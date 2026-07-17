Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
3d

Thanks, Diane, for the tips on how to turn off AI features in Gmail! I want nothing to do with AI and hope that this AI bubble crashes and burns!

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2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
3d

The road back for the West is long an arduous. Nothing good happens until we employ serious politicians practicing real statecraft based on merit. Allowing psychotic geriatrics to fly 747s is never a good idea.

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10 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
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