Watching events around the world — Iran, Venezuela, Palestine — and the rhetoric from the west that defines these situations for westerners, I can’t help but wonder how we can begin to challenge our inherited and highly cultivated worldviews.

Just this morning, I received an email from Avaaz that was a petition based on western media talking points, demanding that Iran stop killing protesters, when actually those responsible for this violence were Mossad agents and their allies.

My heart sank. I was crest-fallen — heart-broken really — and I unsubscribed. I would have hoped that they’d base their campaigns on actual information and not western propaganda.

According to many reliable sources, the violence was committed by external actors. Those who violently killed people were made up of Mossad and CIA agents and their allies who joined what were peaceful demonstrations for the first two days. The original demonstrations were mostly made up up of business owners who were affected by harsh western sanctions, and were afraid of what these sanctions would do to their businesses.

When the Mossad agents joined, they murdered protesters and police, burned down infrastructure, beheaded people and committed other acts of extreme violence. They were stopped after StarLink was deactivated, since the violent protesters were getting their instructions via that internet source from external sources. Shutting down StarLink was described by western media as hiding Iran’s violence from the rest of the world. What just happened in Iran was a textbook attempt at a colour revolution, and events were described in ways that fit the western narrative for mainstream media.

Here’s an excerpt from GeopolitiQ’s post on Substack, The farce of democracy where Ismaele provides translations of articles from Italy. In this one, originally by Massimo Mazzucco, there’s a quote by Niccolò Machiavelli:

He who controls people’s fear controls their actions”. And in modern democracy, who controls fear? Who decides whether there will be economic crisis or growth? Who determines whether money will flow or dry up? It is not elected politicians. They only administer the consequences of decisions made in private boardrooms and closed meetings of organisations you never elected. Think about the last few years in your country. How many different governments have been in power? Now ask yourself another question: has the concentration of wealth increased or decreased? Have banks become more powerful or less powerful? Have large corporations expanded their control or lost influence? The answer is obvious, and that tells you everything you need to know about who really governs. Politicians are temporary officials in a company that belongs to other owners. When there is a financial crisis, who pays the bill? The taxpayer. When banks fail, who rescues them? Public money. When corporations need subsidies, tax breaks or regulatory protection, who provides it? The democratic state. But when the time comes that you need quality public healthcare, decent free education or basic infrastructure, what do they tell you? That there are no resources, that the state must be lean, that we must do more with less. Democracy allows you to choose which manager will administer the system, but it never asks you if you want to change the system itself. It’s as if you worked in a company where you could vote for your preferred supervisor, but you could never question who the owners are or how profits are distributed. You have the freedom to choose within the limits that were defined long before you arrived. And the most perverse thing is that you are still grateful for this freedom.

Is this really what we consider to be democracy? I have never voted for homelessness, concentration of wealth or unaffordable food prices, but this is what we get in the western world no matter who we vote for. It doesn’t seem like democracy to me.

Who are we to tell other countries how they should be run? For me the clincher was western support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and how we’re expected to just suck it up and be silent. Powers that support genocide are supposed to have the moral authority to tell other countries what to do?

Which brings us to Iran, and messages like the one I received from Avaaz this morning.

This article from Craig Murray tells us what’s been going on in Iran. I’ve only shared the bits I find relevant. If Iranians want to live under a theocracy, that’s their business. At least they oppose Israel’s genocide in Palestine, and for that it has my respect. It’s a lot better than what most western countries do.

No CIA- and Mossad-constructed regime change operation in the Middle East has ever made life better for the ordinary people of the country, nor even delivered the promised increase in personal and political freedoms. That is entirely true of the current situation in Iran, where the current unrest was almost entirely sparked by economic hardship attributable directly to Western sanctions on what should be a very wealthy country. If anybody really wanted to help actual Iranians, they should be campaigning to lift the sanctions. Making that dependent on the installation of a Zionist Shah shows that this is actually about support for Israel, not about helping ordinary Iranians. How many of them support the installation of the al-Jolani regime in Damascus, which is actively and newly imposing the very things they claim to oppose in Iran? Did you know that the number of women in the Syrian parliament has just fallen from 28 under Assad to 6 under al-Jolani? Did you know that over half of university students in Iran are female? That in STEM subjects it is over 60%? Did you know that approximately 15,000 Jews live in Iran? The community has been there 2,700 years and their rights and synagogues are protected. There is even a dedicated Jewish seat in Parliament. But that reform will not be obtained by a violent movement of protest that seizes on the economic suffering under sanctions to whip up people to murder and arson. Israel is boasting that it is arming and organising protestors in Iran. Iran is the only remaining power in the Middle East that stood up against the genocide in Gaza. The Iranian sponsored resistance have been the only military opposition to the expansion of Greater Israel. The installation of the Zionist puppet al-Jolani was a great boon for the expansion of Israel. They are now gunning for Iran itself. Those in the West who pretend this is about human rights, and not about eliminating the last elements of physical resistance to Greater Israel, are sickeningly hypocritical.

It’s shocking to me how we can witness an ongoing genocide, the invasion of Venezuela and seizure of its leader, threats to take over Greenland, and still feel like the west is somehow superior to other countries.

We continue to demonize Russia, China and Iran. Maybe we should rethink this. Who has convinced us that these countries and their leaders are evil? Probably western media and movies who repeat these things so much that we can’t imagine that the situation could be different.

But let’s remember that Russia and China have lifted millions of their citizens poverty. And that their leaders enjoy popular support as born out by recent elections.

So I challenge you to read from sources that aren’t biased by the west.

For Russia, I hope you’ll take a look at Karl Sanchez’s karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium. In it, he often posts translations of Putin’s speeches. I hope you’ll read some of them. They paint a very different picture of the man portrayed in the western world. As well, many consider Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, to be the world’s leading diplomat. And Putin isn’t a one man show; his government is made up of an extensive and highly qualified team.

Recently, I was told that Putin has murdered hundreds of people. So I googled to see how many he’d murdered, and found an answer on a site called Quora that went something like: “Sorry to disappoint you, but Putin hasn’t murdered anyone. He’s a pen pusher, a lawyer. When the KGB wanted someone killed, Putin wasn’t the guy they’d call. Before becoming President of Russia, he was busy raising two daughters.”

I’d recommend listening to Carl Zha’s Silk and Steel program for all things Chinese. Originally from China and now living in the USA, Carl presents us with the Chinese perspective in an engaging way. KJ Noh also gives engaging and well rounded news and historical context on China.

Here also is an excellent talk where Ben Norton explains how Socialism with Chinese Characteristics works. China’s governance and economic systems are much more democratic than they’re made out to be by the west.

For accurate information on Iran, I can’t recommend Professor Marandi highly enough. He teaches at the University of Tehran, and excels at presenting the reality on the ground of Iran and providing cultural and historic context.

And if any of these sites has whetted your appetite for more accurate geopolitical information, here in the following two posts are some of my favourite, trusted sites and commentators for accurate news. Here’s the first, and here’s the second. I know there are more, and apologies to those I’ve missed.

It takes some digging, but it’s not hard to find sources that give us accurate information. It’s so important that we know what’s actually going on during times like these.

So where does this leave us? Do we still feel like our countries are entitled to be the global police, judging other countries, funding colour revolutions and coups and invading those whose leaders we deem to be evil?

Isn’t it time we identified ourselves as truth seekers who are citizens of the planet? Don’t we want peace? Shouldn’t we be allowed our outrage over our countries’ support for Israel’s genocide in Palestine without being told called anti-semitic?

That’s how I see myself these days. When organizations like Avaaz parrot the western narrative about Iran, I feel entitled to unsubscribe. They can damn well do their homework, and organizations that won’t bother won’t get my support. Nor will media sources that spew western propaganda. They don’t deserve my time, money or attention, and they don’t deserve yours either.

It’s time for us as citizens of the western world grow up, even if our leaders won’t. I’m not willing to support the narrative that tells us that we’re temporarily embarrassed millionaires, and that all this war mongering, poverty, homelessness and societal chaos is A-OK.

And that we can invade other countries whose resources we want as long as we make up some half baked excuse. The countries that are “saved” by our guns and bombs are always worse off afterwards, and usually less democratic too. But our countries have more access to their resources. If we want to help countries we can lift the sanctions instead of bombing them back to the Stone Age.

If this is what we call democracy, we’ve got one hell of a low bar.

Bob Marley said it best in his Redemption Song: “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds.”

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.