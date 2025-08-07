A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

If you pay attention to what’s going on in Gaza, it’s hard not to notice that the gestures western leaders make towards Gaza are purely performative.

And more of us are paying attention. Some say that support for Palestine has reached a critical mass. This is good news. We have to keep doing whatever we’re doing to bring attention to what’s going on in Gaza

Here in Canada, our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has promised to recognize the Palestinian state, with conditions, in September, 2025.

When people called that out as doing nothing to stop the genocide, airdrops of food were arranged.

That too was shown to be ineffective. Armed Israeli soldiers get to the airdrops before Palestinians can, and then the food is sold for unaffordable prices. As well, sometimes these airdrops land on Palestinian civilians, wounding or killing them.

It’s just come out that Britain has been supplying Israel with intelligence from flights over Gaza, as discussed on the Electronic Intifada. And denying it.

All of which demonstrates that the leaders of the western world and their allies actually support this genocide, but are trying to appease the rest of us by pretending that they don’t.

This is a huge breach of the public trust. How do we as citizens respond? What do we do about this?

I’m so tired of the lies, excuses and performative gestures from those who are supposed to represent our interests.

They don’t. And they never have.

We have electronic devices now, so they can’t lie to us as easily as they did in the past.

Money and power are what motivates these people, and has for centuries. They’ve internalized the idea that they can do whatever they want, exploit anyone and anything, lie about it and reap the rewards.

People are expendable, even children. For them, people are a source of cheap labour, and not much else. The earth, a source of raw materials. Other countries are to dominate as a source of both cheap labour and raw materials.

So now those in charge are openly showing us who they are and what they value. Their lies and excuses don’t add up. If we have a moral compass, it spins out of control. Helplessly we watch the genocide unfold, as they trot out their lies; as we watch the earth being plundered, crossing numerous ecological tipping points; and as we struggle to get by.

Under a decades long neoliberal system, everything is falling apart at once: western economies, our societies, relationships with other countries, and our planetary life support systems.

But there are signs of hope.

The global majority, sick of being exploited by the west, is rearranging things through organizations like BRICS.

More of us are seeing the need for community development, and finding tools like Shareable, and the Community Exchange System of local currency.

And then there’s the Hague Group. Let’s hope it achieves it’s aims and is able to stop the genocide. Here are the six measures participating states have committed to:

1. Prevent military and dual use exports to Israel. 2. Refuse Israeli weapons transfers at their ports. 3. Prevent vessels carrying weapons to Israel under their national flags. 4. Review all public contracts to prevent public institutions and funds from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation. 5. Pursue justice for international crimes. 6. Support universal jurisdiction to hold perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, what does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have to say? He declares that Israel intends to take over Gaza. Reading the article, I have to wonder about the choice of words. Hamas is described as a militant group. How would this reporter describe Israel, which has been committing this genocide for almost two years?

As western leaders lose credibility and clout, they’re lashing out. Starting wars, arranging coups, and all kinds of other destructive and unnecessary things to maintain their power and economic supremacy.

It’s a dangerous time.

KJ Noh (go to 1:58:00 and, if you haven’t yet discovered KJ Noh, please check him out. He’s excellent!) describes this phenomenon as being like a drunk in a bar who is broke at closing time, and picking fights with everyone around. The rest of us, both citizens of the west and of other countries want this ornery person to go home, sober up and go to bed.

If you’re curious, I hope you’ll check out 1:45:00 of the video above to see how exactly the USA is destroying itself from the inside out. It’s neglecting these important factors: digital sovereignty, deindustrialization, hyper-financialization and deskilling. Since western countries all adopted a neoliberal economic system, I believe they are all experiencing similar problems.

Much appreciate as well to host Danny Haiphong and to Brian Berletic another amazing guest.

I don’t know how we get out of this mess, but I can think of a few steps we can take to point us in the right direction.

First, we can make sure we get our information straight. We’ve all been so indoctrinated to hate the countries that the western world wants to dominate, and we must examine and move beyond that. China, Russia and Iran pose no threat whatsoever to the west, despite the fear mongering we’ve heard. They’ve adopted economic models that support their populations, and their success is what the west finds threatening.

Next, we have to call out the performative actions towards Palestine that our political leaders use to try to appease us while they still support Israel. Airdrops of food? Come on! Recognizing Palestine as an independent state with conditions? How exactly will that stop the genocide?

Western countries need to stop sending weapons and providing intelligence, money and diplomatic cover to Israel until it permanently stops its genocide of Gaza. Until it allows food and aid in, and compensates Palestine for all the damage it has caused, and provides this with no strings attached.

And we have to develop support systems for each other and ourselves for the almost certain turmoil to come in our own countries.

It’s going to be one hell of a ride as the declining west keeps up its sabre rattling and dirty tricks, and we have to stay on top of it. We can’t afford to be fooled, or to be complacent.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/