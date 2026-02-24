Things are moving so quickly.

In the offline world here in the northern hemisphere, things are frozen. Where I live, there’s snow on the ground and there were icicles hanging from the rose bush outside my window.

It feels like a time for processing: what’s been revealed in the Epstein files, the situation with Iran, the ongoing genocide (Palestinians are still being killed despite the ‘ceasefire’), the colonialist speech by Marco Rubio and the standing ovation it received, Huckaby’s inflammatory statements in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Stillness. As though the birds don’t fly and the fish don’t swim.

As we wait for the snow to melt, we plant seeds. We process, and we gather strength. We find clarity, and our voices. We wait for the world to come back to life after a long winter.

I began this post a few days ago, and was focusing on Marco Rubio’s recent speech in Munich. I was going to share this inspiring talk by KJ Noh and his friends, and other bits of information. It still shocks me that this romanticization of colonialism received a standing ovation from many European leaders. Although it shouldn’t be surprising, considering the genocide they’re supporting.

But at this point, it’s old news.

Today many of us are holding our breaths waiting to see if Trump is going to authorize the invasion of Iran for no apparent reason except that the Israeli government wants him too. Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons, and the recent attempt at a colour revolution didn’t work because the Iranian people didn’t want it. Despite this American military forces build up in the region.

We get Rubio’s speech, a military buildup that may well start World War Three, and the drip, drip, drip of information from the Epstein files.

And then there’s Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mike Huckaby that has galvanized countries surrounding Israel against the USA. Here’s the pertinent section of that interview. According to Huckaby, Israel should just take it all — the land between the Euphrates and the Nile.

This puts the military confrontations in that region in a whole different light, doesn’t it?

Is this a nightmare scenario or what? Professor Marandi tells us how the Epstein class is received internationally by many. These are the people making decision on behalf of the western world, the ones who have orchestrated so much of what is described in this post.

Bravado and nostalgia don’t cut it when a country is outsmarted, out numbered and ill equipped to conquer the world. This moment needs diplomacy, and actual reasonableness.

I guess this is what we get with a President of the most powerful nation in the world (albeit a failing nation) who is a former Reality TV show host and realtor. I get the sense that he and his cohorts have watched too many westerns, war movies, action/adventure flicks, and a generous dash of Dumb and Dumber type reruns, where the white guy always wins no matter how incompetent.

Yet we remain in our silos, considering things from a limited perspective.

The other night I attended a Zoom environmental meeting that also surprised me. Although I’m fixated on geopolitics these days, environmentalism is my usual area of activism.

At that meeting, someone mentioned that environmental issues are being silenced in our countries these days. I said that when I write, I include an environmental slant on most topics, including geopolitics. Someone in the chat asked if war had environmental consequences.

It surprises me that more people don’t make the connection between the environment and the pollution and environmental devastation that war creates: fossil fuels for bombers, tanks and gunboats; pollution from bombs; the devastation on the land that war creates to name just a few. Not to mention the public money that is funnelled into NATO that should go towards solar panels, public transit, retrofitting homes and other environmental and social initiatives. Or the devastation of the populations of the countries being bombed.

Yes, we have to keep up our other environmental activities, but the environmental consequences of war need to be seen and addressed. This isn’t the first time I’ve heard someone say they didn’t realize war is bad for the environment.

And there are so many intersections that we have to be aware of right now. I think about land acknowledgements here in North America. Acknowledging our ancestors’ wrong doing towards the land’s original inhabitants is a good first step towards bringing some kind of delayed justice and compensation.

But shouldn’t we stop the exported version of this wrong doing, Israel’s genocide in Palestine, that our tax dollars are funding and our politicians and media are providing diplomatic cover for? I can’t NOT see the links between these two.

Or what about the link between the violence being committed in Palestine and the violence being committed towards ordinary people by ICE agents? This kind of thing is so common it even has a name: the boomerang effect. And I’ve read that ICE agents are often trained in Israel.

Or the violence towards women and children revealed in the Epstein files, and the everyday violence towards women and children so many have experienced. And the indifference towards the vulnerable that cuts to social programs and societal indifference demonstrate clearly.

I keep wondering what ordinary people all over the world want, and I highly doubt that it’s war. Who wants to kill or be killed in support of the Epstein class who’ve shown us that they don’t care about our well-being?

My guess is that most of us want adequate housing, affordable and nutritious food, meaningful employment, a caring society, accessible health care and education, and enough time to pursue our interests.

Are there any politicians who represent these interests here in the west? I put Jeremy Corbyn in that category, and Avi Lewis who is running for the leadership of the NDP in Canada. Before getting into politics, he was an activist for social and environmental issues, and I’ve always had a great deal of respect for him. I hope he wins, and becomes the new NDP leader.

And how do people figure out what the actual problems are when there’s so much fake news? I have sources I trust, and actually worry about them, since our governments are making life very difficult for them.

I’ve written two posts naming people I consider to be honest reporters. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and there are many more out there.

What they report and what they experience could be written as a thriller, and I hope someone writes it, or has written it. It would be a great way of educating people about what is actually going on in the world, and how different that is from the way it’s presented in the news networks, which are controlled mostly by Zionists and the very rich.

Scratch the propaganda veneer, and there’s a completely different story underneath. The veneer demonizes other countries in the attempt by the powerful to convince us that we need war. What’s underneath shows us the context of the situations, and what’s actually going on in these countries.

Just don’t expect Hollywood to turn any of this into a movie, at least not an accurate one. Surprise! The movie industry has a pro Israel bias too.

As the drumbeats of war towards Iran continue, Professor Marandi, who lives in Iran, has been doing what seems like a record number of interviews. Often his interviewers wish him safety, and he has promised that he will do what he can to stay safe if war breaks out.

Other truth tellers have had their bank accounts frozen, or have been jailed or, if they’re in Gaza, have been murdered.

Chris Hedges went to Italy to join striking dockworkers who refuse to handle weapons that go to Israel as it commits genocide. He’s joined by Francesca Albanese, Greta Thunberg and Yanis Varoufakis.

These are just a few examples of what honest purveyors of news are going through. There’s a lot of riveting material here that I hope will be recorded in history.

What can we do? It starts in our minds. Processing the new reality, getting through the numbness and denial this can create, discussing this with others, coming up with strategies. Getting in touch with life: the birds, the fish, the first shoots of Spring. Taking care of ourselves, so we’ll be up to whatever these times require of us.

Here’s an article about how we unlearn powerlessness called The Psychology of Defeating Fascism. Here’s a short excerpt:

We cannot always control what happens, but we can widen that space, sit inside it, and choose the response that carries the least suffering and the most purpose. That gap between what hits us and what we do about it is where human freedom actually lives. Few ideas in psychology ask more of a person, and human beings tested this one under the most extreme conditions they ever created, and it held.

When we decide to seize our power, there are all kinds of things we can do: boycott, demonstrate, write, have conversations, make art and music, and use our creativity to jam the gears of the machines that cause death and destruction.

It’s February, and where I live it’s cold: snow on the ground, icicles hanging from the rosebush outside my window. It feels like the dark night those of us who pay attention to geopolitics are experiencing. And it’s always darkest before the dawn.

Spring is on the way. Will the rest of the world rise just like the irrepressible shoots in the ground?

Will we rise together and swarm like fish to change the world? Will we revitalize our voices and our power?

I hope so.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

