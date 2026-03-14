Do you ever feel like a passive observer watching what’s going on in the world? I sometimes do. But I’m also determined to seize my agency and use it in all the ways I can to help to move things in a better direction.

When we see things from a systems perspective, we see that nothing is inert, and that we have the power to make a difference.

So let’s embrace our agency. We’re all part of this cosmic dance. Let’s put on our dancing shoes.

I just read a related article courtesy of Ismaele of the geopolitiq site about how we need to reorient ourselves to a more systemic view of the world in this article. Here’s an extract from this article’s summary:

“…the beginnings of a new order are not founded against the dominant system, but on its functional remains, initially oriented towards survival and not towards historical direction. Politics, in phases of collapse, ceases to be leadership and becomes the ecology of persistence.”

And here’s yet one more video that shows how interconnected everything is. So many of us are thinking in these terms it seems.

Everything affects everything, and we need to do our parts to bring about a more peaceful, just and healed world.

What does, say, the war against Iran have to do with us who live in the western world? And how do we see it from a systemic perspective?

We can all use our agency to change the system that we live under. We can encourage its transformation while helping each other to survive in the cracks while helping something better to emerge.

Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and the fact that oil isn’t able to pass through, at least to western nations, means our costs of living are going to skyrocket. That’s because oil will become much more expensive, which will raise shipping costs that will be paid for by the consumer, which means us.

Here’s a very good interview that gives the Iranian perspective on what is going on in that region right now.

And, in case you’re wondering what Arundhati Roy has to say about this, you can check out this short video. She stands with Iran unequivocally, and so do I.

This war has the potential to bring down the whole western economy.

And that means ordinary people like us aren’t just spectators. We are being affected by this war, our governments are supporting it, and many have predicted that the economic crash to come will be worse than the depression in the 1930s.

But we can also affect what’s going on. And we need to start doing what needs to be done.

First, we have to make sure we get our facts straight. I’ve been paying to geopolitical issues for decades, and have found that Consortium News has never steered me wrong. The western world has been steeped in propaganda from news outlets to podcasts to movies and it creates a common understanding of what’s bad and what’s good in the world. And so much of that understanding is incorrect, and serves the interests of the Epstein class.

We in the west are so propagandized, not just through our news but through the entertainment industry. I just found this important article called Hollywood and the Enchantment of Propaganda. The title says it all, but it’s worth the read.

The courageous Jeffrey Sachs sums up our situation very well.

Since October, 2023, when Israel intensified its genocide of Gaza, I’ve been paying much closer attention to what’s going on in the world, and have found some very good news sources. In previous posts I’ve mentioned some of them. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and there are many other excellent news sources emerging.

I actually feel sorry for people missing out on the excellent reporting going on right now. These geopolitical analysts and reporters are heroes in these unprecedented times, taking great risks to bring us news about what’s actually going on.

With a potential looming economic depression, we need to get ready. So I’m stocking up on dry goods, pet food, fuel and whatever else might be needed. And planting a garden. If I’m wrong I’ll have lots of food, and if I’m right I’ll have what I need while figuring out what needs to happen next.

We also have to pressure the Epstein class, which directs our economies, to make big changes. Iran has these people backed into a corner, and we need to do our part to stop the damage this class is causing, both geopolitically and within our societies.

So it’s time for us to use every tool in the toolbox.

Systems thinking really helps us to discern many things, including which politicians are worth voting for. When we look at candidates’ track records and see who their funders are, we get an accurate idea about how they will behave in office — much more than what their words indicate. Here in Canada, we’re lucky to have Avi Lewis running for the leadership of the NDP. His policies are excellent, and so is his track record. And his campaign has been funded by many ordinary people whose respect he has earned.

And we have to communicate to the political class that we object to our countries’ participation in the illegal and immoral war on Iran. We can hit the streets and demand peace, fairness between countries, and a Green New Deal.

The money we have is also a powerful tool. We can take it out of banks and put it into credit unions or local banks. Traditional banks invest in war and fossil fuels, and credit unions invest in community, so this is a very powerful move.

We can boycott chain stores and shop locally whenever possible. We can make our own cleaning products. It’s fun, you know what’s in them, and they save lots of money. We can continue to boycott Israel and any organizations that support them. And we can repurpose, buy secondhand and stop listening to advertising.

More than anything, we have to build community. It’s what will sustain us, give our lives purpose, and is where the next steps we have to take will emerge. We have to build relationships based on trust and respect, accept differences and take care of each other. We need to set up systems where food and warm clothing can be easily shared. We need to understand how difficult these times are for so many. Our empathy is needed more than ever. We’re not the Epstein class, and don’t want to be.

As things move along, we don’t know what kinds of solutions or situations will emerge, but we have to be vigilant and alert to changes, and come up with creative responses. As Thomas King said "Stay calm. Be brave. Wait for the signs."

This moment demands that we embrace our agency, and do all we can to steer our ailing societies in the right direction. It’s up to us to make sure we know what’s going on, and act accordingly to bring about the world we want.

So let’s get up, and dance to the music of the future we’re creating together — in the cracks amidst the crumbling empire.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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