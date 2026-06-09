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Lisa Dixon's avatar
Lisa Dixon
1d

On Independent media, in Australia one is Michael West Media who is very good

Mainstream media is infuriating makes me want to tear my hair out and jump about like Rumplestiltskin 😡

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
17hEdited

Given the nature of the fascistic state, the left must also look at how to toughen up. I often think of this in the metaphor of plants. A stout old oak tree is the embodiment of tenacity and strength. Strong enough to support a tree house and stand for hundreds of years, yet the winds of a tornado can uproot and rip it to pieces in a moment.

Reeds live along rivers and coastlines and when hit with strong winds and hurricane-driven waves bend over, lay flat, only to rise up soon after the storm passes.

Today's left is more reed than oak, bending over and flowing with the tide of liberal compromise, vacillation and politeness. A predictable sucker for promises, collapsing into "maybe-next-time" hope when liberal politicians and parties sell them out ... again.

The fascist right is all oak, which makes them vulnerable to a tornado of change. Ironically, their strength is their greatest weakness. But an oak cannot be chopped down with a reed. That requires strength. The left needs to be both the reed and the oak.

The left understood the need for both during the early part of the 20th century when you had labor unions battling in the streets and shutting down factories and mines while also providing social reform and community support. Both the reed and the oak. The left needs to regain that approach soon because time is running out.

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