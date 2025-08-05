A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

Something I appreciate about the geopolitical analysts I follow is that they agree on verifiable facts about what’s going on in the world. They sometimes disagree with the interpretation of those facts, but at least they’re starting from the same baseline. When I pay attention to them, my understanding of the global situation deepens and becomes more nuanced.

I recently listened to Danny Haiphong interviewing Ben Norton and, as always, gained a bit more understanding of the historical moment we’re living through. And this moment is complex, profound and volatile.

It’s hard to know what we can do right now, but I think the most important thing is to make sure we get our facts straight. Here’s a post I wrote earlier that names the trusted sources I rely on. I often listen to videos of these people while doing other things. Tuning into these people is a good starting place. Some are associated with Wikileaks, a source I trust.

I’ve heard it said many times that western nations are the most propagandized in the world and, let’s face it, when at war the first casualty is truth.

For me, it’s a mind bender reading mainstream news and comparing its messages with what I’m learning from these people, many of whom visit or live in the countries they’re reporting about, to see what’s going on first hand.

It’s also important to remember that we’ve all been exposed to media bias from Hollywood, video games, and algorithms. And there are so many rabbit holes that we can accidentally fall into. So when people comment whose views strike me as ill informed, I try to be gentle with them when I disagree.

But this moment requires our discernment. Israel’s genocide of Gaza and the western world’s support for Israel will go down in history just like the gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And how we collectively respond will determine what kind of future humanity has.

Are we willing to tell our kids and grandkids that we did nothing because we went down a rabbit hole that convinced us that this was all OK? Do we want to look down in shame with nothing to say when they ask?

Right now, we’re at a crossroads. Either we’ll move towards a world where genocide is normalized, or we’ll get towards a peaceful future where we and all of life, and the systems — social, geopolitical, environmental — we depend upon are restored. There’s so much at stake.

But if we don’t have an accurate understanding of the context of world events, how do we respond in an intelligent way?

I know, I harp on this all the time, but it’s so important.

In our own lives, we can build community, so that if and when the shit hits the fan, we’ll be in the habit of looking out for each other.

And we can treat those around us with kindness and respect. These are such hard times for so many people, and we all need each other’s support right now. It may seem like a small thing, but I think it’s bigger than we realize.

We can also hold to a vision for the kind of future we want to work towards, and take steps that get us closer to that future. Whether it’s writing, building community, boycotting or becoming more self reliant, these things all help to get us there.

And, most importantly, we can do everything we can to stop the genocide. In the west, our tax dollars are supporting it, and this has to stop. Our leaders saying they’ll recognize the Palestinian state in September is not enough. We have to stop the money and military equipment being sent to Israel from our countries. And we have to make this genocide stop.

Take care, all, and I hope this post finds you well, and is helpful to you in some way.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/