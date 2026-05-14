Here’s part of a letter to the editor I just submitted to our local paper.

Let’s face it: we’re awash in misinformation and disinformation. Many claim that the USA — and by implication consumers of American news and entertainment — have the most propagandized population in the world. And with the concentration of so many news and entertainment outlets into so few hands, my inclination is to believe it.

How many of us have made assumptions about an issue only to find out that they were completely false after receiving new information? I know I have.

The thing is, we become attached to our opinions. They become cornerstones of our worldview. And sometimes when they’re challenged, we feel threatened.

There’s a lot I don’t know about community building, but something I do understand is the importance of valuing relationships more than our opinions.

We’re all navigating through the fog of war, AI, and rampant misinformation and disinformation, and through very challenging times. We often don’t know what kinds of pressures people are under. So doesn’t it make sense to establish caring relationships before arguing over who’s right?

Aren’t we all better off when we treat each other respectfully instead of being confrontational, and when we discuss things instead of arguing?

When we put our relationships first, everyone’s burden is eased a little. I think we have a bit of a head start here in the Kootenays, which is so community oriented. And I hope we all lean into this, and continue building longer tables, and not higher walls together.

As the song goes, “Let the years we’re here be kind, let our hearts like doors open wide.”

We don’t know what the future holds, but whatever surprises we’re faced with, common decency and treating each other with kindness and respect will help to smooth some of the rough edges.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.