mark Taylor
13h

And make no mistake, the violence and abuse the US and the Israelis bring the Palestinians will also rain down on us. Our western governments are the threat and enemy. Here is a recent example, an interview with labor organizer Chris Smalls, who was one of the courageous activists on the boat bringing food and supplies to break the siege on Gaza that was illegally boarded and stolen in international waters by the Israelis. Chris and the rest onboard were kidnapped by the Israelis.

He was one of 21 onboard and the only one beaten by seven Israeli "Defense" Force thugs. He was kept separate from the other members of the crew. Not coincidentally, he was the only Black volunteer.

American readers note, the "progressive" members of Congress were silent and did nothing to help assure the safety and release of the seven American activists. The American consulate in Israel did NOTHING to help. There has been no call for an investigation or any kind of consequence for Israel's illegal behavior.

Stand with the Palestinians and be clear, in the eyes of the Zionist corrupted and controlled Western governments, we are all Palestinians.

Here is the interview. Please watch and pass it on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7hRVAH3gQA

The Revolution Continues
8h

"Recognizing Palestine as an independent state with conditions? How exactly will that stop the genocide? "

I've been asking myself the same questions. Why do Western countries only "recognize" Palestine at a LATER date? Why not today? Is it that they feel confident that Israel will wipe Gaza out by September? And dropping aid from the air is practically useless and can be dangerous as you point out. It all stinks!

