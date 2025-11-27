I’m trying a slightly different approach to co-writing this article with Mo Rivers. In the interest of brevity and clarity, I’m linking his post to this one, and expressing my lived reality under the headings he provides.

We are surrounded by the architecture of the artificial. Shiny, prefabricated lives are offered to us, built with the cheap materials of consumerism, performative outrage, and transactional relationships. It’s a structure that feels increasingly unstable—a house of cards in a storm of lies. The result is a deep, pervasive craving for something real. But how do we build the real? The answer is not found in a new set of instructions from on high. It is found by looking at the quiet, powerful rebellions already happening in the lives of those who have chosen to stop being tenants in a broken system and become architects of their own humanity. This is not a theory. It is a blueprint. And it is built in three acts: Crisis, Commitment, and Community.

Act I: The Necessary Crisis — The Demolition of the Default

My childhood and teen years left me feeling out of balance: a move to a new school, parents who were consumed with their own struggles, their divorce, and being a shy kid at the biggest high school in western Canada all took a toll.

My extended family were staunch union members and cared deeply about the state of society, and I carry that concern for the greater good with me still.

Reading the book Silent Spring ignited my commitment to care for our environment; learning about Leonard Peltier’s arrest showed me how unjust the western world can be; the Animals Film compelled me (and three friends and Elvis Costello) to become vegan; working and living part time at an Ashram gave me an appreciation of a more collective way of doing things; and now the genocide in Palestine is unmasking Israel and the powerful of the western world, which is what I mostly write about.

And a long time activist I knew argued compellingly about the need to get our news from trusted sources — something that is more important than ever.

Act II: The Conscious Commitment — The Foundation of Practice

Processing all this was gradual, but I slowly became grounded in activism around social justice and environmental issues.

This put me at the intersection of two movements that are often at odds with each other — an uncomfortable place for an introvert like me. It boggles my mind that there should be any conflict between these movements, but they embody very different cultures: class differences, sometimes conflicting priorities, and the ways each of these groups have evolved.

To my mind, the values behind these movements don’t conflict. We all want to live on a healthy planet, with roofs over our heads, good food to eat, the ability to meet our basic needs, and opportunities for personal development, don’t we?

I believe that solidarity is what will bring us to the kind of future we want. There is enough for all of us, and this broken system we live under is what’s preventing the future most of us envision. This system is trying to divide us, so our job is to join forces despite our differences.

My desire is to get to a restored world where we can all live in peace, harmony and have everyone’s basic needs met.

Act III: The Grounding in Community — The Shelter of the ‘Black Sheep’

Living in a community where the one rule is to be kind gives us the ability to ground ourselves in our values, whatever they may be. And I feel very lucky to live in what is admittedly something of a bubble here in the Kootenays.

Many who live here were the black sheep of their families, wanting more than what was on offer in our broader society.

It’s not perfect. People are people, and there are always going to be personality clashes and disagreements, and this region continues to be economically depressed.

But its accepting nature, the grandeur of the land itself, the focus on food, well-being and community all bring out the best in many.

My wish is for everyone to find the people and places that encourage us to unfold into who we truly are.

The Practice of Reclamation

“Know Thyself” can be harder than it initially might appear, especially when you’re at the junction of different cultures, stressful times and societal breakdown.

But the more we understand ourselves, the better we can navigate all this. It’s not an instant solution, but a gradual unfolding that reveals who we are and what gives our lives meaning.

My hope is that we can all be gentle with ourselves and each other as we find our way, and discover what we have in common so we can develop strong bonds. That way when differences inevitably come up, they can be handled with trust, respect and deep listening.

We learn so much from each other, we count of each other for companionship and support, and we can get so much done together. And often our relationships show us who we are and what we value in no uncertain terms.

Sometimes reclaiming our humanity and discovering what makes us tick starts with a vague feeling of discontent. Isn’t there more to life than the day to day grind? What does my soul crave, and how do I fulfill that longing? Maybe it’s a feeling of not knowing who we are or what we want.

And it’s not easy taking the path that isn’t so well worn. I often question my own sanity as I do what makes sense to me.

Writing helps a lot: journalling, blogging, or whatever kind of writing suits us can be a tool for knowing ourselves better, to process what we’re witnessing, and to cultivate our responses. Writing helps to keep me sane, and people around me benefit from this, both online and off. It’s easier to respond to the things life throws at us when we know ourselves and what makes us tick.

And the discovery never ends.

For me, finding ways to be of service to the world I envision gives life meaning. There are so many ways: activism, community building, being kind and helpful with friends and family. All are important. For me, having a vision grounds my actions, spending habits, and the way I set priorities.

This is a momentous tine to be alive, and it asks that the very best in us shows up. Things are out in the open now, no matter how much censorship and misinformation we’re fed. It’s essential that we find accurate news sources, so we can base our responses on what is actually going on.

In parting, I hope you’ll check out Mo’s post. He presents his story well and beautifully. It’s unique and meaningful, just as everyone’s story is.

What’s your story? What makes you tick? I’d love to know.

Take care, all, and Happy Thanksgiving to my American friends.

