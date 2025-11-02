Let’s face it: the powerful of much of the world are in it for themselves. Most of the rich and powerful are A-OK with supporting genocide abroad, austerity at home and endless war everywhere.

This is the choice they made for us. It’s what keeps them rich and powerful. And we need to understand that it’s not the only choice we have.

As a matter of fact, it doesn’t reflect a choice that most of us would make. Why would anyone want constant war up to and including genocide? Why would we want homelessness, unaffordability and crumbling infrastructure?

We wouldn’t. But we’re told that this is just the way it is. And those who profit from this are pouring billions into the media and entertainment industries trying to convice us that this is the case. We can’t believe them.

Our neoliberal economies are not a force of nature.

If we actually lived in a democracy, we’d be able to say “no” to increased military spending, and “yes” to a liveable world.

It’s our birthright, and we have to stand up for it.

But in order to do so, we need to convince ourselves and each other that it’s possible. Not only possible, but it’s essential.

Let’s take Arundhati Roy’s quote to heart:

“They need us more than we need them. Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.”

If we can’t see the possibility of a wonderful, liveable future, how can we work towards it? If we don’t have a vision to guide us, we’re just trudging along through a nightmarish, exhausting day to day reality.

We need to be able to taste it like an apple fresh off the tree, feel it like a gentle breeze, hear the sounds on those lovely streets. We have to smell its smells, and sense the kind of world we want all around us.

We need to have one foot in this world as we move the other towards it.

In a way, we’re already living that alternative. Friends, family, community all pulling together and helping each other is a way of life for many. It’s common courtesy and generosity between people. It’s the genuine concern we feel for others and how we express that. It’s the favours we exchange, the small gifts we give and receive, the conversations we have that leave us feeling heard and respected.

But this is all between the cracks of the systems we’re living under.

Why shouldn’t these values instead be the foundation of our systems? We all have needs, we fulfill them together, and we co-ordinate with each other. Isn’t that essential economics?

What if we amplified this, and left all the cruel and punitive parts behind?

But hold on — now, according to our political leaders, we have to put money towards killing people in other countries, commonly known as war, and we have to have enormous profit margins to make the rich richer. WTF?

War and austerity are destructive and unnecessary. We should be at a point of civilizational maturity to be able to resolve international problems through diplomacy. Killing innocent people is wrong, unjust and just plain horrible.

The rich are rich enough. There’s no reason for them not to start paying their fair share of taxes, and stop gouging us for essentials like food and housing. The necessities of life should at the very least be regulated to make them affordable.

And all that money we’d get from not funding wars and from our rightful share of taxes could go into what makes life liveable, fulfilling and enjoyable. It would enable us to restore our environment, restore our social safety nets and upgrade our infrastructure.

There is absolutely no reason we should be living under this horrible system, except that we’ve allowed it.

Let’s do all we can to bring about the kind of world we all know in our hearts is possible.

Let’s vote for the Jeremy Corbyns, Jill Steins and Avi Lewises in our countries. And let’s make a lot of noise together until we bring about the kind of world we want.

It’s time we stood up for ourselves together.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

