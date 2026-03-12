Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
7dEdited

All of your suggestions are absolutely correct, Diana. The problem is that Donald Trump and the Epstein Class are psychopaths with absolutely NO empathy, moral values or appeal to reason. I fear the Epstein Empire will have to collapse and -- yes -- it could well result in nuclear war because in addition to being psychopaths, they are nihilists, which means if they can't gobble up the whole world then they will destroy it.

We need to resist and I call my sold-out sociopathic, complicit members of Congress 4-5 times per week and do my other political work on the very off chance it will have some minor effect in turning the leaky garbage scow of government, but I am also looking at community mutual aid efforts. After a burst of 'save-our-butt' fascist domestic control, we may very well see central government in the west fragment and collapse into separate alliances of states and provinces. It truly is impossible to predict where things will go, except that the whirlwind launched on February 28th has only just begun. In the meantime, prepare, keep your head on a swivel and build community alliances wherever possible.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
7d

"The Epstein class is backed into a corner, and what it will do in its desperation terrifies me."

It terrifies me too--and anyone with half a brain. We have handed over to these psychopaths the power to destroy our planet and our very lives. We can't wait much longer to take them down and take them out completely. The Iranians are brave and patient and are doing more than their fair share to eliminate the Epstein regimes of the US and Izrealhell. The rest of us need to step up and help them and do our own thing to rid the world of these genocidal vermin.

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