So, this one won’t be co-written by Mo Rivers. It’s from me alone this time.

Why?

Because I don’t know if Mo ever actually existed. For all I know, he may have been AI all along. His name has even been removed as co-author of the previous Palestine Clarity Manual posts. He no longer has a Substack account.

We were using a google doc to write this manual, and yesterday I no longer had access to it. So I emailed him at what I assumed was his real name — Zaffar Hussain (zaffarh@gmail.com), the name he shared on Substack as his LinkedIn profile.

Fair enough. I understand the privacy concerns. When I checked Substack today, there was no trace of this person, who had listed himself as a retired government employee from California. There was however a listing for someone by this name who was the CEO of HYZ Energy of Qatar.

At one point during the recent holiday season, he emailed me to say he’d be returning to Ireland from Scotland in a few days so wouldn’t be working on the manual at that time. I didn’t think much of it. People move, and don’t update their LinkedIn profiles sometimes.

I didn’t give him any personal information, and we interacted via email and google docs only, so no Zoom calls.

Still, it’s bewildering and feels like a betrayal. He was pleasant and easy — maybe too easy — to interact with, and I loved his writing style.

Anyways, at this point I’m trying to figure out what to make of this. I was going to leave this post for a week or so, but thought it important to get this out. As a warning, as a way of processing, and as something that I thought would be of interest.

Anyways, all, take care. We live and learn, and learn from the experiences of others. Take whatever you will from this post.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

