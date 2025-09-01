If the western political class was a person, this dude would be shrill, narrow minded and dogmatic. He would be a narcissistic, self-centred spoiled brat that cares nothing about anyone or anything else. He would be dishonest and manipulative, and would leave a trail of death, destruction, environmental devastation and betrayal in his wake.

Geopolitically, he has given up on diplomacy and is portraying himself as the perpetual, all powerful victim — which makes no sense — against the rest of the world.

We’re supposed to believe that Israel is defending itself against an anti-semitic Middle East while committing genocide in Gaza and conducting decapitation strikes against neighbouring countries like Yemen and Iran.

We’re supposed to believe that Russia is evil and invaded Ukraine for no reason, and that there was no context around this big, shiny event. No legitimate security concerns over NATO expansion, and no CIA backed coup in Ukraine in 2014 that led to the death of Russian speakers in Ukraine. We’re supposed to believe that Russia is a fanatical country that is a threat to Europe, even though it’s never threatened Europe, it’s been wanting a negotiated peace, and has consistently had the same security concerns the whole time.

We’re supposed to believe that countries like China, Iran and Venezuela are evil and that the west has a right to invade them for fabricated reasons.

Really? Are we going to be this gullible?

How does the western world dare to call itself civilized when it arms, funds and provides diplomatic cover for Israel as it commits genocide and war crimes against its other neighbours?

Why should we accept a narrative that espouses perpetual war, environmental destruction and austerity for everyone except the very few who profit from all this devastation?

I get that the propaganda is relentless and that algorithms are powerful. But we have the capacity to discern, and to decide what kind of a world we want, then and work towards it. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that people who support an ongoing genocide are not the good guys.

And we’ve been conditioned for good guys and bad guys, and not for real life conflicting interests. The scary thing for the western backers of Israel’s genocide is that the script is being flipped, and it’s become obvious that the bad guys aren’t who they were made out to be.

Now, in lock step, those in charge want western populations to put more tax dollars into NATO and endure the inevitable austerity caused by this military priority.

And you know why China, Russia and Venezuela are being smeared? Because they invest in the well-being of their populations. They’re proof that claiming left leaning countries don’t do well is a bald faced lie. They demonstrate that austerity doesn’t work.

This makes sense. When we invest in the education, health and well-being of our citizens, our economies thrive. We have skilled labour forces and people who will have enough money to buy what’s being sold, and keep the economy running.

It’s time to be skeptical. And it’s time to stand up to these brats who are sacrificing everything and everyone to satisfy their greed and power lust.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

