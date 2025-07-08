A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

I’m so sick of hearing about Iran being days away from creating a nuclear weapon. Ive heard this for over thirty years, and it’s getting old.

First of all, the country’s leaders are opposed to developing nuclear weapons and have publicly stated as much.

Second, and most importantly, when a country arms and funds Israel as it commits genocide, it doesn’t have the moral authority to decide who gets to have nukes. Enable genocide, and your moral authority, as well as your international reputation, goes out the window.

No one cares what a country that funds and finances genocide thinks. Or a country that is willing to deport people without trial.

Countries don’t get to tell each other what to do. Countries have no right to decide what kinds of governments other countries should have, whether or not they’re worthy of developing nuclear weapons, or how they should run their economies.

And, based on their track record, I’d say that if the USA and its allies support a candidate in another country, that candidate should be shunned.

Look at Zelensky. He was the American’s choice, and he ran on a platform of peace. Look how that turned out for the Ukrainian people. And, of course, the western press never reported on the CIA backed coup in 2014 that overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected leader while installing a bunch of fascists who murdered Russian speakers. Who needs context when you have Russophobia?

As I noted in the subtitle of this post, having genocide supporters decide who is entitled to have nukes is like having a serial killer in charge of your school’s parent/teacher association (PTA). Or like having a bunch of mercenaries and CIA and Mosad agents running a humanitarian group. Which has actually been arranged by Israel and the USA: the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), and it provides minimal food aid to people in Gaza, and shoots many of them while they’re lining up for that food daily. Here’s an excerpt from an article by Chris Hedges that gives us the lowdown.

To Netanyahu and other supporters of the genocide in Gaza, the people they’re slaughtering are Amalek, which demonstrates their intent to commit genocide.

…public figures from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Starmer have incited against the Palestinians, with Netanyahu comparing them to “Amalek”, a people the Israelites were commanded by God to exterminate, and Starmer terming the wholesale starvation of the people of Gaza an act by Israel of “self-defence”. Israeli officials from Netanyahu down have advocated the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. And, even more seriously, Israel has not just threatened but repeatedly carried out the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under its belligerent rule.

I can’t help but wonder if the Amelek label extends further than people in Gaza. The rest of us are being told that it’s anti-semitic to call out the genocide in Gaza. And that singing about it is a hate crime, but actually committing genocide isn’t. How stupid do they think we are?

And as we in the western world helplessly watch the gory details of this genocide unfold on our screens, we’re told that more of our tax dollars should go to NATO, as we tighten our belts even more.

Our belts are tight enough.

And we don’t want more military devastation. We don’t want to be sent home in body bags because of some pointless war that our leaders want, just so they can continue to prop up the neoliberal system that enriches them — at the expense of everyone and everything else.

When we vote, we don’t seem to have candidates that support anything other than this system. Can we really call our countries democracies?

We are being treated like Amalek, even if not in such stark and graphic terms.

These people who are running the western world are showing no concern for the well-being of their citizens, or for their relationships with other countries, or for the planet we all depend upon for our lives.

If we’re Amalek, then they are parasites. Sucking us dry, destroying our planet and instigating never ending wars. They’re insulting our intelligence, causing us deep moral injury at having to witness genocide, and endangering and impoverishing us all. And this doesn’t even take into account the environmental impacts more military adventures would cause. We’re being lied to, stolen from and compromised.

What do we do? I think one of the most important things is making sure we don’t stoop to their level. We need to support each other, build community and come up with creative solutions together. We need to build each other up, and implement solutions together.

And we need to get our facts straight. The USA, and the western world generally, is the most propagandized group of people in the world. So we need to be discerning about where we get our news.

My hope is that if we build community, help each other stay informed, and honour each other’s humanity, we’ll find ways. Because, like the people of Gaza, we are not Amalek. And we all deserve better.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/