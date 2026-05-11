Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
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Thanks for referencing my blog.

For interested readers, here is a direct link to the quoted article: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/the-logic-behind-the-irrationality

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