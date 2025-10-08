Diana’s Substack

I had the privilege of growing up in a rural area with a lot of connection to the forest and to the creatures that lived there as well as to streams and silence and lots of time to think. I think that when we lose our connection to nature, or if we never really have that connection in the first place, it can be more difficult to see things clearly. The holocaust was wrong. Nazis are wrong. We all grew up knowing that. Unfortunately we also grew up thinking that we live in a democracy and that capitalism improves our democratic life. Capitalism teaches us to go for more more more and that has really chipped away at whatever democracy might possibly have existed. Our history books in school never talk about the genocide that happened here in order for this "democracy" to come about. Howard Zinn's book "A People's History of the United States" is an excellent book to help us to see the truth about our lives rather than the fiction that those in power would have us believe. I believe that babies are born perfect and the rest of their lives are taken up with moulding them into beings that others can manipulate more easily.

Money, raw power, supremacy and exceptionalism are the values reflected in Western politics. Sadly, a large number of western citizens--I'd venture to say the majority at this point--exhibit these same values in their obsession with wealth and material accumulation, their disregard for rules and common courtesy, their tribalistic polarization, and their indifference to the suffering of the Palestinians and other oppressed victims of war and violence. This will change not when we elect better leaders, but when we realize that we are the agents of our own misery and that we are not here on this earth to become rich, powerful and dominant, but to evolve spiritually.

