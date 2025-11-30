Diana’s Substack

Mo Rivers
6h

Thank you, Diana, for this powerful and urgently needed piece. You've articulated the deep unease so many of us feel about the trajectory of Western foreign policy and its devastating domestic costs.

Your central argument—that we are being steered into a new, militarized cold war that benefits a 'war party' at the expense of our social fabric—is compelling. I would add that this isn't a new strategy, but the modern execution of a centuries-old colonial mindset. The 'ground has been prepared' for this for decades, just as it has for the 'Greater Israel' project we see being enacted today. These are not spontaneous crises, but the culmination of long-held ideologies now enabled by a permissive international environment.

Your focus on the emerging multi-polar world and BRICS is crucial. However, to make our critique unassailable, we must also acknowledge a painful truth you allude to: many of the countries we hoped would be a solution are also part of the problem. The potential moral leadership from within BRICS is often muted by their own realpolitik, internal problems, and ambitions. This isn't to equate them with the West's hegemonic actions, but to recognize that they are not a unified, altruistic alternative. This complexity doesn't invalidate your point about a multi-polar world; it makes the call for genuine, grassroots internationalism even more critical.

We are facing a crisis of the entire global system, where the old guards have proven hypocritical and the hoped-for new leaders have been complicit through silence or self-interest. Your call to action is therefore essential. Challenging the narrative, rejecting militarization, and supporting movements like BDS are some of the few tangible tools we have left to build a sane, peaceful, and liveable world from the ground up, since the top-down structures have so profoundly failed us.

Thank you for sounding the alarm.

Diane Engelhardt
10hEdited

European leaders are so deluded, desperate and deep in shit of their own making that their only solution to their disastrous economic failure and stubborn support for Ukraine is to beat the drums of war with Russia, a war they can neither finance nor mobilize for nor win! These war-horny idiots, like Kaja Kalas who happens to be one of the stupidest people on the planet after Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, should be dropped from a plane on the front lines in Ukraine! Maybe then they'll see, if they don't get killed first, what's so great about war!

