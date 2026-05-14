Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Our Town Hall's avatar
Our Town Hall
10h

I like it. Going to link it in our bi-weekly local newsletter. Our only power source is each other and that is why our revolution to change this entire system has to start local. Revolutions are started by the power of the people. And local is where the people are.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Shams's avatar
Shams
18h

Diana, this is good. One thing missing: when respect is given to the small things, the big ones rise as a result. Relationships are about people, not transactions. Focus on people rather than things, and common ground appears.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
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