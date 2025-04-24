A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

We have rights and responsibilities, and obligations to society. And our societies have obligations to their citizens. The people who we elect to represent our interests are supposed to honour that obligation.

In order to keep our societies functioning properly, citizens have a duty to pay attention to what’s going on politically. We have a duty to keep ourselves informed about what our governments are doing locally, nationally and internationally, and to respond appropriately when things aren’t going as they should.

Here’s a two minute video that went viral on TikTok that expresses this need well. Please take a look. It went viral for a good reason.

To have the kind of world we want, where our planet and all the life she supports can thrive, we have to be diligent.

We need to achieve a higher level of sophistication when it comes to the news we pay attention to. Who funds these news sources? Have the stories they’ve provided been accurate in the past? If not, why are we still paying attention to them?

What are our values? What kind of future do we want? How are our values being supported — or not — by our political representatives?

Here in the western world, we’ve slid so far away from the kind of decent, caring society that would support planetary and personal well-being that we’re in a pretty desperate state.

The west is trying to convince us of the need for unnecessary wars. As citizens, we have a responsibility to make sure we’re informed about the circumstances around each of these situations, and pressure our political leaders to negotiate peaceful solutions to international problems.

We can’t afford to continue to be misled. How did the war between Russia and Ukraine start? What exactly did China and Iran do to deserve the wrath of, and possible invasions by, the west? And what military operations are we not hearing about? If you want some sources that will give you different points of view from the mainstream, check out a few of these.

And how on earth did homelessness and out of control costs of living become acceptable? A big part of the reason is that many of us couldn’t be bothered to pay attention as our support systems were slowly being dismantled, and as the west adopted a neoliberal economic system that funnels money to the rich — and to the war machine — at the expense of everyone and everything else.

In the wealthy western world, there’s no excuse for anyone to be hungry or homeless, or unable to get the health care they need or a good education.

Politics is complicated and boring, you say? We’re now living the consequences of not having taken the time to pay attention, and to act when necessary.

This doesn’t have to be time consuming. It doesn’t take a lot of time to learn a little bit every day, vote for the politician that best represents our values in elections, write letters to the editor explaining our point of view, or take action when something violates our values. This is our responsibility as citizens.

I hope we find ways to get out of the political mess we’re in. And as we do, I hope we learn the importance of staying informed and doing our bit to make sure our societies and countries are on the right track.

‘Never again’ was a commitment made by our ancestors to those of us in the future. And it’s being broken. It’s time we all took that commitment seriously, and set things right.

Like brushing our teeth, it doesn’t have to take a lot of time, but it needs to be done regularly.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/