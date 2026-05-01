With the illegal invasion of Iran by the USA and Israel, and the consequent closing of the Strait of Hormuz, I worry about how this will affect our cost of living. And I’m thinking ahead.

Who knows? Maybe this will all get sorted out, but I like to be prepared for the worst anyways.

Since it looks as though times will be getting a lot tougher, I thought some of you might appreciating what my experience of living frugally has taught me.

Let’s face it: it’s been like watching a slow motion train wreck observing western societies and economies deteriorate. It’s like the inevitable end of the ponzi scheme, or the falling house of cards, as our countries and its citizens become steeped in debt, deindustrialized and corrupted. With the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz this could all accelerate, and we need to do what we can to prepare.

Living frugally is something I’ve always done, and at times I’ve lived more frugally than I’d like. Living in an economically depressed region for the past twenty years has its pitfalls and benefits. I love it here, and it’s taught me a lot about living on a tight budget.

One of the benefits of living in an economically depressed area is that there are lots of support systems in place already. Some businesses that have a covered porch have a rack where people can leave winter coats or children’s clothes that all are welcome to help themselves or contribute to. There are seed and seedling exchanges, and cultural events that are by donation.

I like that these systems don’t shame anyone with means testing, and it fits well with the community’s values of caring and concern for others.

Something I’d like to do in my tiny community is start a small laundromat where people could have a bowl of soup by donation, and where there are spaces for seasonal sharing: coats, mitts and boots in the winter, seeds and seedlings in the spring, excess produce in the summer and fall.

On a personal level, I make my own cleaning and personal care products. I’ve done this for a number of years and have saved a lot of money, and the products are as good or better than what can be purchased. If you’d like recipes for any of these — tooth paste, general cleaner, laundry soap, shampoo — please let me know and I’ll be happy to share them.

I buy second hand, patronize and leave free boxes out with whatever I no longer need. I find enjoyable things to do that are free like playing cards or boardgames. I’ve been vegan for decades and love the food I eat. It takes a bit of creativity, but my food is delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare. That might be too extreme for some, but cutting down on meat, eggs and dairy will save money. Beans and rice cost a lot less than steak and eggs. There are a lot of great vegan and vegetarian cookbooks out there, and I’m in the process of writing one.

I do some things that save money and build community like having weekly potlucks and meditation sessions, and ordering bulk food with friends. I buy from Organic Matters and Real Raw Foods which are both in Canada, where I live. There are probably some organic food wholesalers where you live, but if not, Organic Matters ships to anywhere in the world.

We can grow food either in our own yards or with others in a community garden. And we can wildcraft. So many wild foods are edible, tasty and nutritious. A good plant to start with is the humble dandelion. I supplement my meals with dandelion greens that are young and tender. They can get bitter as they age. It’s important to make sure we pick them from areas that are uncontaminated.

Travel can be a lot less expensive when we bike, take the bus or share rides with others who are travelling to where we’re going. And shared housing is a big money saver.

If the economy takes a turn for the worst, it will help to be prepared. I hope we manage to get through this time without seeing the economy collapse, but these things can soften the blow for awhile.

And we can’t afford to forget what got us to this place. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of the USA and Israel attacking Iran without provocation, killing many of its leaders, negotiators and citizens for no good reason. The USA has shown itself to be agreement incapable, breaking every ceasefire agreement it has made with Iran.

This situation was completely avoidable. Before the USA’s and Israel’s war of choice, which is existential for Iran, the Strait of Hormuz was open to all countries. Trump and Netanyahu have changed this, probably irreversibly. And we’re going to hear mainstream media blame Iran for this. Just look at who controls the news.

If worst comes to worst, I hope we decide to build longer tables instead of higher walls. We’re in this together, and community is where we can utilize all of our skills for the common good. Solidarity is what will save us, and community building is how we create the bonds that will carry us through whatever is to come.

PS - since someone requested the recipes for the non-food items, I figure others might appreciate them too. So here they are:

Shampoo

Add 3 parts horsetail, to 1 part lavender and 1 part rosemary to a large container of boiling water. Let this steep for 24 hours and then strain. This shampoo doesn’t suds, but leaves your hair lustrous and clean.

All Purpose Spray Cleaner

Almost fill a 500 ml spray bottle with water. Add 2 tbsps of white vinegar, 1/2 tsp of olive oil and a few drops of peppermint oil. I prefer the peppermint oil from Chinese medicine shops. It cleans beautifully.

Tooth Powder

Combine 1 part baking soda, 1 part stevia powder and 1 part calcium bentonite clay powder in a small container. Wet your toothbrush and sprinkle the mixture on it to clean your teeth.

Laundry Soap

Grate 1/3 of a bar of soap into a 1 gal plastic bucket and add a small amount of boiling water. After the soap has dissolved add 1/2 C washing soda and 1/4 C borax. Fill the bucket with hot water and combine these ingredients. Use 1/2 C per load of laundry.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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