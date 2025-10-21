Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
43m

Fear thrives on ignorance, and power thrives on fear, which is why we are taught at an early age to believe and conform instead of being encouraged to question or think for ourselves. It is not easy, of course, to stand up to and resist those who threaten us with harm, but being afraid only gives them more power over us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1h

If we are afraid of being called "anti-Semitic," and if we are afraid of exercising such rights as Freedom of Assembly (e.g., the No Kings gatherings) and Freedom of Speech (including the views we express on this forum), we have given Trump and Zionism our abject capitulation. We must resist to the extent that we can.

The best "main-stream" source of information -- perhaps the only one that uses the dreaded "G-Word" (i.e., genocide) -- is *THE GUARDIAN. Amongst alternative sources, TRUTHOUT, THE INTERCEPT, and COMMON DREAMS are quite progressive. All are free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture