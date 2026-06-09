So here we are, being held ransom by the USA, Israel, NATO and allied countries. All of them are flirting with the nuclear option. Most are doing nothing about the dangerous environmental tipping points we’re reaching. Most are clamouring for war, which will mean more austerity, social safety nets in tatters, more hunger and homelessness, and a corresponding rise in fascism. After all, fascism takes the spotlight off the people getting filthy rich off this mess and onto others who had nothing to do with creating it.

Hopefully we’ll live through this terrifying moment to tell the tale about how we got through it.

Admittedly, I don’t know how exactly we get to the kind of peaceful world most of us are yearning for, a peaceful world where we all have enough, and where deep healing of people, planet and societies can happen. But I can think of a few essential stepping stones to get us to that world.

And I think as we lay those stones, the path will become clearer, and will inspire others to join us. We never know what we’ll discover as we create this path, what we figure out as we share our knowledge, and the fine tuning that comes with taking consistent action.

Here are some of the stepping stones I see:

Vision

We need to be clear in our own minds about what we want to see in the world. Because we have everything we need to create it, but it needs to be organized in a better way. We have the know how and resources to have a life of abundance, health and meaning for everyone.

When we know what we’re working towards, we’re energized by the inspiration it gives us.

Some of the things I envision are economies that thrive on peace instead of war, that are truly democratic so that we — and not just the monied — all have a say in what goes on. I envision a strong social safety net, housing, good food and accessible education for all. I see co-operation and fairness between countries, and respect for different cultures. And I see societies based on caring, and restoration on all levels.

As Arundhati Roy says — ‘Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.’

Strategy

We need strategies for getting to this world. There are things we can do on all levels: personal, political, societal and financial. We can vote for people who share our values, we can boycott companies that cause harm, and we can move our money out of banks and into credit unions. We can live our values to the best of our ability, and we can join with others to take action on the ground to make the changes we want.

Anticipating Resistance

There will be resistance to what we do from those who have a vested interest in the status quo. We have to recognize their power; they control the media, many of our politicians and our economies. But we need to do what’s necessary anyways.

Towards the end of this talk, Sharmine Narwani reinforces the need for vision and strategy, and acknowledges that there will be resistance. Since the west is losing power and military capabilities, Sharmine expects that terrorism by the west and its allies will be on the rise in Southeast Asia.

Here in Canada, recently elected federal NDP leader, Avi Lewis, has a clearly progressive platform, and those of us who support him know that he will get all kinds of criticism from within our neoliberal political environment. He’s broken records in attracting new party members and fundraising, and I expect more will join him as they hear what he has to say. We know there will be a lot of opposition to him and his policies, but I trust that he won’t give up, and that the rest of us won’t either.

Courage, friends. There will be resistance, but a better future is worth it.

Awareness

The way politics is presented in the news is both boring and complex, and designed to make us tune out. We’re awash in propaganda. Certain countries and beliefs have been demonized so often and in so many ways, we just assume that they’re bad. But don’t forget, many implicated in the Epstein files are responsible for this messaging. Do you trust them? I don’t. So if there’s a group that’s been demonized, it’s worth it to find people from those groups who can present their side of things.

Do you want to know more about Iran? Then I hope you’ll check out Professor Marandi, The Cradle, and Laith Marouf.

How about China? I’ve learned a lot about it from Carl Zha and KJ Noh.

Often major stories are not reported in the mainstream media, or are misrepresented. But when we do some digging, we see that the facts on the ground aren’t too hard to understand. And in these times, it’s important to have an understanding of what’s going on. I’ve written about sources I trust for geopolitical news you can find here and here. Also, Breach Media and the Narwhal are two excellent sources of Canadian News. What sources do you trust? I hope you’ll share them in the comments.

It’s good to know that we’re not alone in our struggle. All over the world people are organizing! BRICS is working hard to build an alliance between countries based on peaceful, win-win relationships. The Sahel region in Africa is asserting its independence. And, let’s face it: people all over the world want the same things — fairness, equality between people and countries, a healthy environment, and peace. The liberation of one is the liberation of all.

Acting Where We Are

There’s so much we can do right now to take things in a better direction.

Many of us expect that the west is going to experience some very difficult economic times, much worse than what we’re already experiencing. A lot less is getting through the Strait of Hormuz these days, due to the unprovoked attack on Iran by the USA and Israel. The shortage of fossil fuels and things like fertilizers are expected to cause rising prices, food shortages, and economic mayhem.

Building longer tables and not higher walls is something that will help us get through these times. Steps in the right direction will be things like gardening, sharing food, seeing others as collaborators and not competitors, and helping each other out when we can. We’ll need to find creative solutions together. We’ll be counting on each other in the coming times.

Something I’ve been doing recently is making my own cleaning and care products. It’s easy, it saves a lot of money, and it keeps that money out of the hands of large corporations. Here’s one of my earlier posts about living frugally. These are things I’ve learned to do through my own experience hard times.

I consider myself lucky to live in a community that’s been economically depressed for a long time, since we already have things like free boxes, events by donation, and covered areas where people can leave or take coats or children’s clothing. I like that these things allow people who don’t have much to keep our dignity intact. They’re the result of a culture of care that connects us.

I recently read about a group for children called Woodcraft Folk, that helps to instil values of egalitarianism, co-operation, community, peace, and respect for nature. I hope we’re able to start something like this in our community. What better way to help kids grow up to be caring people with a sense of purpose?

We’re living in such a consequential time. I hope we’re able to not only get through it, but to be intentional about the kind of world we’re creating together. If all of us pay a bit more attention and do what we can, we have better chances of getting there. We’re living the opposite of what we want in this moment, with its wars, genocide, environmental destruction, alienation, hopelessness, and despair. No one wants this kind of world except for the few who profit from it.

We deserve better, and we owe it to those who came before us who worked so hard for a better world. And we owe it to those who come after. It’s the most important legacy we can leave.

As we put down those stepping stones, we’ll gain experience, and get better at it, clarify our vision, and develop the skills we need to build that path well.

This world is too beautiful and the future too precious for us to give up now. And the more of us who work together for a better future, the more momentum we’ll build, making it all the more possible. As we find solutions, we’ll have the satisfaction of living with purpose and meaning.

Here’s an old song popularized where I live to inspire you. You Can Change the World. We can, and we will. And we’ll have fun doing it.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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