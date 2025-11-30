I was heartened to read this article from GeoPolitiQ translated from Italian, glad to see that someone else is sounding the alarm bells about remilitarizing the west, and its implications.

Here’s an excerpt:

A megalithic plan, therefore, officially presented as the only possible response to the “Russian bear”, but which already clearly represents an ideological and systemic shift destined to sacrifice the last vestiges of the European welfare state. All this is to the detriment of ordinary citizens but to the obvious and great benefit of what could be called a sort of “war party”, with the war industry and big financial groups already ready to feast on the sea of money promised by this European plan. In order not to scare ordinary citizens too much, the plan has changed its name over time: from “ReArm EU” to “Readiness 2030”. Ordinary citizens are clearly considered to be a sort of what is sometimes called the “chicken” at the poker table, i.e. the inexperienced player who is easily “cheated” with a few simple “tricks”.

This article talks about Europe but, make no mistake, Canada is on the same trajectory.

First off, the west has to get away from the demonization of other countries, not just because it’s inaccurate (check out this article for the facts on the ground that led up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example. Russia is NOT a threat to Europe.), but because it doesn’t leave room for actual diplomacy; the practice that enables nations to discuss the peaceful resolution of their issues.

Next, and this seems to be the hardest for the western powers that be, we have to come to terms with the fact that a new multi-polar world is emerging, whether they like it or not. BRICS and related organizations are growing like wildfire. They’re also raising living standards and addressing pressing environmental issues. For more information about BRICS, see their Think BRICS Substack site.

Western nations have been hegemonic, conquering and exploiting other nations for cheap labour and resources, and doing this in nefarious ways for centuries. As the latest example, we have to realize that it’s not just Israel that’s committing genocide in Palestine, but the whole western power structure. Western elites are profiting from this genocide, as they provide money, weapons and diplomatic cover for Israel. They then try to put lipstick on it for the rest of us by recognizing the Palestinian state; a nice gesture that does nothing to stop the ongoing slaughter and destruction.

So what will the world look like if western nations get their way, and have 5% of our countries’ GDP go to NATO by 2035? If it resembles anything like what Canada’s most recent federal budget conveys, there’ll be a huge increase in military spending that will grow every year, and our societies will pay for it by enduring even more austerity than we experience now: more hunger, more homelessness, weaker infrastructure and leaner support services, and fewer opportunities for our kids and grandkids who will wind up being their cannon fodder. Forget anything that benefits the environment, it’s all drill baby drill now.

How do we prevent this? Part of it is challenging the narrative that tells us we’re surrounded by evil nations that want to invade us.

The villain in this picture isn’t Russia or China or Iran or Venezuela. And if you’re being told that they are, you’re absorbing propaganda that is encouraging senseless wars. The villains are those who are committing and enabling genocide. Do we really want to give them more military might?

I’m sickened by the way Ukraine was used as a NATO battering ram against Russia. It started with a CIA backed coup in 2014 where the democratically elected leader of Ukraine was overthrown. And, of course, there were the broken Minsk agreements that were never meant to be kept that promised NATO wouldn’t move eastward. According to Angela Merkel, that was a ruse meant to give Ukraine time to prepare for war. Russia has always been willing to negotiate for peace, and has only wanted its legitimate security concerns honoured.

What if we actually respected the wishes of Ukrainians? Most want the war to end, as indicated by this gallup poll. There are reportedly over 300,000 cases being handled of Ukrainians going AWOL. Whose war is this anyways?

China’s crime: economic success, lifting millions out of poverty and threatening the status of the west as being a superpower.

Iran? Not bending to the will of the west. It’s nuclear program is non-military and they are not in violation of international law. Iran isn’t interested in developing a nuclear weapon.

Venezuela? Its crime is having a socialist government and setting an example for others in the region, as well as having loads of oil. And Venezuela’s President Maduro is not a drug dealer.

And these countries’ biggest crime? They’re all members of BRICS, the organization that wants to help countries to form relationships with each other that are non-coercive, win-win, peaceful and non-interventionist. China is even more frowned upon for spreading clean technology to other countries, making the west look bad.

And then there are our western power brokers and those who enable them: supporting genocide, orchestrating coups, murdering people in the Caribbean on baseless accusations of carrying drugs, using colour revolutions, bribes and blackmail to get their way, and now wanting to bring more austerity to its citizens so it can arm itself to the teeth.

For all of us, it’s like choosing between the schoolyard bully who steals your lunch money or the friend who helps with your homework and trades snacks.

How are we coping with today’s costs of living that are making the rich so much richer? Is this the way we want to continue? And how do we feel as we watch the genocide in Palestine unfold day after day, despite the bogus peace plan that’s now in place?

Everyone in the world could have the most extraordinary lives with the wisdom, knowledge, technology, and opportunities available to all of us, but most ordinary people are finding life to be an unaffordable grind these days, if not worse.

Are others as concerned as I am about this? We’re moving in the wrong direction as a western society because those who have been benefitting from hegemony don’t want to let that go. But they have to if we want to have a sane, peaceful and liveable world.

And it’s up to all of us to stop them.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

