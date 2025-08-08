Many in my neck of the woods have heavy hearts. Rick Scott recently passed away.

In the Kootenays where I live, the hippy era went on for an extended period of time, if it ever ended at all. And Pied Pumkin, made up of Rick Scott, Shari Ulrich and Joe Mock, was a huge part of the era’s music scene. You can listen to them here, here and here. Their music was joyous, loving, honest and beautiful.

Here’s a biography of the band.

Hearts can be found everywhere in the Kootenays in some form or another, and the music of Pied Pumkin had so much heart.

Rick was the guy in the middle, the larger than life clown with the wild expressions and body movements. So full of vitality. One of those people you don’t associate the word death with, but it comes for us all.

My condolences to the many who will miss him.