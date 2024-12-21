As a lover of ideas, I have a keen interest in philosophy.

The ones I want to know more about are the philosophies of those I respect and admire.

What makes the people who are caring, kind, patient and understanding tick? What ideas support them in a world that has a lot of sharp edges?

What ideas drive people who serve their communities, and do what they can to help the world to become a better place?

What philosophies encourage us to choose love over fear, to build longer tables and not higher walls, and to accept people for who they are?

There’s a large variety of philosophies, and they probably differ from each other in many ways — and that’s fine with me.

Most can be weaponized, instead of serving the greater good. I want to know about the non-weaponized versions; the kind that encourage peace, respect, and care for others and for the earth we all share.

It’s Winter Solstice here in the northern hemisphere, and I hope that during the longer nights leading up to this point, we’ve allowed ourselves to sink into ways of seeing the world that help us thrive, and get along with others. I hope we’ve found concepts that create peace, and restoration for ourselves, each other, and the beautiful planet that makes our lives possible.

And if you’re in the southern hemisphere, I hope the increasing night time hours have you contemplating how we get to a just peace, and restored harmony.

Happy Solstice, all.

Here’s one of the songs I play every year to celebrate Winter Solstice. And here’s a blast from the past that’s pleasing to my ears.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/