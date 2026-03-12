I’m watching the Israel/USA attack on Iran unfold and am, frankly, furious.

Twice now, the USA has bombed Iran in the middle of peace negotiations, most recently killing their spiritual leader. How do you trust a country that does this? Why would Iran want to negotiate with the USA after that?

But it doesn’t matter to the Epstein class that supports this war: the USA and Israel think they’re above everything: morality, international law, common sense.

They thought this would be an in-bam-out war resulting in a regime change in Iran.

Was anyone else not surprised as Israeli and American military bases in the region were bombed? Or that Hezbollah, Ansar Allah and the Iraqi resistance joined in? Or that oil hasn’t been able to travel to western countries from the Strait of Hormuz which will raise the costs of everything for westerners?

And by now we’re used to the fact that morality is non-existent for the elite class of the USA and Israel: bomb while negotiating peace, bomb a school full of little girls, destroy hospitals and water resources and, of course, carry on with their genocide in Gaza. And lie about all of it.

So many analysts are predicting that Iran is going to win this war, that the western economy will collapse, and that we’re at the threshold of some very big changes that hopefully we’ll survive. The use of atomic bombs by the west can’t be ruled out.

The claim is that Iranians want to be liberated from their current government, and have descendants of the Shah govern them instead. These rulers chosen by Donald Trump feel that the murder of 170 or so Iranian schoolgirls was worth it. You can hear them talking about it in this video. Why would Iranians want them to lead?

Meanwhile, in Iran, as the bombs fall, and life goes on as usual. People are going about their business, chatting in coffee shops and enjoying life.

When people are unafraid, bullies lose their power of intimidation. So as Israel and the USA continue to bomb schools, hospitals and commit other war crimes, the Iranian people know that they’re going to win this one.

I find Garland Nixon a very interesting and entertaining geopolitical analyst. Here’s his take on the war against Iran and how it’s going.

By the way, if you’re an American in the military and you find this war immoral, here is information about becoming a conscientious objector.

I started paying closer attention to geopolitics in October, 2023. My alarm bells first went off when Israel began its genocide of Gaza, and the whole ruling class of the western world declared in unison that objecting to this meant we were anti-semitic.

That is the most ridiculous thing anyone could ever say. Genocide must be stopped, regardless of who is committing it. And anyone who tells you something different is lying.

And then we saw what was revealed in the partial release of the Epstein files. This is the class of people who hold power in the western world.

When we see the horrors they’re capable of, we have to question everything we’re being told by the media they control. Here’s a list of some of their lies.

We have to stop believing them. How? Follow the money, look at candidates’ track records to see how they’ll behave in office, find reliable news sources like Consortium News, and look out for any opportunities to find out what’s really going on. Doing these things will be a perspective changer.

The western world is steeped in propaganda, and we have to confront that, get our facts straight, and make decisions based on what’s actually going on.

But back to our western dilemma: how do we get out of this situation with Iran? If we don’t, the Strait of Hormuz will be blocked, we won’t be able to get oil from the Gulf Region, and this will result in collapsing the western economy.

As well, despite the propaganda we’re hearing, the USA and Israel are still at war with Iran, and Iran is winning. They’ve been preparing for this for decades, since the western world first threatened war ever since the revolution that deposed the Shah.

What does the west do now?

The most difficult thing it can possibly do. Those colonialist glasses are screwed on very tight, especially onto the noses of the Epstein class who feel entitled to underestimate other countries, objectify anyone who isn’t part of their class and do whatever they want regardless of the consequences.

They have to do the right thing. They have to stop interfering in the affairs of other countries, get the CIA, Mossad and other groups of that nature to stop their dirty tricks, they need to demilitarize and start compensating the countries they have destroyed, and they have to rebuild their own societies.

Trump can take the lead on this one and, for a change, rightfully claim a peace prize.

They need to instigate an actual peace based economy; an economy that focuses on diplomacy between nations and rebuilding our economies. And they need to get money out of politics. They need to disband and defund NATO, and instead provide lots of public options for health care, housing, food, child care and everything else we need. They need to build green infrastructure and modern transit. And if those funds aren’t enough, we can tax the rich who have profited from all this destruction and misery.

They need to compensate the children the Epstein crowd exploited, as well as the survivors of the countries they’ve destroyed with wars or sanctions.

And they have to stop Israel in its tracks from the genocide it’s committing in Gaza and, increasingly, in the West Bank. And Israel and the USA must fully compensate Palestinians and ensure Palestinians are in charge of how that compensation is utilized.

What’s the alternative? Being humiliated in a war with Iran it can’t win? Maybe going nuclear and destroying life on earth? The Epstein class is backed into a corner, and what it will do in its desperation terrifies me.

The high road is the only option left and, as much as this is counter to the way they operate, they have to take it.

And who’s going to make them? We are.

The citizens who they’ve been ripping off and sending to their unjust wars. The people they’ve been propagandizing and taking advantage of. We have to let them know that we’ve had enough of their disgusting ways, and that we demand better.

No more wars, no more money in politics, time to make peace with the world, and to represent the interests of their populations.

People who are familiar with history know what the consequences of situations like this have been, where the rich have too much power and their excesses have been exposed to their populations. I doubt those consequences are what the Epstein class wants.

Even though most of the western world has been steeped in propaganda, other countries in the world are fully aware of the coups, wars, colour revolutions and other dirty tricks the west has pulled. And a lot more of us who live in the west are becoming aware of these things too.

So what do we want?

How about money out of politics, disband NATO, diplomacy on the global stage, and a Green New Deal. And lets throw in proportional representation for those western countries that don’t yet have it and a guaranteed annual liveable income.

These are completely doable and reasonable demands, and we have to stand up and make them. It’s high time we did.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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