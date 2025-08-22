It’s time to up the resistance, folks.

I hope trucks full of food and aid are ready on Gaza’s borders, and that somehow they’re able to get through.

This post by Diane Engelhardt, whose Substack site I highly recommend, sums up my feelings exactly.

Many of us got up this morning to the news that the UN now considers Gaza to be officially experiencing famine — a human caused famine, a famine orchestrated by Israel with support from the USA and its allies with our tax dollars.

This is not OK. We have to up the ante, and make this stop somehow.

So, please, write, phone your political representatives, attend a rally, boycott, amplify Palestinian voices, make some noise, and do whatever it takes to stop this genocide.

And what can we do collectively to hold our government officials accountable to international law? They are breaching it when they support Israel as it commits genocide. A global class action suit? A general strike? Something more?

Without the constant military and financial support of the USA and its allies, the genocide would end tomorrow. The west bears a lot of responsibility for the unspeakable horror we’re witnessing in Gaza. Do the people running our countries share our values? If not, are we actually living in democracies?

And speaking of resistance, we don’t hear enough about the resistance to Israel as it commits genocide.

Have you heard of Operation Gideon’s Chariots? Despite the huge number of Palestinian deaths — at least 83% of them civilian deaths — we’re not hearing of a resounding victory. Why? Because the resistance fighters in Gaza have been repurposing unexploded Israeli explosives and successfully setting traps for Israeli soldiers. Here’s a video outlining recent successes of Gaza’s resistance.

This is a blight on all of humanity, even though the majority of us have wanted this to stop ever since it began on October 27th, 2023. And many of us know that Israel has been an apartheid state since the Nakba in 1948 and earlier, and has killed Palestinians, removed their homes and stolen their land.

This must be stopped.

In other words, we have to stop it.

A big thank you to my paid subscribers.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/