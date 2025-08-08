Thank you Rick Scott. May you rest in peace.
Our hearts are heavy knowing that you're no longer with us
Many in my neck of the woods have heavy hearts. Rick Scott recently passed away.
In the Kootenays where I live, the hippy era went on for an extended period of time, if it ever ended at all. And Pied Pumkin, made up of Rick Scott, Shari Ulrich and Joe Mock, was a huge part of the era’s music scene. You can listen to them here, here and here. Their music was joyous, loving, honest and beautiful.
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here’s a biography of the band.
Hearts can be found everywhere in the Kootenays in some form or another, and the music of Pied Pumkin had so much heart.
Rick was the guy in the middle, the larger than life clown with the wild expressions and body movements. So full of vitality. One of those people you don’t associate the word death with, but it comes for us all.
My condolences to the many who will miss him.
Image from ShariUlrich.com
Diana’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm so sorry about your friend, but you got me a little excited there thinking our despicable senator from Florida was mercifully removed from this Earth. May your much better human of a person rest in peace.
Thanks for this, Diana. When I lived in the Kootenays and in Vancouver, I went to see Pied Pumpkin and later, Pied Pear many times. I am very sad to hear that Rick Scott has died.