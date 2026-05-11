After following geopolitics closely for the past few years, I think I can paint a broad strokes picture of what’s going on.

Basically Russia, China and Iran and other BRICS countries have organized themselves in a way that helps to shield them from the western aggression that has been going on for centuries. Africa, particularly the Sahel region, is also asserting its independence.

Right now, the only option that seems possible to the powerful of the west is endless war. So they reject peace agreements with Russia and Iran, and consider China the ultimate threat to their system. Why? Because China is successful economically and ensures a good life for its citizens through its left wing political system.

It’s all that’s visible when looking through the neoliberal lens that the powerful in the west have been conditioned to see the world through.

The western playbook has its citizens desperate for work. It opposes unions, privatizes services to make them profit generators, and deregulates government so that it doesn’t hinder business interests.

It’s great for profiteers, but not good for the rest of us, either where we live or in other countries around the world. Here’s an in depth description of our situation translated from Italian by Ismaele of GeopolitiQ. The following excerpt is particularly telling:

In a sort of “heterogony of ends”, Trump’s policies, openly aimed at restoring full US global dominance, are producing precisely the opposite effect, accentuating the contradiction between rising debt and the weakening of the means to finance it. According to Trump, the tariff policy was supposed to allow for the repatriation of manufacturing production to the US and a reduction in debt. In reality, any repatriation is likely to occur only in relation to those sectors that are more strategic or linked to the military-industrial complex. The real aim of the tariffs was to draw foreign capital into the US, trading lower tariffs for billion-Dollar investments in productive and financial assets, such as long-term Treasuries. Instead, as we have seen, the tariffs risk jamming the very mechanism of global demand for Treasuries. The use of military force, on the other hand, was supposed to shore up the petrodollar and US global dominance, yet it is actually weakening them. The truth is that technological dominance, multi-billion-Dollar military budgets, and the superiority of weapons of destruction are not always sufficient to subdue the adversary, nor do they spare one from committing glaring errors. In calculating the equation with which he was supposed to find a solution to the American crisis, Trump failed to take into account the unwillingness of the average American citizen to be dragged into yet another bloody adventure abroad and, above all other factors, the determination and resilience of Iran and its people. The fact remains that, however much their presidents may change, if the US retains its imperialist nature, the danger of the outbreak of tremendously destructive wars will always remain high.

What works for this elite group threatens us all. We have major world problems that need to be solved, such as social upheaval and environmental degradation. Wars don’t solve these things.

This group of people has revealed themselves through the Epstein files, through their support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and through the steady decline of western societies and economies. And they have all the time and money in the world, as well as think tanks, media outlets, Hollywood and entertainment industries. It propagandizes its citizens, and then believes its own propaganda.

Now that this group has its backs against the wall, with western economies crumbling, their debt rising, and non-western countries organizing themselves through groups like BRICS so that they can be less easily exploited, the powerful of the western world are lashing out.

And this particular moment is particularly threatening. The illegal invasion of Iran by the USA and Israel has resulted in the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz for the invading countries and their allies. Already, fertilizers have been blocked, and it’s past planting season for many food growers. If this isn’t settled soon oil prices, and consequently everything else because of rising shipping costs, rise, there will be food shortages, because the necessary fertilizers haven’t gotten to growers on time. Many are predicting a depression.

We’re not ready for this.

And to get ready, we need to understand our situation, and we need to find a way to band together all around the world. We need an international grassroots solidarity movement so we can stand up for ourselves and everything we hold dear: our planet and all the life she supports, our communities, the services we rely on, and our unique ways of life.

We have to elect people with these values to office, and we need folks on the ground who will insist on policies based on progressive values, and make their implementation unstoppable.

We aren’t just bystanders; we have power and when we organize we can use it to change the world for the better.

If we’re facing a depression, we need to pressure our governments to make life’s essentials affordable. This could be through annual basic liveable incomes, public grocery stores, housing and telecom services, and other instruments to ease our financial burdens. It’s time we stopped investing in the military and used diplomacy instead, and to put the money we save into the essential transition to more life affirming societies.

The economy is not a force of nature, and we need to make it serve humanity and not just a very few at the expense of everyone and everything else.

We need longer tables, and not higher walls. And, as they say, if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.

The trajectory we’re on leads to all of us facing food shortages, endless war, environmental devastation, and corruption and barbarity in all its ugly manifestations. And we need to understand this, and use our collective power to change course.

Vincent Bevins cautions us through his book If We Burn that our movements need to clearly articulate what it is we want, and guard against infiltration that has sabotaged so many. Our demands must be clear, and we have to hold ourselves and each other to them.

I suggest that we make some broad, non-negotiable demands, like affordable food and housing, decrease in military spending, transition to green energy and restoration of public services, money out of politics, and an emphasis on peace and diplomacy between countries, while leaving room for specific issues that are important to each region.

BRICS is doing something like this, and has developed shared BRICS principles. And in Canada, the creators of the Leap Manifesto attempted to hammer out a common vision between social and environmental movements a number of years ago. Both of these could be good places to start in developing a shared global vision.

We’ve seen higher gas prices, but it’s been predicted that we won’t feel the full impact of what will happen for another month or two. It’s a great time to stock up on dried goods, build community and tend our gardens. And to think about the kind of future we want instead of what’s to come.

When it hits the fan, we can expect to see a rise in fascism as people blame each other for their problems, and we can’t afford to do that. It’s not fair, and it deflects attention to those who have caused our problems and who are profiting from the wars and the systems that are behind all this.

We’re up against a system that has all the time, money, think tanks, and compliant media that works overtime to convince us that war and austerity are necessary, that it’s immigrants (or boomers, or women or some other identifiable group) to blame for our economic woes. We can’t fall for this.

There is enough for all of us to live peaceful, productive and harmonious lives; we have the ability and technology to transition to a greener, kinder more life affirming world and we’re connected in a way that enables us to share our vision, ideas and strategies. I hope we have the wisdom to make the right moves.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.