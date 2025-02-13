I can’t think of a better time to revisit ‘the Dream’, or the American Dream, if you prefer, than Valentines Day.

I think ‘the Dream’ goes something like this: you will meet the love of your life, get married, have babies and live happily ever after. Throw in a McMansion, a nice car and all kinds of kitchen gadgets and the picture is complete. Friendships, community, interests and nearly everything else are mostly just supporting roles and background noise.

‘The Dream’ is reinforced everywhere: romcoms, sitcoms, social media posts, barbie dolls, fairy tales…I’m sure there are many more. And most of us grow up yearning for that special someone, and are encouraged to do so.

Haven’t we all done this at one time or another? Maybe it’s actually worked out for a few of the lucky ones.

But many of us have picked our disillusioned selves up after a failed relationship or two, feeling misunderstood, questioning our assumptions, and trying to heal our hurt feelings and bruised egos.

For women, intimate relationships can be downright dangerous. How many domestic homicides do we hear about? And cases of spousal assault? If women seem reluctant to get involved with someone, it’s worth considering that getting into relationships for women can potentially put their lives at risk.

Maybe its time to take a deep breath and examine ‘the Dream’ with fresh eyes.

I can understand how more men prefer the traditional values that support ‘the Dream’. Really, I do. I mean who wouldn’t appreciate, for example, something like ‘My slippers, sherry and pipe are due at 6:02’? I remember first hearing that and thinking it sounded pretty darn nice. At least if I was on the receiving end. Instead, for most women, getting home from work is the beginning of the second shift.

We have to remember that the traditions ‘the Dream’ is based upon are hierarchical, and that is problematic. As the article says, it encourages narcissism in those who wield the power. After the honeymoon phase of a relationship ends, and when the new partner claims the role of ‘the boss’ it often doesn’t go well. When it comes right down to it, don’t we want egalitarianism in our relationships? Isn’t that where equality starts?

And when one partner feels superior, doesn’t that lay the groundwork for lying, gaslighting, cheating and other dishonest and manipulative behaviour?

Many of the people I know are single, and one day it came up in conversation that women who were no longer in romantic relationships had found those relationships physically exhausting.

So much of the role of women in relationships is work that’s both labour intensive, repetitive and invisible. Cooking, cleaning, emotional work, organizing, gift giving and more all take time and effort. And, for me at least, it’s a role that I fall into seamlessly. So, men, I’m not putting all the blame on you. These roles are so deeply ingrained that we can barely see them.

The role women play in these relationships has been depressing for many, often resulting in alcoholism, drug addiction and deep depression. When women put so much stock in a romantic relationship, it’s bound to disappoint, especially if she doesn’t have close friends or outside interests.

Many men are unhappy these days too. Hopefully they can redefine their roles so they become emotionally safe, healthy and more enjoyable. One of the many desirable things about egalitarianism is that it offers deep and authentic connection. Isn’t that what we all want? Isn’t being loved for who we truly are the holy grail of relationships?

How do we loosen destructive societal expectations? Freedom to truly be ourselves would be so refreshing.

And let’s look at the symbols of romance in our society: chocolate, diamonds, wine. All of these can be highly destructive and exploitive. It takes effort to find chocolate and wine that are fairly traded and ethically made, and diamonds that don’t involve exploitation and environmental destruction.

It seriously tarnishes the romantic veneer on these things.

So what are some alternatives to ‘the dream’?

I think there are many. Here’s one I came up with after having worked at an ashram where we shared space and food.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we shared more? Spaces, tools, things we no longer need, childcare, recipes. Maybe we should focus more on community and ways of enhancing day to day relationships.

What if we deliberately changed the narrative?

What if movies were less violent and romantic love obsessed and more about what it means to be good people in our communities? What if we portrayed fewer super heroes and more every day decency? What if we told the stories of people who have made a difference in the lives of others and in their communities?

What if most video games were about restoring society, land, and nature, and as the games progressed birds would chirp louder, more plants would bloom and people, land and air would become cleaner and brighter? Shoot ‘em up games could become passé. People absorb electronic messages, and it surprises me sometimes how superficial some can be.

What about the pursuit of meaningful lives? I explored this topic in my last post. All of us will one day look back on our lives as they are about to end and take stock of how meaningful they were. I don’t want to look back in regret of having lived a life that felt meaningless.

What about our interests? What can we contribute to our communities? How can we help one another through difficult life events? How do we develop our unique skills and talents? How do we keep our hearts open?

And what if romances were portrayed as being less about looks, status, power and money and more about being caring people, making meaningful contributions and sharing things in common?

We’re going through huge societal changes right now, and we need to examine all of our assumptions to make sure we move in the right direction together. Wouldn’t it be great if we learned how to get romantic relationships right?

My sense is that ‘the Dream’ is both dated and one dimensional. We’re not in the 1950s anymore. Times have changed. Sure, we all yearn for a romantic partner. But don’t we also desire healthy communities, meaningful occupations, creative self expression and a sense of moving in a meaningful direction together as a society?

Don’t we want to put our heads together and honestly figure out how we restore our broken societies and our ailing planet? Don’t we crave the depth and breadth of a life where we can become our best selves, as our communities and countries become the healthiest and most liveable and supportive places they can possibly be? Who doesn’t want peace, justice and environmental restoration besides a handful of crazy people who are invested in wars and destruction?

We in the west no longer have governments of, by and for the people. Instead our governments are of, by and for the moneyed. Our governments have murdered countless people in other countries like Iraq (where there never were weapons of mass destruction), Libya, Afghanistan to name a few, and now Gaza. And look at the state of Ukraine after all the western ‘help’ it received. When we have to lie to ourselves and turn a blind eye to so much, it’s hard to imagine a truly healthy culture growing out of that poisoned soil. How do people broken by this exploitive and machiavellian culture find genuine connection?

Imagine creating a reality that would turn all this around, where we could look each other in the eye and feel proud of who we are and what we represent in the world? Imagine what reparations to the people in countries our governments destroyed, and to all those who’ve been looted in our own countries by the ruling class, would look like? How do we get there?

And wouldn’t these things help us to develop deep, loving and respectful romantic relationships? Wouldn’t it give us full permission to be honest, caring people? Wouldn’t it give us the best chance of creating relationships that are truly loving?

What kinds of things have you learned that have helped you make the best of your romantic relationships? How do you think we can we make ‘the Dream’ realistic and attainable, especially in these challenging times?

* * * * * * *

love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/