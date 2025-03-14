Right now, there are so many simple answers floating around to the complex questions about the state of the world. I wonder if some of them stem from identities that are calcified.

I’m listening to a recording of a conversation between Naomi Klein, Gabor Maté and Cecilie Surasky called Minds Under Siege, where they talk about their Jewish identities, the ongoing genocide in Gaza and reconciling what all this means to them personally.

Although I’m not Jewish, I think many of us are needing to question our identities in these fraught times.

What are our values? How do we live them? Are there things about the identities we’ve inherited that unfairly persecute others? How can we change those things?

It’s complex, especially for those of us who have experienced intergenerational trauma. What victimhood do we own as ours? What effects has it had on us? Who do we blame? Is this fair? How do we internalize oppression? Here’s the most comprehensive exploration of internalized oppression I’ve read, thanks to Chris Hedges and his guest Mohammed Al-Kurd.

How do we other each other? What does that do? I’m sharing a recording called Othering and Belonging with Udi Raz, Yasmeen Daher, and Cecilie Surasky.

Listening to it made me realize that anyone who has been ‘othered’ for whatever reason can empathize with Palestinians and what they’re going through right now, at least if they haven’t been brainwashed by the dominant western mainstream narrative.

And if we’ve experienced othering, we know it. It’s in the tone of voice, a look, a way of being treated that tells us that someone believes they’re more important than us. And when we’re betrayed by a certain group repeatedly, how do we find it in ourselves to trust others of that group?

When we’re othered, we’re less than, our opinions don’t mean much, and we’re considered suspect. Generally this goes for anyone who is Palestinian, gender divergent, indigenous, working class, an immigrant, a person of colour, or part of any group apart from the white middle class.

And it goes deep. We internalize feelings of inadequacy, fed by stereotypes reinforced by Hollywood, video games, mainstream media, and society in general.

We’re also being pitted against each other. One group others another group; think lefties and environmentalists. My hope is that this is changing, because our issues share a common root. People exploit people and the environment, and this causes immense damage to all of us.

We don’t have to completely understand each other. With class differences and divergent narratives, that can be hard. But we can support each other. We can find common cause more easily when we see how our issues overlap.

And when we share a compelling vision of how wonderful the world could actually be, we should be able to find solidarity, despite our differences, to realize it.

How do we reclaim all aspects of our own humanity? Is it in our power to stop the othering that happens to us, most clearly demonstrated now in Palestine? How do we stay safe while trying not to other our victimizers? Is that even possible?

What has intergenerational trauma had to do with all of this? What does identifying as the victim do to us? As with those governing Israel, does it give us the sense that it’s alright to victimize others?

On a personal level, how do we share our individual trauma with those close to us even when it causes discomfort? Even when it can be nearly impossible for them to understand?

As we witness the devastation being committed in Gaza, and spreading to the West Bank and Syria, we see just how far othering can go: up to and including genocide.

How do we stay true to ourselves while letting go of aspects that cause unnecessary separation? And how do we draw appropriate boundaries to keep us safe while letting those who deserve our trust into our lives?

Don’t we want a world where all of us are safe, valued and have the opportunity to become our best selves?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/