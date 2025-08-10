Diana’s Substack

Personally I think we shouldn't reclaim the terminology. At this point in time the concept of the "left" has been damaged beyond salvation and has lost all meaning. Take the amount of people who still proudly call themselves "liberals" (especially in the US) and refuse to acknowledge that millions are laughing at them and seeing "liberal" as something that denotes a conservative in denial who upholds the status quo. "Scratch a liberal and a fascist bleeds" has been proven over and over again, particularly in the last 2 years.

The "left" was redefined to be demonised and there are many similarities with how "libertarian" was stolen and rebranded to ultimately become a right-wing identifier. And yet even in 2025, when "libertarian" is dirty word that has been lost for several decades and is utterly impossible to repair that damage, every now and then I come across an odd anarchist who still wants to reclaim the term. It's fruitless and it's draining our energy that can be used to organise.

We live in an end-stage capitalist hellscape where the pursuit of money erased morals and all societal definitions we've been clinging onto for centuries. Our desperation over rebranding only benefits the system. It rejoices when people squabble over meaningless voting and things like "splitting the left" where there's no left practice in sight, only neoliberal excuses for colonialism. We live in a world completely different than the world these political labels were created for, and we need to break our programming that made us desperately seek labels and sort things into neat boxes. It's time to stop clinging onto known comforts and trying to organise within the existing system. There can never be genuinely meaningful, humanising and green politics within the existing framework, only illusions and deceptions sold as "liberal" and "progressive" to placate us. Changes must happen at the core of the system - by dismantling the very idea of the state and top-down hierarchy.

Excellent post, Diana! I fully share your sentiments and see no party that represents me although I do vote NDP for lack of anything better! Unfortunately, socially-oriented or “left” parties such as the NDP and Labour parties (US Democrats are really only a slightly less repugnant iteration of Republicans) have succumbed to the lure of winning elections and their leaders have turned into wimps, woke phonies and gutless pleasers for the most part. These parties have sold out to Big Money and have abandoned all principles, policies and values that they used to stand for. Just look at what the Green Party has become in Germany in their support for Israel, the war in Ukraine and nuclear power, for crying out loud! Petra Kelly is probably rolling in her grave! We need to do away completely with terms like left and right, even centre because parties are more concerned with where they stand on the political spectrum than with what the hell they even stand for. We need a people first, environment first, education and health care and housing and social justice and social responsibility first party or parties, and to do away with this stupid divisive labelling. But for that to happen people must evolve beyond you vs me, them vs us, good vs bad, right vs wrong. I’m afraid we have a very

long, long way to go to get there!

