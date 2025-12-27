The Two Traps

When we witness genocide on our screens day after day we can’t help but have strong emotional reactions to it. And we need to make room for those reactions, and turn them into the fuel that will power constructive activism.

You’ve felt the paralysis. You’ve named it. You understand why your body freezes when your soul is screaming.

Now comes the next layer.

Because the freeze doesn’t stay frozen. It moves. And when it moves, it tends to go in one of two directions.

Rage or silence.

Performance or withdrawal.

Loud public anguish or quiet private drowning.

These are the two traps. And both of them will destroy you if you’re not careful.

The First Trap: Performative Rage

You know this one.

The Instagram story with the right graphic. The repost with the fire emoji. The comment section battle with strangers. The public declaration of your righteousness.

I’m speaking out. I’m not silent. I’m on the right side.

And you are. You probably are on the right side.

But ask yourself: Who is this for?

Performative rage feels like action. It looks like solidarity. It gives you the hit of having done something.

But underneath, it’s often just the freeze in a different costume.

You’re still helpless. You’re still watching from a distance. You’re still unable to stop the bombs.

But now you’re performing your helplessness publicly. And calling it activism.

This is not about dismissing social media. Social media matters. Amplification matters. Breaking the silence matters.

This is about the energy underneath the post.

Are you sharing because it serves the movement? Or because it soothes your guilt?

Are you speaking because someone needs to hear it? Or because you need to prove you said it?

Are you engaging because it builds power? Or because it makes you feel powerful?

The action might look the same. But the energy is different. And over time, that difference will eat you.

Typical rage-bait burns hot and fast and is sometimes based on dubious information. Solidarity is slow, steady and long lasting.

The Signs You’re in the Trap

You check your post more than you check in with organizers.

You feel worse after posting, not better.

You spend more time arguing with strangers than connecting with comrades.

You perform outrage but avoid the harder, slower work—the meetings, the mutual aid, the logistics, the unglamorous tasks that actually move things.

You feel a strange emptiness after the likes come in.

You’re exhausted but you can’t stop. Because if you stop posting, what are you doing? If you’re not performing your care, are you even caring?

This is the trap.

Performative rage burns hot and fast. It consumes your energy. It creates the illusion of movement while keeping you stuck.

And the worst part? It often alienates the people you’re supposed to be in solidarity with.

Because performance is about you. Solidarity is about us.

The Second Trap: Paralyzed Silence

Maybe you’ve gone the other way.

You don’t post. You don’t share. You don’t engage.

Not because you don’t care. You care so much it’s killing you.

But you don’t know what to say. You don’t know if you have the right. You don’t want to center yourself. You don’t want to say the wrong thing.

So you say nothing.

You scroll. You witness. You feel it all.

But you stay silent.

And the silence becomes its own weight.

Who am I to speak? What difference does my voice make? I don’t know enough. I’ll just make it worse.

The silence starts as humility. But it curdles into shame.

Because every day you don’t speak, the gap gets wider. The threshold gets higher. The silence gets louder.

And now you’re not just silent—you’re ashamed of your silence.

The Signs You’re in the Trap

You’ve written a dozen posts in your head and deleted them all.

You feel guilty for going about your day.

You avoid conversations about Palestine because you don’t trust yourself to say the right thing.

You’ve convinced yourself your voice doesn’t matter.

You follow the news obsessively but don’t tell anyone what you’re learning.

You feel like a fraud. A coward. Complicit.

This is the trap.

Paralyzed silence isn’t peace. It’s slow suffocation.

It’s not neutral. It’s a choice to let the machinery of power operate unchallenged in your sphere of influence.

And it compounds. The longer you’re silent, the harder it is to speak. The more ashamed you become, the deeper you retreat.

Until you’re just a witness in the dark. Alone. Carrying weight you can’t name and won’t share.

The False Binary

Here’s what you need to understand:

These two traps are not opposites.

They are two sides of the same failure.

Both are about you. Your guilt. Your fear. Your need to resolve the discomfort of witnessing.

One resolves it through performance. The other through withdrawal.

But neither one connects you to the actual work of liberation.

Neither one builds power.

Neither one sustains you.

And here’s the cruel part: the system loves both traps.

It loves the performative rage because it’s exhausting and shallow. It burns people out. It creates infighting. It makes activism look like narcissism.

It loves the paralyzed silence because it keeps good people inactive. It turns care into shame. It isolates potential allies.

Either way, the bombs keep falling.

Either way, you’re not a threat.

The Third Way

There is another path.

It’s not loud. It’s not silent.

It’s not performance. It’s not withdrawal.

It’s grounded in action.

Grounded action doesn’t need an audience.

It doesn’t require you to prove anything.

It doesn’t demand perfection before you move.

Grounded action is rooted in connection—to the people doing the work, to the community you’re building with, to the long history of struggle you’re part of.

It’s sustainable. It’s humble. It’s effective.

It doesn’t burn you out because it’s not about you.

It doesn’t shame you into silence because it doesn’t require you to be flawless.

Grounded action looks like:

Showing up to the organizing meeting even when you don’t feel like an expert.

Contributing to mutual aid without announcing it.

Learning the history so you can speak with clarity, not just passion.

Having the hard conversation with your uncle at Thanksgiving instead of the easy fight with a stranger online.

Doing the unglamorous work—the spreadsheets, the childcare, the cleanup, the logistics.

Building relationships with people who are in this for the long haul.

Protecting your energy so you can sustain your commitment.

This is not as satisfying as performative rage.

It doesn’t give you the immediate hit of feeling righteous.

But it’s real. And it lasts.

This is not as comfortable as paralyzed silence.

It requires you to risk saying the wrong thing, looking foolish, being imperfect.

But it’s better than shame. And it connects you to something bigger than your fear.

Getting Out of the Traps

If you’re in the performative rage trap:

Stop posting for a week. Not forever. Just a week. See what happens when you’re not performing. Notice what you actually want to do. Notice who you’re doing it for.

If you’re in the paralyzed silence trap:

Say one thing. Just one. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It doesn’t have to be profound. Just break the seal. Speak the truth you know. Then see what happens.

Both traps keep you isolated.

Both traps keep you powerless.

The way out is the same:

Connection. Action. Humility. Repetition.

Find the people doing the real work. Ask how you can help. Show up. Do the thing. Rest. Repeat.

That’s it.

Not glamorous. Not viral. But solid.

You are not here to perform your goodness.

You are not here to disappear into shame.

You are here to be useful.

And useful doesn’t mean perfect. It means present. Consistent. Connected.

Let’s build that ground.

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” - Desmond Tutu

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

