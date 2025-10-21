From an early age, I decided that I didn’t want to live in fear. Why? Fear paralyzes. It keeps us from thinking straight and being deliberate in our actions. It keeps us obedient and servile.

What’s the worst anyone can do to us? One of the worst things they can do is kill us. But we’re all mortal, and no one gets out of here alive.

Taking our mortality to heart can be empowering. Knowing that our lives are limited can help us to see that the way we utilize our time here on earth matters. Our lives are meaningful, and being aware of our mortality is a powerful reminder of that.

I’d rather that we all live long, happy lives and die natural deaths when the time comes. But I’d also like to see us live fully, authentically and with awareness, and not be crippled by fear.

This doesn’t mean being reckless or behaving foolishly. It doesn’t mean taking unnecessary risks or having to be heroes.

But it means looking at things with discernment, questioning what we’re being told, caring for ourselves and others, and weighing our options. And sometimes it means feeling some fear, but taking action anyways.

Thanks to Caitlin Johnstone for sharing this five minute video that explains the concepts articulated in Manufacturing Consent, co-written by Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky.

It shows us clearly how our mediascape is shaped by the moneyed. What it doesn’t tell us is what to do about it.

Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza is showing us that Israel is genocidal and that most of the people running the show in the western world support Israel materially, financially and with their propaganda. The so-called ceasefire has been violated numerous times by Israel, so the genocide has been toned down a bit, but continues.

We have to remember that there are more of us in the world who oppose this genocide than of those who condone it, but its supporters are the ones with money and power. And they want us to be afraid, paralyzed, isolated, and reeling from the horror of it all.

We can’t afford to live in fear. Yes, these are treacherous times, but if we want to change them we have to conjure up the courage to see clearly, connect with like-minded people, and take meaningful action together.

When we’re told that others are a threat to us, we have to question that and focus on their humanity instead of whatever label is being plastered across their identities.

When we’re told that certain countries are a threat, it’s usually to prepare us for war, and to convince young men and women that it’s worth sacrificing their lives on foreign soil, and killing people.

If we want a liveable world we have to reject this way of thinking. People in every country, of every religion or persuasion, mostly just want to live in peace and harmony, and make the best of their lives.

So we need to reject propaganda as soon as we identify it as such, and find viable news sources (You can find some media sources I consider trustworthy here and here.).

You can apply your own tests. For instance, how was the latest ceasefire in Gaza portrayed? Have Israel’s violations of it been reported on? What about Israel’s withholding of food going into Gaza?

I’m in Canada, and saw a celebration of the ceasefire a few days ago, but see nothing on the CBC online news site about it now. The headline for the past few days has been about the amount of lead found in protein powder. You wouldn’t know that there’s much going on in Palestine if that’s all you read.

Which begs the question: do you trust the news you rely on to tell you the truth?

Anyways, folks, I hope we’ll all take some deep breaths, eat some nourishing food, get a good night’s sleep, and reach out to others. This is just a partial recipe for a remedy for fear, and for the state of mind it takes to co-create the kind of world we want.

What does it mean to be truly alive? I’d say being as fully engaged with the things that matter to us as possible, about living our values, loving deeply, and being true to ourselves. Don’t we want to beautifully and authentically express who we are? Who wants to be frozen by fear, wishing for more, but afraid to pursue what matters to us?

So much is on the line right now. We need a thorough understand of our situation. And we need to do all we can to live our values, and together create the kind of world our hearts desire.

No one gets out alive, but the journey shouldn’t be lonely, drab and meaningless. And we only have this one life to live.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

