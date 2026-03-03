I started to write this post before the USA and Israel invaded Iran, and wondered if this was the right thing to write about.

On reflection, now these thoughts seem more important than ever.

The whole western world is going to pay for this senseless violence, and we need to think about how we’re going to get by. And what kind of a world we want.

The writing’s been on the wall for awhile: we’re in big trouble.

The Epstein class is running the west. Do we really expect them to care about our interests? Looking at the past few decades and how our standards of living have fared, I don’t think so.

It’s time to plant seeds.

Right now, I’m taking food security very seriously. I’m growing indoor greens, planting seeds, and planning my garden. I’m ordering bulk dry goods.

It’s something constructive I can do as I watch the insanity of what’s going on in the world right now.

Here’s a great seed starting hack called seedling snails. I can hardly wait to try it.

As I plan my garden, I envision the kind of future I want to see, and plant seeds that I hope will make both of them real.

My ideas are little things but, like seeds, they can have big results, although they require some patience. Things like boycotting Israel, wearing my keffiyeh, educating myself, getting more involved with my community, having conversations, and taking action where it will be effective.

So let’s get real. About our future, and our gardens, and what kind of world we want.

This is a highly distressing time, and getting our fingers in the dirt and watching seedlings grow is grounding. Growing food keeps us fed, and it’s good therapy.

Next week, I’ll be able to start eating from my small kitchen garden. Imagine that — no more buying greens in the winter.

As I plant my seedlings, I’ll make a little wish for the future with every seed I plant.

It might help to envision the couch grass as the Epstein class — let’s call them the coalition of the arrogant, ignorant and sadistic — and envision the things we grow as the rest of us.

Usually the couch grass wins, but not this year!

No, I’m going to put cardboard and rocks in the places where it grows, and then plant seeds on top of it, and mulch my early garden with hay. So much for the Epstein class — er, the couch grass.

My plants will get a good start with the seedling snails, and I will spend the next couple of months setting everything up.

I envision flowers, some of them climbing around the periphery of the garden under the fence where the couch grass take hold.

Then I’ll plant densely and water regularly. And pull out the couch grass where ever I see it. Envisioning it as being the Epstein class will help to motivate me.

I also see the couch grass as the enablers of the Epstein class, and the fake news they create, so I’m pulling that stuff out.

The latest war with Iran? Talk about fake news! It’s worth it to get the non-Epstein class perspective. Here are some voices I trust that give me accurate on the ground perspective.

And I will plant a variety of seeds. I want to grow a healthy garden, a well-rounded community, and harmony in the world.

Over decades, I’ve watched the slow motion train wreck that is the western economy. With trade deals, we saw our jobs sent to other countries that had lower labour and environmental standards. Then all kinds of public institutions and services were privatized and, with the help of deregulation, money was concentrated into the hands of the rich.

And now that our economies are in ruins, what do the leaders of our countries do? Blame immigrants. And China, BRICS, and other countries that took different economic approaches.

These same leaders, many of whom are part of the Epstein class, turn a blind eye to Israel committing genocide in Gaza and, increasingly, in the West Bank. Is this what Mark Carney’s speech referred to when he said this:

We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false that the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient, that trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And we knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victim.

I hope beyond hope that during the latest illegal war, somehow aid, food and adequate shelter can get into Gaza. And that the aggression being committed by settlers in the West Bank can be stopped.

Why in hell aren’t the perpetrators being held to account? I guess Carney’s speech tells us why.

Vegetables and flowers will grow health and hope — lots of varieties, planted at different times, given the best chances of thriving.

Add compost, water and see what the plants themselves want to do and, as much as possible, support them.

And let’s make good use of the edible weeds: dandelions, sorrel, plantain, nettles — all of them are nutrient dense and our allies.

How do we do the same for our communities and for the world at large?

Just as in a garden, in real life there’s so much variety in the ways we can bring a better world about, from the personal to the political, and everything in between.

When we realize that the west is rife with propaganda, it’s essential that we get accurate news. A recent new favourite source of mine is the Cradle. I hope you’ll check it out.

We can also look out for political candidates we trust. I’m rooting for Avi Lewis as NDP leader here in Canada. Here’s the latest leadership debate where you can check him out.

Lately I’ve been going to weekly meditation/potluck sessions, and they help me to relax, give my brain a rest, and connect with friends.

And, of course, we can vote with our wallets and our feet. If stuff supports the Epstein class don’t buy it. We can demonstrate against their senseless wars.

And what about the brilliant ideas of others that haven’t occurred to us? Let’s keep a lookout for them.

My heart goes out to the people of Palestine and of Iran which is being bombed for no good reason. I’ve been appreciating updates from Professor Marandi, and wish him safety during this horrible time. If I could grow peace and restoration, I would.

Now I’m feeling guilty…and apologize to the couch grass. It’s just growing, doing what it does best, and I thank it for taking on this ugly role in my analogy. We all know this plant isn’t arrogant, ignorant and sadistic. It’s just hard to deal with in the garden, so works well in this context.

Anyways, it’s the perfect time for planting seeds. We need to seed our gardens and our imaginations, and plant the seeds for the kind of world we want. And share the bounty of the harvest.

