Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Johnson's avatar
Mary Johnson
11h

Oh, my gosh! I can relate to this. Not quite sure which trap I’m in; I think I swing back and forth between them. I boycott, I call my politicians, I sign petitions—and the bombs keep falling. The bullets keep flying. But here’s the thing:

By myself , I am very nearly helpless. I know this. The powers that be want me to feel helpless. They want all of us to feel so. But, together, we are not helpless. I wish I could persuade others to boycott with me, but I’m going to keep doing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture