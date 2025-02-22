To feel, to empathize, to connect deeply with another — these are some of the most precious things. Our humanity.

It can’t be monetized. No one can sell it to or buy it from you.

Our humanity, to those who experience it fully, are what we celebrate, what we live for.

What is most precious cannot be spun, it can’t be made to sound like something it isn’t.

It can’t be canned or bottled.

The fact that it’s ephemeral only adds to its sublime beauty.

And our humanity and empathy depend on certain things.

One is non-commodification. If it’s not given freely and from a genuine place, it’s not real. And authenticity is crucial.

Oddly enough, people who don’t have this kind of genuine connection with others and with the world often resent those who do.

Our humanity is a genuine threat to those who want to exploit people and the natural world.

The traditional approach is about colonialism, imperialism and commodification, and these genuine feelings of love and connection fly in the face of those things.

Our humanity is the elixir that will save us, if anything will.

It’s the part of us that feels concern for the futures of our kids and grandkids. It’s what makes us painstakingly find out what’s true, and what’s been devised to manipulate us. We know how important it is to understand what’s really going on in the world so we can channel our energy meaningfully.

It’s what makes us look beneath the greenwash, to recognize astroturf groups for what they are, to see past the ruses that justify genocide, racism and other forms of discrimination.

It’s the part of us that weeps when we see the harm that’s being done, and then picks ourselves up afterwards, and finds ways of countering it.

It’s the part of us that cares for others.

We need to nurture this part of ourselves and others. We need open hearts, wisdom and hands that heal and do the work that needs to be done.

And we need to figure out what it is we need to do.

In a time when so much is at stake, what is that exactly?

Band together in our humanity, take our concerns seriously and envision a kinder, gentler more healthy world together is my best guess.

Solidarity can be hard to achieve when we allow ourselves to be pitted against each other. We can’t afford to do this.

Our humanity needs to shine through; we need to see the goodness in people, and work together for the kind of world we want.

In this precarious time, that means community building — finding ways we can support each other, making sure we all have food in our bellies and roofs over our heads. And see what comes from that place of mutuality.

Looking past what divides us, helping each other through.

This, I think, is the key. Being in touch with our humanity and acting from that special place.

It’s where our hearts will be opened wide, inviting in the profound healing needed in our world.

It’s the seed from which the future will bloom.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/