Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Nikster's avatar
Nikster
1h

Thank you for telling this complicated story that any one person can understand. Especially those who are watching the Luciferian media networks and newspapers. It’s almost told like a twisted fairy tale but unfortunately it’s all too true and factual! I appreciate your honesty and candor. Blessings to the people who work in light rather than darkness!

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Cormac McCann's avatar
Cormac McCann
3h

Thank you for this. The future is unwritten and it is certainly up to us.

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