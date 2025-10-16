Geopolitical issues involve so much performance.

Big shiny events, bad guys and good guys, familiar plot lines, that sort of thing.

But maybe it’s time we went backstage to dust these off some of these tropes, see who’s behind the curtain, who’s pulling the strings, and what’s really going on.

Those big shiny events have histories and context, that are often conveniently obscured, and the good guys and bad guys aren’t always who they appear to be. And the actual plot lines are often quite different from what we’re presented with.

So we in the west are the good guys, right? We’re in a hostile world full of people who envy our freedom, right? And sometimes we have to intervene to bring them democracy and women’s rights, eh?

But wait, the west is funding, arming, and providing diplomatic and media cover for Israel as it commits genocide. Our countries’ elite class has done that for over two years. Doesn’t that tarnish the knight’s shining armour just a little bit?

The extremely wealthy own much of western media, entertainment and online platforms where we get our news. And these are the very people who are benefitting from Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Does it make you wonder who trust?

I often read Consortium News to find out what’s actually going on geopolitically. I’ve been reading their news for years, and so far it’s given me what has proven to be accurate information. It won the Julian Assange (International) Award, among others, for its excellent reporting, and that’s another affirmation of its trustworthiness. It can be difficult to find sources that aren’t highly biased mainstream or fake news, so this is a good one.

I’ve also found some excellent online commentators you can check out here and here.

I love Danny Haiphong’s program, and the second interview discusses the performance that the new ceasefire in Gaza represents.

And this short video from Kernow Damo shows us how the performance will go. Israel is very good at setting up loopholes that always end the same way: more violence towards Gaza. And mainstream media plays along with euphemisms that downplay the seriousness of the destruction, and seems sincerely startled by the ceasefire breaking. Who then do they blame? Three guesses; and if you guessed Hamas, you’d be right.

In this article, Craig Murray shares lessons from Lebanon about ceasefires. In the almost one year since it signed a ceasefire agreement, Israel has broken the ceasefire 4,600 times. And, like the ceasefire in Gaza, it was guaranteed by the USA. So far, Israel still hasn’t kicked this habit with Gaza.

But what about October 7th, 2023? The big, shiny event? Doesn’t that justify everything? Well, there’s some context to this event. On May 15th, 1948, Israel came into being, and Palestinians honour this day as the Nakba, translated as catastrophe in Arabic. To quote this article from Al Jazeera:

Between 1947 and 1949, at least 750,000 Palestinians from a 1.9 million population were made refugees beyond the borders of the state. Zionist forces had taken more than 78 percent of historic Palestine, ethnically cleansed and destroyed about 530 villages and cities, and killed about 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities, including more than 70 massacres.

And it’s continued ever since, with Israel settling on more and more Palestinian lands while sometimes mowing the lawn, which means killing large numbers of Palestinians, to keep the population down.

Although the situation between Israel and Palestine was often portrayed as complicated, in reality Palestine is an apartheid state controlled by Israel as outlined in this petition from Amnesty International from 2019.

It’s important to look at the context of big, shiny events. There’s important context that we don’t hear very much about with Iran, Venezuela and Ukraine. The actual situations in these countries are quite different from the way they’re portrayed in mainstream media. What’s actually happening on the ground and behind the scenes is different from the big, shiny events we’re presented with by the usual news sources. And what’s going on ain’t pretty.

So if those who control the affairs of the west support Israel’s genocide, and aren’t actually the good guys, and if the news we’re getting doesn’t accurately reflect what’s going on, what are we to believe?

Even though it’s becoming more apparent that the interests of ordinary people aren’t being served. We can see that by the concentration of wealth, the increased austerity people in the western world are experiencing, and the increasingly unaffordable food and housing situations.

Western nations are now expected to put 5% of their GDP into NATO, which means even more austerity for the rest of us. Imagine what those trillions of dollars could do if they were invested in housing, healthcare, infrastructure and education? Why we in the west aren’t jumping up and down about this needless expenditure that causes nothing but destruction, I have no idea.

And here’s something some of you may not have heard of: BRICS. It’s a group of countries that have banded together in solidarity to support each others’ mutual interests. Their values include:

At the core of the BRICS identity lies what is known as the “BRICS spirit”, a framework of values that has evolved through successive summits. According to the Valdai Club’s 2025 report, this spirit is built on:

Mutual respect and understanding

Sovereign equality

Solidarity and inclusiveness

Consensus-based decision-making

Openness and collaboration

Democracy in international relations

These values are not static; they are shaped annually by the rotating presidency, leading to shifts in emphasis. For example, India’s leadership in 2026 is expected to promote a “humanity first” approach, redefining BRICS as “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability”, focusing on climate change, pandemics, and Global South empowerment.

As their influence, wealth and shared power grows, I’m sure they’ll be receiving more of the limelight.

Oh, and Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS.

Although the occupation of Palestine hasn’t ended, people’s perceptions are changing, and Israel is becoming a pariah state. As it loses its standing in the world, so will its allies.

Having US soldiers ‘overseeing’ the ceasefire, as the US government provides arms and funding, what do you think they’ll disallow?

If we’re listening to mainstream media to keep track of this situation, we’ll be listening to Israel’s talking points, because that’s what mainstream media reports.

We now discover that the network of tunnels under hospitals in Gaza are fake. And, in some cases, prisoner releases are actually deportations.

As KJ Noh says, we have a responsibility to decolonize our minds, and update the stories we tell ourselves, and the stories we allow ourselves to be told.

So many institutions that we’ve respected over the years are losing their credibility.

The latest to incriminate itself is the Nobel Peace Prize, awarding it to a woman who invited Israel and the USA to invade her home country, Venezuela. Not very peaceful if you ask me.

Yes, the stories we’re presented with are much different from the reality on the ground.

But we, the audience, know these scripts so well that we might believe it’s Hamas who acted in bad faith when the ceasefire breaks. We’ve been conditioned to. And what would a ceasefire with Israel be without a quadcopter murdering six people in Gaza?

We need to give our heads a shake, and look honestly at this and other situations with fresh eyes.

I sometimes feel sorry for those who believe these narratives because they’re missing the reality on the ground, and some damn good reporting.

As the props fall on the stage’s floor, and our heroes’ look more like money grubbing buffoons, how will this change our perceptions? How will reality itself change? And do we want to remain idle spectators or do we want to help to rebuild, as the theatre itself crashes down around us?

Who else thinks we need to rip up the existing script and do a major rewrite?

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

