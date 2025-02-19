I often think about the context of situations — everything from the personal to the political and geopolitical.

Nothing ever happens in a vacuum. Yet often that’s the way issues are presented to us. It’s as though out of the blue, something just happens. No cause, no preamble, no context. And it’s why creating a convincing narrative is so important, and why some people are paid big bucks to convince us of scenarios that benefit those who employ them.

How differently do we respond to different narratives?

Let’s take the geopolitical realm first.

When we hear that Putin is a madman who wants to invade Europe, and we must stop him, we have one kind of reaction.

When we hear that in 2014 the CIA backed a coup in Ukraine that toppled a democratically elected government, and that the forces that took over treated Ukrainian Russian speakers poorly, sometimes even killing them, and outlawed the speaking of the Russian language, we see a different picture. Add to that the violation of of the Minsk agreement by western signatories, who had promised that NATO would not expand its forces to the east, making the invitation to Ukraine to join NATO an existential threat to Russia. Seeing things this way might lead to a different kind of reaction.

The same applies to Israel and Gaza.

When we hear that there’s always been political turmoil between the two groups, and that Israel is defending itself, and people who disagree with what Israel is doing are anti-semitic, we probably feel one way.

When we hear that Gaza is an occupied territory and that Israel is committing genocide against the people in Gaza — confirmed by Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and Human Rights Watch — we probably feel differently.

In the geopolitical realm, we have to ask ourselves cui bono? Who benefits from a given narrative? Is it true? Can we verify it through trusted news sources? What makes us trust those sources?

In federal, provincial and municipal politics, the same kinds of messaging is used to sway our opinions. When politicians say they want to benefit working people, but are funded by billionaires, it’s important to remember that those who pay the piper pick the tune.

Then there are our workplaces.

We can feel the difference between a supportive workplace and one that is toxic.

I remember working for a non-profit where my colleagues didn’t trust government employees, indigenous people, other NGOs or almost anyone else. When I started working there, I would get angry calls from businesses the organization owed money to. I looked into it, and set up a simple spreadsheet showing when we received their invoice, when the invoice was given to the accountant, and when the payment was expected to be made. Voila! No more angry phone calls. I later learned that people who had previously held my position generally quit after working there for about six months. Why wasn’t that organization able to get any decent help?! It wasn’t mysterious to me. Maybe the others who worked there needed to examine the context. I lasted a year before quitting.

Compare that to a work environment where help is freely given and there’s a sense of genuine support and team work. We don’t just benefit as employees working in places like this, but the organizations themselves function more smoothly and successfully.

And what about the personal realm?

We know what they say about gossip. If someone gossips about people, they probably gossip about you too. Most of us share news about other people, and talk with those we trust about personal problems we’re trying to sort out. But I think that’s different from hardcore gossip that sometimes spreads false rumours, harms reputations and generally poisons the atmosphere and destroys trust.

And we can tell when groups, whether they be family, friends or organizations, are healthy places to be. When people are mostly kind, supportive, patient and attentive, things generally go well, and people enjoy spending time with each other.

It’s worth asking ourselves what we contribute to the fabric of the various groups we’re a part of. Are we conscious of the effects our interactions have with the group? Do we tend to create virtuous cycles, where people feel affirmed and valued, and where conflicts are resolved kindly and respectfully?

Context gives us so much vital information, and they need to be taken into account.

The context we consider to be true affect the kind of worldview we have. Which ones shape our thinking?

Here’s a video of my friend Malin Christensson talking about contextualizing climate change, and some ways of coping with the trauma of facing its reality. It talks about how it affects and is affected by so many other systems, which is often the case when we look at context.

How can we ensure our worldview is as accurate as possible while finding ways of coping with the often disturbing truth of their reality? As painful as this can be, having as full an understanding of the world as possible is what will help us find the best ways forward.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/