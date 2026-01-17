Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
1h

I have not been seeing the US or Canada as real democracies for a while now. I mean, we are here because our colonizer ancestors stole the land from the people who were already here. That has not yet been remedied. All of us need to look at what is happening in our own backyards and encourage our greedy, imperialist leaders to do the same and stop committing violence in our names to other people. And they want to take our young people to fight their wars for resources and money. Not their own young people, of course.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Irshaad's avatar
Irshaad
1h

Received the same email yesterday from Avaaz and unsubscribed immediately - any organization with so little discernment may possibly not be trustworthy on other issues as well.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture