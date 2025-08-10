A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

I’ve been feeling a need to explore how the meaning of ‘left’ has changed to something unrecognizable to those who grew up in progressive environments. Yes, the meanings of words evolve, but sometimes they’re neutered, and to me this is the case when it comes to ‘the left’.

Why was this done, and who benefits?

First of all, my understanding of what ‘left’ has traditionally meant is a combination of a desire for peace, a robust social safety net and investment in the betterment of society through education and health care, and egalitarianism, where all are considered equal. It rejects the creeping privatization that funnels money to the rich, while making things more expensive for the rest of us and often reduces quality.

For the past number of decades we’ve had neoliberalism, which has brought us austerity, war and a steady erosion of public services, our democratic rights (when’s the last time you voted for someone who didn’t support neoliberalism? We don’t have that choice in the west), and increasing privatization.

I recently had a conversation with someone who was blaming societal ills on ‘the left’. And I couldn’t wrap my mind around this. What left? I haven’t seen a political party that actually represents the values I understand to be left for decades.

It seems that ‘the left’ has been rebranded to mean it’s about identity politics. And I see some overlap with what I consider the traditional left. In an egalitarian society, we all have the same rights and are equal under the law.

But an obsession with identity and pronouns leaves out the main substance of what it actually means to be left. Also I know lots of non-heteronormative people who are quite conservative in many ways.

And when I mention ‘the left’ rebrand, I’m often told that ‘the right’ no longer means what it used to. Someone please tell me what ‘the right’ used to mean, and how that meaning has changed. It’s not my territory.

What are the main reasons for the rebrand of ‘the left’? I can think of a few.

First of all to give the appearance of having an actual left political party in western countries. From my perspective, there hasn’t been a trly left wing party in the west for decades. This rebrand gives the illusion of choice and democracy in western politics.

Let’s take the Democrats for example. They’re considered the more left option in the USA. Take Kamala Harris. She wouldn’t commit to ending American support for the genocide in Gaza, and she pandered to wealthy donors. She was endorsed by Liz Cheney, a coup-cultivating hawk.

This is not my idea of ‘left’.

And even parties that were somewhat left in the past like Labour in the UK or the New Democratic Party in Canada have swerved to the right.

Tony Blair’s Third Way drove traditional leftist parties to the right, adopting the economic policies of neoliberalism.

In other words, ‘the left’ of the past that embraced peace, egalitarianism and robust social safety nets and public institutions doesn’t exist in the western political sphere anymore.

A notable exception is Jeremy Corbyn, and his popularity continues to frighten the ruling class.

I also think ‘the left’ has been rebranded to to create a scapegoat for the right.

How many times have you heard problems stemming from the austerity created by neoliberalism blamed on ‘the left’? I have many times, and I keep thinking, “What left? I don’t see anything resembling my idea of ‘left’”.

I think we need to reclaim what it means to be left. The term has been co-opted and it adds to the confusion of this moment. And so many of us are now politically homeless. No political party reflects our values.

If the term is so sullied that it is now almost meaningless, how can we even talk about this package of policy changes so many of us want to see? It’s theft of an important term from our vocabulary.

Identity politics can divide us, but Gaza is showing us clearly the unity of class interests.

The ruling class supports Israel’s genocide. They have no problem with using our tax dollars to murder Palestine’s original inhabitants so it can steal their land. Those of us who haven’t been indoctrinated watch in horror.

Even the accusation levelled at us that opposing this genocide makes us anti-semitic is an assumption by the ruling class that the rest of us are stupid enough to believe something this ridiculous. Even Jewish people who opposed genocide are called self hating Jews.

This should be an invitation to all of us to examine class interests. Neoliberalism enriches the already rich, and makes space for genocide, war and austerity. And it does not represent the interests of the rest of us.

We need to reclaim the vocabulary that enables us to articulate those interests, including a return to an accurate meaning of ‘the left’. And we, as the over 99% of the rest of us, need to lay out what it is we want.

We need the genocide to stop, and our countries and their allies to stop providing money, weapons and diplomatic cover to Israel. We need to demilitarize and adopt an economic model that strengthens our social safety nets and public services, and redirects the money away from the already wealthy towards the public good.

We also need actual democracy, with proportional representation and without the influence of money.

And we need freedom of the press and restored civil rights.

Another value of the traditional left is solidarity. We have to band together and stand for common goals, despite our differences.

Those who benefit from neoliberalism, war and genocide want to see us divided. So when we blame immigrants for job losses, or bicker over identity politics, or see ourselves as isolated and alone against the world, we’re playing into the hands of western elites.

In this moment we need each other. And we need to reclaim what it is that ‘the left’ has always meant.

United we stand, divided we fall. And in these terrifying times, we’re looking at one hell of a fall.

* * * * * * *

