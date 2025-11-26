Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
10hEdited

"Israel, the USA and its allies have over-extended themselves and lost their credibility."

I really hope this is true! But even without credibility, they still have the military/policing agencies under their control. We have to proceed very carefully until we've convinced a good portion of those policing agencies to be on the side of the people who want peace and not eternal wars and genocide.

I like your potluck and a movie about Palestine idea. I posted a list of free Palestinian movies you can find on YouTube that you could show. Let me find that link... It's here if you scroll down: https://therevolutioncontinues.substack.com/p/how-your-loves-affecting-our-reality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
11h

This Barbaric Hell Hole is a Global System

Diana Van Eyk,

A terrible topic but a wonderful post. Thank you for your commentary and for your suggestions. I sincerely will that your post is widely shared and that its readers take whatever action they are able.

It *is* past time for a mass movement fight back against the Empire and its perfidy.

More strength to your arm.

Take care. Stay safe. ☮️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture