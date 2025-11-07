There’s nothing like authentic connection. Whether it’s with a person, an animal or a place, it’s something that AI can’t touch. And of all things, it’s the most precious.

It makes life easier to navigate. If you have an authentic connection with someone, it can and should transcend differences.

If you’re like me, you have differences with everyone. And also if you’re like me, it doesn’t matter. Parking judgement and replacing it with curiosity comes easily, especially when we consider how different our backgrounds, experiences and natures truly are.

When relationships with others come first, they lay the foundation for exploring our differences in a respectful way. And everyone comes away with a better understanding of why we are the way we are.

Authentic connection transcends class, race, gender, age, political persuasion and even species.

Better yet, it enriches life with meaning. When we connect with others in a respectful and authentic way, we focus on what’s most important. And that brings us the joy, heartache, confusion and everything else that’s genuine.

I’m lucky that way. I can’t help but see the beauty, vulnerability and value in all living beings I come in contact with. OK, maybe not mosquitos, but spiders, snakes, wild turkeys, and people I don’t have much in common with capture my interest and goodwill.

We’re all doing the best we can with what we’ve got. We’re all on this journey we call life together. Why not support each other while we’re here?

It also creates the kind of solidarity we need right now. Our differences are being used to divide us when solidarity is what is required to navigate these treacherous times. We drown on our own, so we need to hold each other up to successfully ride out these dangerous waters.

Learning to value what’s alive and true in ourselves and others is the key that unlocks the door to the kind of world we want. Don’t we all yearn to be known for who we truly are? When we learn to honestly experience one another we fulfill that desire in everyone. It’s a gift we can all give, no matter our circumstances.

Seeing ourselves and others in this way cuts through the noise, and shows us the kind of beauty that can’t be seen anywhere else. It binds us to life. Truth is beauty and beauty, truth, as they say.

It can be effortless.

Being real and seeing real is our birthright. Let’s uphold it; let’s revel in its splendour, and save ourselves in the process.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.