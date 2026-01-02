What Israel’s Genocide is Revealing

Israel’s genocide is the tip of the spear. It tears, then unravels the moral garment that clothes the powerful of the western world.

It shows us that the democracy the west claims to export is just a land, resource and power grab.

It reveals our trusted media sources as mouthpieces for the powerful; spokespeople who magically weave criminal deeds into stories that make our countries look good.

The myths that Hollywood has so painstakingly implanted in us are being destroyed: the west stands for freedom and democracy, we’re surrounded by nations that are jealous of our freedoms, we’re the good guys. We can no longer believe these things as we watch in horror on our screens as atrocities are committed, supported by our countries.

We see the world’s most moral army commit war crime after war crime, mock the women and children they kill, and destroy hospitals, schools, infrastructure, gardens and olive groves. We see them reduce Gaza to rubble.

As we learn that our countries are arming and funding Israel, our sense of who we are in the west is shattered.

Weren’t we the ones the rest of the world looked up to? Weren’t we the bringers of democracy and women’s rights? Were these just fairytales we were told so we wouldn’t complain as the powerful plundered?

If the people who control the western world support this genocide, then who are we?

What else have they lied about? How do we learn what’s really going on, and what do we do about it?

The Culture That Makes It Possible

What we are seeing is not an accident. It is not a secret cabal. It is the result of a culture of power—a shared way of being among those who benefit from the status quo.

This culture operates on:

Technocratic Arrogance: The belief that their methods, data, and “expertise” justify any outcome. Human suffering is a footnote.

Network Fealty: Loyalty flows inward—to the group, the institution, the class. Protecting the system comes before protecting people.

Ethical Atrophy: A practiced, honed ability to disregard pain that is not their own. Empathy is seen as inefficiency.

Systemic Vindication: They are rewarded for their “success.” Promotions, prestige, power. They are never held accountable for the wreckage left behind.

When we protest genocide, we break their most sacred rule: turning a blind eye.

To them, we are “unrefined.” “Disruptive.” “Emotional.”

Our refusal to atrophy is, itself, a form of power.

Their culture is brittle. It requires our silence to function.

Our witness is a crack in their foundation.

Our solidarity is a structural threat.

What Solidarity Actually Means

Some relationships are not connected through blood, but through empathy. The bond that forms not from shared DNA, but from shared understanding—a silent pact of the heart.

Those who treat someone else’s daughter as their own are among the best examples of what it means to be human. Those who open their arms to a child not their own. Those who choose to parent, protect, and provide for someone else’s son, someone else’s sibling, someone else’s future.

This is what it means to see Palestinian children and recognize them as our children. To see Palestinian families and recognize them as our families. Not because we share blood or land or religion, but because we share humanity.

The genocide reveals who we’ve been told to be. Solidarity reveals who we actually are—or who we can choose to become.

When we extend our circle of care beyond the borders of “mine” to include “theirs,” we’re not just helping Palestinians. We’re reclaiming our own humanity from a system that taught us to hoard love within genetic and geographic tribes.

The world has enough people who love their own. What it desperately needs are those brave enough to love another’s children as deeply, as fiercely, as if they were their own.

That’s not just solidarity. That’s the architecture of a better world, built one act of expansive, selfless love at a time.

In times like these, we need to build solidarity. It’s the right thing to do, and it’s the strength we need to survive and to create change.

How do we do this? We see the bigger picture and learn to put our relationships first before needing to be right, and jumping to repair when we have a disagreement.

Those who profit from genocide, war and privatization do all they can to pit us against each other. So when we’re fighting among ourselves, they’ve won. When we make room for differences of opinion, and work together anyways, we’re getting somewhere. This moment needs all of us. When we can all contribute our strengths, we can build something strong and durable.

“United we stand, divided we fall” - first attributed to Aesop

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.