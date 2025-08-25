If you’re like me, you probably wonder why in hell Israel hasn’t been stopped from committing what is clearly a genocide in Gaza and other war crimes in the region.

With that in mind, I was so grateful to find this video that explains the Doctrine of the Responsibility to Protect under international law, and how this applies to Israel. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

According to historian Tarik Cyril Amar in his interview with Rania Khalek on BreakThrough News, under international law, the United Nations can and should send troops into Israel to stop it from committing genocide.

Here are the points that stood out to me, but I hope you’ll take the time to listen to this important video. Then let’s do all we can to enforce the Doctrine of the Responsibility to Protect on behalf of Palestine.

At this point in time, no one can say they didn’t know about the genocide. It’s been live streamed since it began, and there has never been anything like this in history where it’s being committed for all the world to see, and where the perpetrators are commenting on it.

The original western colonizers are still privileged under the United Nations, but the Responsibility to Protect applies perfectly to Palestine and needs to be implemented.

If the UN won’t authorize this, then under international law it would be legal for a coalition of troops from willing countries to go into Israel and forcibly stop it from what it’s doing.

There are precedents for implementing the Responsibility to Protect in countries such as Libya, although it was twisted to favour western interests, and was turned into a regime change operation. Tarik says that this demonstrates that international law is biased in favour of western countries.

Has this kind of abuse irreparably shredded international law? Can this be implemented in a way that isn’t connected to the abuse of this Doctrine?

It’s a complex question. If we give up on international law because it’s been so badly compromised, it removes an important source of leverage we can use to stop Israel’s ongoing carnage in Gaza.

If we insist that it be applied to Israel as it commits genocide and war crimes in Palestine and other surrounding countries, we might be able to stop Israel in its tracks.

International law also gives the world the right to de-recognize Israel as a country if it violates international law. If that was done, the next step would be for other countries to break off relationships with Israel, since it would no longer exist.

There is also a responsibility for media to not be complicit in the genocide, by parroting Israel’s lies, providing cover for Israel or for inciting genocide.

There was a precedent set in WWII that resulted in an editor of a newspaper that provided cover for Germany’s genocide, and he was sentenced to death during the Nuremberg trials. There is also a more recent precedent in the early 2000s which uses the same international legal structure that we use today.

Netanyahu’s Amalek speech, which is a coded reference to a biblical passage about the need to wipe out an entire people in a region, indicates intent to commit genocide which can be prosecuted under international law.

Accusation in the mirror, which is what Israel does when it accuses Palestine of committing the atrocities Israel is committing, can also be prosecuted under international law.

What do people do about western media that indiscriminately passes along Israeli talking points? Aiding and abetting incitement of genocide is also a war crime that can be prosecuted under international law.

The story at the end of the video about the good Israeli is such a lesson in bias, talking about the pain an Israeli feels over his guilt when he finally recognizes that Israel is committing genocide.

And there’s an interesting bit at the beginning about Grok, the AI companion created by Elon Musk and company, answered that yes, Israel is committing genocide when asked. For that, Grok was kicked off of X. When later it was reinstated, it stood by its original conclusion.

Tarik concludes that Israel must be stopped militarily, and that Israel should be de-recognized because of its flagrant disobedience of international law.

Please give this video a listen.

And then ask yourself, why in hell aren’t we doing this right now?

Israel should and must be stopped in its blatant violations of international law. It has shown the world that it will only continue if it isn’t forcibly stopped.

And a country that disregards international law, commits genocide and terrorizes its neighbours has no right to exist.

