True confession: I grew up in a left wing family.

In my case, that meant being concerned about things like peace, affordability, adequate housing, food security, robust social safety networks, public education and health care. We understood that all of us, no matter our backgrounds, deserve a decent standard of living. Killing innocent people in other countries for the sake of our national economic and political interests was not acceptable to us.

The strain of left I come from believes in solidarity, which implies a deep sense of inclusivity. I naively thought that here in Canada there was no racism. In my friend groups, there were always people of different races, religions, colours, and orientations. Growing up, we admired cultural figures like Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and Jane Fonda.

My first government job was an immersion in a mostly middle class environment. As I witnessed racism first hand, I realized that my perception of society wasn’t universally shared. It was pretty shocking, and I probably startled a few people who expressed racist views with my automatic defence of people wrongly accused of things based on their ethnicity.

What the left is not, in my experience, is the liberal class who support Israel’s genocide in Gaza, neoliberal economics, and the interests of the rich generally. Identity politics doesn’t feel like inclusivity to me. It feels more like something to be smug about, and to accuse others of not adhering to closely enough.

Identity politics lack any sense of class awareness or analysis, and don’t feel like they’re bringing us to a kinder, more accepting and generous place. They feel more like a wedge than a big tent, especially when our social safety nets are being shredded, life is becoming much less affordable, and money that should be funding public goods is being funnelled to the rich.

So when I hear people blame things on ‘the left’ I wonder who exactly they’re referring to. In the western world it doesn’t look like we have any mainstream parties that are actually left. There is nothing left wing about neoliberalism, and the parties I’m aware of support that economic system, which bleeds our society for the benefit of the extremely wealthy and the war machine.

I think a lot of us who are politically homeless right now are being blamed for things that have nothing to do with leftism as we see — and live — it.

Mainstream political parties don’t allow truly progressive candidates to run. They find ways of excluding them from the political arena.

Maybe it’s time for an international political party that upholds these values. Peace and social and environmental justice could be a big tent for those of us who are politically homeless now, and also for those who are compromising their values by choosing what they see as the lesser of evil parties. We could call it the Solidarity Party.

Our voices need to be heard, and our values are needed in this moment. What we have now is not working for people or our planetary life support system.

Here are a few things I’d like to see as planks in a Solidarity platform:

free speech

human rights

environmental restoration

proportional representation

universal livable income

robust public social services

free education

money out of politics

peace between nations

green energy

comprehensive, environmentally friendly, affordable public transit

restorative justice

A big wish list, for sure, but why not? The systems we have in place are outdated, and it’s important to articulate what we want to see in a party.

There’d be plenty of room for cultural differences as long as they were working towards those basics. Also an effective international conflict resolution and enforcement mechanism of some kind would be needed to unsure peace between nations. Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza has clearly demonstrated that.

How would this party be funded? How would countries adopting a party like this provide each other with mutual support? What other reinforcements would be needed?

Are there any other planks you’d add to the platform of a Solidarity Party? And I invite you to dream big. Why not? What have we got to lose? We have everything to gain.

We have to first envision it in order to make it real.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/