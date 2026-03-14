Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Nikster
4d

It’s an illusion of a democracy! They don’t even pretend it is any longer. Pure colonization!! It’s either removal or death according to the scholars!

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Nikster
4d

I wrote letters all the time but my reps actually took a lot from AIPAC the evil entity!

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