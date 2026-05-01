Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Aunty Jean's avatar
Aunty Jean
4d

Well this long-time vegan and fellow admirer of thrift salutes you.

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3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
4d

"I hope we decide to build longer tables instead of higher walls." ..... a great motto to live by.

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
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