I’ve recently seen two compelling posts about the ongoing implosion of the USA.

The Empire Self-Destructs by Chris Hedges gives a vivid description of what the USA is doing to itself, while Rachel Blevin’s interview with Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi explores the waning international power of the American Empire.

I highly recommend both of these posts. To me, they give an accurate account of what is going on with the USA, both domestically and geopolitically.

On top of that, as Ben Norton explains in this video, the USA is in the biggest economic bubble in history, and it’s just waiting to burst.

If the USA goes down, what will happen to other western nations? My guess is that they’ll go down too, since we’re inextricably linked in so many ways.

What are citizens of our countries to do as America and, by extension, the western world, self-destructs? We’re all living under the same incredibly vulnerable neoliberal system with its increasing poverty, housing crises, environmental degradation and cost of living. I can’t help but foresee a domino effect.

We need to take care of ourselves and each other, and do what we can to ensure we all have what we need to survive: good food, roofs over our heads, medical services and connection with others.

We might need to look at organized barter systems like this one, so we’re able to easily exchange goods and services with other community members.

We should think about food security, and what we can do to make sure everyone is getting enough food, and figure out effective food distribution systems.

As the song says, we should consider planting a garden.

It’s February now, which is a great time to plan our gardens. That’s what I’m doing. I’m not a very experienced gardener, so here are some tips I’ve garnered from people who are better at it than I am:

don’t plan all the seeds at once, so things will ripen in a staggered way

companion plant

urine (7 parts urine to 1 water) makes a great additive to soil, helping plants to thrive

compost

plant flowers to attract pollinators

I’m trying something called keyhole gardening this year, and am excited about this technique. We can all do something that makes gardening exciting — there are so many ways to grow food!

Whenever I walk by my snow covered garden area, I envision what I want to see growing where. I see a flourishing garden with lots of good food and flowers, bees buzzing, life flourishing…

We can do this with our day to day lives too. As we take small steps to ensure our collective future, we can notice small changes we can make. Maybe swap out the plastic soap dispenser for bars of soap. Who needs all that plastic? Or plant something in an unlikely place. Or get involved with a community venture that makes sense. Or explore locally owned businesses instead of chains and box stores. Put things in a free box. Take things from a free box.

There may be businesses we can establish to help transition to the kind of future we want, as outlined in Paddy le Flufy’s book Building Tomorrow.

There are so many different things we can do, and we need to get started.

I hope we can create little islands of sanity, where we can count on being treated gently and kindly, and supported through all this hard stuff. Of course, we have to be able to do the same for others. No one’s perfect, but we can at least try.

Many of us might be experiencing a lot of stress right now. We’re all in the same boat here to one degree or another. Life’s tough, and will probably get tougher. So being kind has never been more important.

And I hope we can refrain from blaming others who are being victimized by the system that’s making life hard for all of us. Please, don’t buy into how evil some identifiable group is. United we stand, divided we fall, and we need to live with each other’s differences and learn to stand together for the future we want.

I’d love to see the environmental and social justice movements support each other more. Don’t we all want a future that is both just and liveable? I do.

We also need to find out what’s really going on, and to find accurate news sources. We can’t afford to believe the never ending propaganda provided by mainstream media, nor the misleading sensationalized fake news that floods our feeds. It’s challenging, but we can’t allow ourselves to be misled during this critical time. We have to figure out how to navigate this chaotic news environment, and find reliable news sources.

Most of all we have to take care of ourselves, each other and our one and only planet.

With every day, we can reinvent ourselves, our culture and our world. If we keep the idea of a liveable, kind and just world in mind, we’ll get there.

Even as we witness our systems fall apart, we can create something new in the spaces in between.

Surviving this in an intentional way might just be the turning point we need to get to the kind of liveable, healed and inclusive world for which so many of us yearn.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:https://www.hirbawi.ps/