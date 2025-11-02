Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Johnson's avatar
Mary Johnson
1h

This is lovely. Like you, I can see a possible good society. Not only did Roddenberry envision it in Star Trek, but we all live in it in glimpses. It’s not just a dream. I like that you’re suggesting practical ways to bring it about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Kassandra's avatar
Kassandra
12m

Voting for so-and-so won't fix it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture