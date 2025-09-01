Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
5hEdited

"Why should we accept a narrative that espouses perpetual war, environmental destruction and austerity for everyone except the very few who profit from all this devastation?"

We shouldn't. We should fight such a narrative and refute it with every possible means at our disposal. We should stand up for what is right and tell the immoral warmongers that their day is over... Take action, keep speaking out and standing up for what is right!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Capt. Eissa's avatar
Capt. Eissa
6h

Thank you Diana, great post. I think the Western leaderships don’t fall under the human category, they could be a mix breed between Satan and Zionism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture