Most of us have heard the expression ‘the personal is political’ but I’ve been noticing that the converse is also true.

Our worldviews influence our behaviour, for better or worse.

Another phrase I’ve been fond of lately is ‘build longer tables, not higher walls’.

It implies inclusivity, and not suspicion and exclusion of others. It also implies concern for the greater good and not just for a small group.

Going through life being curious about, and not suspicious of, others is a way of being in the world that’s fun and exciting.

I like people who are friendly, kind and welcoming. I also think these people are happier. An inclusive worldview encourages enjoyment and appreciation while one based on suspicion encourages paranoia and hostility.

My friends don’t conform to some kind of checklist. I suppose if I met a fascist who was friendly, kind and welcoming, I might consider befriending them, but that’s never happened to me.

Something I’ve noticed about the geopolitical commentators I listen to (you can read about some of them here and here) is that they seem to genuinely like each other. I also share their basic values: they oppose the genocide in Gaza and the attack by the USA and Israel on Iran, are careful to get their facts straight, and desire a peaceful and just world. I genuinely wonder if the commentators of the right wing blogosphere actually like each other.

It’s interesting that a lot of young men are bonding in alt right circles, while in many places, women tend to be more left leaning. Would these men would be happier with more altruistic, inclusive and forward thinking attitudes? Those seeking relationships would increase their likelihood of connecting with women, and would have better chances of getting together with someone. After all, peace, love and understanding are damn sexy!

How does all this impact people’s mental health?

I can’t help but think of these people as opposed to, say, Trump supporters. His so-called 5D chess involves lying, obfuscating, thuggery, fleecing the public purse, and ignoring national and international law. What kinds of values do people absorb when they support Trump and his ilk? And how does this affect them at a personal level?

If I thought lying, thuggery and blaming women or other identifiable groups for my problems were admirable characteristics, it wouldn’t make me a very nice person. Going through life with values thay way would make for a lot of unpleasantness and loneliness.

Here’s another reversed saying: ‘garbage out, garbage in’. When you are steeped in misinformation and have crappy values, the way you navigate life will not be pleasant. When you project those attitudes, what will you receive? Probably a lot of garbage. People like to be treated with kindness, and connect easily with people who care about others. Being friendly and curious about people who are different from us is so much more enjoyable than being suspicious and unfriendly.

Dishonesty is something that really rubs me the wrong way. People who lie are manipulators. They tell you things in order to get certain results. If I find out someone’s been dishonest with me, I tend to avoid them.

And thuggery, not a chance! I don’t think any explanation is needed for this one.

Fleecing the public purse? More money to a billionaire at the expense of the public well-being? It’s not the direction I want to see our tax dollars take.

A desire for a better future, on the other hand, brings out the best in us. Doesn’t it make sense to have a worldview that envisions a healthier, kinder and more peaceful world?

And why do we have laws? To keep the public safe, and to make sure hard won international norms are maintained, right? So when we ignore them, we risk sinking into a state of barbarism, which is where much of the world is right now.

The sad thing is, algorithms, Hollywood and mainstream news all encourage us to see things in certain ways. If an unsuspecting person goes through a rabbit hole online about some issue, it’s likely they’ll come out the other end much more right wing.

Hollywood has worked with the CIA to promote certain portrayals of the west and its role in the world. And generally the message they send makes the west look like the good guys, with other countries seeming to be evil, stupid and backwards. These views are reinforced by what our news media does and doesn’t report, video games and other cultural messaging.

Meanwhile, much of the western world is run by the Epstein class. Isn’t this a good reason to re-examine our cultural assumptions?

The powers that profit from our misery will encourage fascism over more idealistic and peace loving views every time. This takes the focus off the system that’s sucking us dry and onto women, or immigrants, or whatever group is being demonized.

We have learned a lot of ‘truths’ because we’ve heard them so often from so many different sources. They’ve been cemented into our psyches through repetition.

This isn’t surprising when media concentration is prevalent. For example, take your thoughts about Russia and China — what comes to mind when you think of these two countries? And how do your impressions stack up to these countries’ recent Declaration on Multipolarity?

What about Iran, and how do your opinions of this country jive with Professor Marandi’s talks? Here’s a video from Sharmine Narwani of The Cradle (as in the cradle of civilization) that helps to explain the situation in the region. Danny Haiphong always delivers quality geopolitical analysis from many well informed commentators.

What we believe about the world shapes the way we interact with it. So when we make sure our sources are accurate, and care about the kind of future we’re creating together, we will most likely have a more enjoyable experience, and our lives will be more meaningful. And our political decisions will be more informed and accurate.

When we build longer tables instead of higher walls, we encourage community instead of isolation and paranoia. We find ways of sharing instead of just looking out for number one. And there are more pleasant interaction with others.

When we genuinely care about the state of the world, it’s reflected in what we do from day to day, and people are more drawn to us.

I hope more of us can take this generous and community minded approach.

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On a different note, for anyone who’s struggled through Gramsci’s Prison Notebooks, this video really helps to explain his work. I found this lecture pertinent to the situation we’re in today.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.