This Barbaric Hell Hole is a Global System

Ever since the bogus 20 point Plan for Gaza — run by Israel with the help of war criminal Tony Blair, and overseen by Trump — was approved by the United Nations Security Council, I’ve been trying to grasp how this could have happened after over two years of genocide.

As distressing as this plan is, I’ve come across some very interesting material as I’ve tried to process what happened.

A talk with international human rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber, made a big impression on me. He pointed out that Israel’s genocide is made up of a number of systems composed of things like censorship, bias in the news we receive, curtailment of our right to free speech, the way military equipment is discreetly sent to Israel from other countries, increased propaganda, and surveillance of citizens.

This article, in which Chris Hedges interviews filmmaker, author and journalist, Antony Loewenstein gives us a taste of this interconnectedness. They talk about how Israel is becoming a testing ground for military equipment, including drones and spyware, and how it’s also becoming a model for far right governments, including many western governments that are moving to the right. To quote:

“I think the whole idea of what Israel… has been showing the world, I say two things. One, what weapons you can use to murder, kill, target Palestinians but also how to get away with it. I think Israel sells that concept,” Loewenstein explains. As spyware companies like Pegasus and Paragon and arms companies like Elbit and Rafael see business boom, Loewenstein argues countries have a moral imperative to end trading with Israel. These same technologies perpetuating the genocide in Gaza, Loewenstein explains, will come back to haunt the citizenry of purchasing countries. They dream of doing something like that to their minority populations, to their Muslim populations and others in their own countries. And it’s why many of these far-right groups in, as I said, Sweden, France, England, Australia, look to Israel as a model. They don’t want to create a Jewish ethnostate in their own borders. They want to create a Christian ethnostate. And they say it openly and proudly. And rather than rejecting it, Israel in fact welcomes it. They embrace it. And that to me, I see that as one of the great dangers of our age. I really do. That Israel is a model for the global far-right, it’s real and it’s worsening.

So how can we stand up to this?

Here are two recent examples of countries standing up to Israel and the USA that are worth a mention.

Despite Donald Trump’s absence, the G20 meeting in South Africa was successful. The world can go on without the USA, have these types of high level international meetings and still be successful.

And here’s an inspiring example from Iran: after picking up a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranians unloaded its cargo of oil then, days later, released it and its crew members unharmed. The thirty thousand tons of petrochemical cargo belonged to a Cyprus shell company linked to the ruling Azerbaijan family. Iran declared the cargo illegal before letting the vessel go. Because they didn’t want to draw attention to this matter, no one mentioned this incident or asked why this vessel was intercepted.

This is a powerful warning to others trying to get oil to Israel. No one was hurt, Israel was out tons of crude, and Azerbaijan didn’t want to draw attention to the fact that it was delivering oil to Israel as it continues to commit genocide against Gaza. Very elegant.

And as Professor Marandi points out, Israel, the USA and its allies have over-extended themselves and lost their credibility. No amount of propaganda, lies or coercion will change this. It’s impossible to unsee what we’ve seen on our screens for over two years.

What steps can we personally take to stop this genocidal system that touches us all in one way or another?

I think the first and most important thing we can do is make sure we get our news from reliable sources. I’ve given examples of sources I’ve come to trust here and here. And we have to stop letting media outlets that give us incorrect information waste our time and attention. It’s important that we understand what’s being said by mainstream outlets, but we have to be aware of just how propagandized we are, and to get our facts straight.

Brian Berletic often refers to the 2009 report Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran which every American administration has followed since. The full report can be downloaded from the link above, and it outlines the strategy that the USA continues to follow.

It’s important to understand how western imperialism works, and this report is an excellent tool that lays out American strategy towards other countries, and we can see how each administration — Democrat or Republican — has followed this strategy to the tee.

It’s also important to learn to about the elements of CIA backed colour revolutions. The newest attempt on the block? Mexico! Once you recognize CIA backed colour revolutions, designed to overthrow governments that care for their citizens and not corporate interests, you can spot them a mile away.

Also, it’s important to seize opportunities to make meaningful change as they arise.

For example, here in Canada, I’ve rejoined the NDP so that I can support Avi Lewis in his bid for leadership. He’s walked his talk for decades before getting into politics and has earned my trust. He has good values, he’s intelligent, principled, charismatic and persistent. And he thinks we should use every tool in the toolbox to isolate Israel. If you’re interested in joining the NDP to support Avi, you can do it here.

There are so many things we do that are habitual that can either support the genocidal system we live under or not.

For example, if we move our money from a bank to a credit union, we’re removing our money from a system that support the military industrial/fossil fuel complex and putting it into a system that supports our local communities. And, in my experience, they offer better rates and service too.

We can also write to our governments urging them to stop selling arms to Israel, and to close loopholes for non-profits that support Israel.

At the bottom of my post I have a link to a place in the West Bank that makes keffiyehs. I wear mine with pride whenever I go out. It’s beautiful, warm and well made, and is a visible reminder of my support for Gaza.

Also at the bottom of my post is a list of companies that are linked to Israel that we can boycott.

Truthfully, I’ve never been a Starbucks fan, and much prefer local coffee shops, especially those that serve fairly traded coffee. But Starbucks is worth boycotting in support of Israel.

And we can buy locally, fairly traded, organically grown food, and grow and share our own food. We can downsize, trade, set up tool libraries, leave things in free boxes, donate books we no longer want, buy second hand and volunteer. Less money in the corporate coffers is good news. It won’t find a roundabout way to get to Israel.

We can also go to demonstrations in support of Israel, and share news of the genocide online and with others.

I’ve also been toying with the idea of having a monthly potluck for Palestine where we take some kind of action together. Maybe sending letters to our political representatives, postering for Palestine, watching a documentary about Palestine together. We could call them PalPods, and it would keep Palestine in our awareness, and our actions.

Also, in times like these, we need to look after ourselves and each other.

Building community is important in so many ways. Having others in our lives not only helps us feel connected, but it also helps us to stay strong in these challenging times. And community is everywhere: in our neighbourhoods, online, in our circles of friends, in the groups we belong to. All of them are places where we can share, support each other and make things happen.

Yes, this is one ugly, barbaric hell hole this world is in, at least geopolitically. But we’re the ones who will get us out of it. And while we take action, I hope we can see the beauty, love and concern that’s all around us.

The fact that we’re bombarded with so much misinformation means that those who are orchestrating this horror are scared. They know their system is crumbling. I hope we can ensure a safe landing, and rebuild a system that is based on care for ourselves, each other and all who inhabit this beautiful planet.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

