Here in the northern hemisphere the light will increase, and in the south it will decrease. A big breath in, and a big breath out.

This time feels sacred to me on so many levels. It’s an invitation to gradually let in the sunlight and see how it affects us. The situations where we feel stuck — will a crack appear that let’s some light in?

Around the world, are there hopeful signs? Will the genocide finally stop? Will we gather our power and use our solidarity to make meaningful change?

There are two special songs I listen to to mark this occasion. George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun has that feeling of sunnier days arriving. And I love that our choir sings Solstice Carol by the Wyrd Sisters this time of year. The lyrics and the feel of this song really resonate.

For me it’s a time of envisioning better things to come.

What do I want the increasing light to bring to me, to the world, to our awareness? What will I work towards? What do I want my garden to grow this year?

Here are some question I hope light will be shed upon, and understanding of them will increase.

How do we learn to see our part when we find ourselves in a state of disharmony? How do we contribute to the gentle grace of friendly, warm and open exchanges in our day to day lives?

What can we do to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza, committed by Israel and supported by war profiteers, and their many supporters? How do we stand up to these powerful forces, and find ways to make the killing and destruction stop, and restore Palestinian sovereignty?

In this time of widespread propaganda, how do we shed light on what is true?

How do we elect people to power who truly represent our interests? In what ways do we need to apply diligence in our efforts to create a liveable, restored and reasonable world?

What will it take for Europeans to finally listen to Russia and their legitimate concerns? And how have European citizens been convinced that Russia wants to invade when they’ve never threatened to do so?

What lessons can other countries learn from Ukraine about becoming a NATO proxy?

How do we collectively remove our colonialist glasses, and see that we all have a right to life’s essentials?

How do we move from an economy based on war and austerity to one based on peace, egalitarianism and the healing of ourselves, our relationships, our societies and our planet?

As I wonder these things, I send wishes for comfort and restoration to all who have lost love ones, or who have been injured in these regions.

I wish peace to the people of Palestine, Venezuela, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and every part of the world that is experiencing aggression and violence towards its people. May this devastation stop.

What will it take to get us to a place of peace?

This year our choir sang Dona Nobis Pachem. Singing our hearts out, hoping that we will achieve a just peace, felt good and appropriate.

Do you ever hear a song that unexpectedly moves you to tears? Yesterday the Doukhobor Choir sang one that did just that. The song brought to mind the gatherings of family and friends of years gone by. How did we become so atomized, and focused on presents instead of relationships that matter?

Here’s wishing all of you the best of this festive season, however you celebrate it. May the returning of the light here in the northern hemisphere see our dreams for a better world spring up, like the irrepressible green sprouts that burst through the ground with the returning warmth and light. And may those dreams blossom to their full grandeur.

To those in the southern hemisphere, I wish you a graceful descent into a quieter time.

Where ever we are, I hope we can build longer tables instead of higher walls. I hope we can embrace ideas that help us to become better and more welcoming people. I hope we can all reach out to help and be helped.

Wishing kindness, genuine progress, healing and all good things to every living being in this world. May we live in peace.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

