A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

With every brutally killed child, every agreement broken, every terrorist accomplice, every lie told, every war crime committed, and every atrocity enacted the west loses.

It loses face, it’s losing its military engagements, it’s losing money, it’s losing any moral authority it may have had, and it’s losing credibility.

When you’re in a hole, you should stop digging, and this is one of those situations. The west needs to pull back, lick its wounds and consider the long view.

What the western elite have been doing for centuries isn’t working anymore.

Thanks to the internet, people can get their news from credible sources around the world, and we can see which sources are accurate as events unfold. We can hear from ordinary people in other countries as they tell us what they’re experiencing and witnessing.

Western support for genocide is showing us that all the wars previously waged haven’t been for the sake of bringing democracy and human rights to people around the world.

They’ve been bombing people back to the stone ages for the sake of hegemony, access to resources and cheap labour. What we’re collectively witnessing now makes that clear.

The colonialist narrative rings hollow to everyone except those who have benefitted from it over generations. There is nothing superior about people who lie, cheat, steal and organize coups, assassinations and colour revolutions.

The propaganda is no longer working on most of us. The longer these military adventures go on, the less it works as shown by this survey by the Pew Research Centre.

For western powers, it’s time to stop the military operations, stop supporting Israel and NATO, and stop meddling in the affairs of other countries.

It’s time to stop digging. The hole is only getting deeper, and people all over the world are getting fed up with this sickening display.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/