My first exposure to the writing of Dylan Thomas took place when I was in my twenties, written on a bar room bathroom wall: “Time held me green and dying, though I sang in my chains like the sea.”

It didn’t matter that I was two sheets to the wind, as they say. I grasped its meaning immediately. To me, it meant raging against our own mortality.

Maybe it was my partial Welsh background that helped me to understand this. But over time, when I would quote it to people, many of them wouldn’t get it.

The meaning I interpreted as someone in my twenties is, in this moment, on steroids.

Yes, one day the sun will burn out, but don’t we yearn for the more immediate future that is under threat? Don’t we want our descendants to contemplate their mortality, to live meaningful lives, to be able to yearn, create and wonder?

We’re seeing the imperialist death machine for what it is right now. And it threatens all of us. The veneer has been lifted from the ongoing senseless killing, and their disregard for the rest of us. The motives of greed and power have been fully exposed. Western leaders are in it for themselves, bombing countries, drilling for oil, imprisoning those who disagree with them on spurious charges.

Their duty is to us, and they’re failing. And they know that we know. It’s why they’re cynically claiming they support Palestine after all these months of genocide. They’re trying to save face now that they know that their reputations are in tatters.

I hope they’re successful in stopping the slaughter, and getting food and aid into Palestine. I hope they can stop Netanyahu and the IDF. But I’d be lying if I said I was hopeful.

The fact that we refused to be silenced, that we continued to protest against this blight on humanity is what brought them to the point where our leaders are objecting. And we have to continue.

Another pertinent Dylan Thomas quote: “Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

It’s not our time time to be extinguished. We have the potential for all of us to be living in a paradise. What’s stopping us? Simply, the lust for greed and power of those who are currently holding the reins, and the systems they’ve created.

Please, let’s continue to rage against the dying of the light. Please, let us keep singing like the sea in our chains.

Together, we will stop this. The alternative is unthinkable.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/