Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Shams's avatar
Shams
17h

One thing I appreciate about you, Diana – you're consistent. Your line never changes, even when the world does. That's rare and valuable.

In this piece, you talk about building longer tables instead of higher walls. Fair take – inclusivity and kindness matter. But here's the reality: disagreement won't disappear, and online it's mostly performance. People perform for their own side, not to find common ground.

So don't waste your energy on the mouthpieces – the loud ones with platforms and incentives to keep talking. Take one down, another pops up. Instead, focus on the supporters. Most are regular people who stopped questioning. They're not beyond reach.

Aim your truth at the reachable ones. Pull enough away, and the mouthpiece loses power on their own. That's how you win hearts and minds without feeding the machine.

That said, strategy alone isn't enough. Your personal conduct matters more than your posts. People watch how you act, not just what you type. If you preach longer tables but build walls in your own life, you become part of the noise.

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Mark VanLaeys's avatar
Mark VanLaeys
17h

Hi Diana - I agree with probably 90 plus % of what you've written - especially the - "Going through life being curious about, and not suspicious of, others is a way of being in the world that’s fun and exciting." That floats my boat and gives me lots of positive energy. It opens up new lines of communications instead duct taping them closed.

I have a friend who was in the military, Vietnam vet, worked for the FBI for decades and both encase the culture that understands - if you're not more of a bad ass than the bad ass you encounter, you got a good chance of floating away dead. He's eighty and voted for a guy who fits every negative category that you've outlined. But he's NOT that kind of a guy.

He's a wonderfully kind and altruistic guy. He started the monthly meals for the homeless in my community years ago and still manages it. He's an instrumental part of my very liberal Christian church and he would do almost anything for me if I asked. I'd bet a case of any craft IPA that he's voted for the same political party his entire life - in part because - when you carry a hammer, everything looks like a nail." Always prepared for a fight but in his case never looking for one. The current president may be a greedy coward - but he does everything he can to come off as a bad ass - bone spurs and all. Many tough guys are hoping to get even tougher by association.

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