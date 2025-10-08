My values haven’t changed much over the years. I care about fairness, societal and environmental restoration, honesty, and accurate news.

They’re pretty adaptable values. It’s not hard to look at situations, apply those values and take it from there.

These days, I wonder how many people have inadvertently allowed themselves to become mean spirited by reading news that’s been bought and paid for by moneyed interests; mean spirited enough to become racist, anti-immigrant and seemingly unconcerned about the common good.

I get that people become desperate as life offers fewer and fewer options. When we’re backed into a corner, it’s hard to be altruistic. And when we’re bombarded with mis- and dis-information, it’s even more understandable.

How do we hold onto our sense of decency when we’re barely scraping by, and more people’s situations are becoming so much more difficult?

I wish I had the answer.

It’s been two years now since October 7th, 2023, when Israel’s genocide of Gaza intensified. In reality it had gone on for decades, but according to mainstream news sources, it was one big shiny event that justified the horror to come.

So much has been revealed in that time: the inability to stop the genocide, the complicity of so many powerful entities, and the people we know who have bought into the propaganda that justifies this, to name just a few.

Still, it’s hard to understand the appeal of bullies, especially when what they do backfires so often.

I’ve noticed that there’s a hardening of attitudes that goes along with the extreme right propaganda so many seem to succumb to. The most susceptible, it seems, are the ones who have never paid much attention to political issues, but then were sucked in online to a drip feed of extreme right wing views.

Gradually they become suspicious loners obsessed with the Roman Empire, and slapping down any signs of social progress. DEI, international law, women’s rights are suddenly worthless. Patriarchy, colonialism and might makes right become the new normal.

And this is going to increase. Everyone needs to see this talk between Max Blumenthal and Judge Napolitano. They discuss Charlie Kirk and the Israel lobby, but near the end they talk about western media concentration into Zionist hands.

Just imagine the way this will affect people’s perceptions. Will we in the west become as supportive of genocide as do most Israelis? To quote this article from Mondoweiss from July, 2025:

A poll from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in early June provided a chilling statistic: An overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea of there being “no innocents in Gaza.” 64% of the Israeli public agree with this statement, almost two out of three people. But it is actually considerably higher among Jewish Israelis, because that number is weighted by Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. Palestinians make up roughly 17% of the Israeli population and 92% of them oppose the statement, so that leaves Jewish Israelis with overwhelming support.

My understanding is that Israelis are indoctrinated to think they’re constantly under attack by other surrounding countries. Is that what will happen to people in western countries? Will large portions of our populations start to believe that immigrants and others who are different from them are the cause of their problems, and that might means right?

The political — especially when it’s weaponized by big money interests — becomes deeply personal.

What effects will that have on western societies, human rights and our families? What kinds of governments will be elected? And how do we counter these effects?

I’m struggling to understand how we deal with this reality.

Most of us who are reading this are conscientious about our news sources, but what about others who go down those right wing rabbit holes? How do we deprogram them? How do we delegitimize these paid sources that are conning them into destructive beliefs?

And how long will we have access to the news sources we trust? How often do we say “stay safe” in the comments section? How often do people write that to us?

I don’t want to live in a meaner, more war like, and uncaring world. What do we do about this? How do we share a more positive vision for the future?

I’d love to know your thoughts.

Stay safe, everyone. I’m grateful that you’re here.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.