How many friends own wooden puzzles where animals interlock bought from fair trade stores? You know the ones? Ya, I have one too.

In a sense, the fair trade movement is a testament to the unfairness of our global economy, and how people in what were known as third world countries often produce the goods we in the west use for very little pay.

Many of us care about social justice. We look for ways to ensure that the people who produce the goods we use make a decent living.

If you’re a fan of the fair trade movement, there’s a new organization on the global block you’ll want to know about, if you don’t know about it already. It’s called BRICS.

BRICS is an acronym for the names of its founding members, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Since it was founded, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran have also joined, and Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have become partner countries.

The BRICS website gives us an idea of what this group of countries is working towards. In an earlier post, I copied these founding BRICS values from a page I can no longer find from the BRICS Brazil site:

“One of the founding values of BRICS is the shared commitment to restructure the global political, economic, and financial architecture to be fair, balanced and representative, resting on the important pillars of multilateralism and international law. BRICS cooperation is built on the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, inclusiveness, consensus and strengthened collaboration. A reformed UN lies at the centre of a shared BRICS vision of a restructured global political, economic and financial architecture that reflects the contemporary world and is more equitable, balanced and representative. BRICS countries seek to move towards a low-carbon development path that is inclusive and sustainable while acknowledging the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities.”

Here is a summary of BRICS Guiding Principles for BRICS membership expansion from the brics.utoronto.ca site:

The BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus,

The BRICS practice of full consultation and promoting concrete cooperation based on consensus,

The BRICS vision of strengthening multilateralism, strengthening and reforming the multilateral system and upholding international law,

The BRICS objective of strengthening cooperation under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation,

A resolve to maintain the identity, coherence and consensus-based nature of BRICS by consolidation of cooperation and promoting institutional development,

Acceptance of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as an indispensable cornerstone of multilateralism and international law,

Support for increased representation of, and a more significant role for, emerging and developing countries in the international system, including geographical balance,

Support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council,

The commitment to the central role of the United Nations in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

When I first learned about BRICS, it felt like a moment out of Star Trek or a John Lennon song; a step towards a world where we build the foundation for lasting peace and harmony.

Are you with me? Do you see how BRICS is making the global economic landscape more equitable? What the fair trade movement has been trying to do piecemeal is being done by this group in a way that’s systemic. It’s levelling the playing field that has been tilted towards benefiting the western world at the expense of other countries.

Despite this, I’ve heard BRICS representatives say on numerous occasions that they don’t want to exclude any country. With the loss of their perceived advantage under the current global economic system, countries like Canada won’t be jumping on board any time soon, even if their citizens would like it to.

I can’t help but wonder about the natural affinity between the fair trade movement and BRICS, and how that could be utilized somehow. I’d love to be able to support BRICS financially through purchasing goods BRICS countries produced.

Think BRICS has a site on Substack, and I find it very informative. For example, this analysis of the geopolitical context of the situation in Venezuela made a lot of sense to me. It also has a youtube channel. I subscribe to both and learn a lot from them.

To my mind, BRICS is the way of the future, and I intend to support it in any way I can.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

